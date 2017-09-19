Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
In South Korea, daily stresses outweigh North Korea missile worriesSoon after North Korea tested its sixth and largest nuclear bomb earlier this month, You Jae-youn, a 32-year-old South Korean office worker, swiftly put the news behind her to focus on more immediate worries.
Nuclear weapons will not bring security for North Korea: TillersonThe pursuit of nuclear weapons will not bring security for North Korea's government and China's assistance is vital to bringing Pyongyang's atomic and missile programs under control, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.
Banks won't be allowed to do business with both U.S. and North Korea: MnuchinU.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that banks doing business in North Korea would not be allowed to also operate in the United States under a new sanctions order aimed at thwarting Pyongyang's nuclear and missiles program.
China's central bank tells banks to stop doing business with North Korea: sourcesChina's central bank has told banks to strictly implement United Nations sanctions against North Korea, four sources told Reuters, amid U.S. concerns that Beijing has not been tough enough over Pyongyang's repeated nuclear tests.
EU officials reach draft deal on more North Korea sanctions: sourcesEU ambassadors have reached an initial agreement to impose more economic sanctions on North Korea, going beyond the latest round of UN measures, officials and diplomats said on Thursday.
Trump says signs new order to widen sanctions against North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had signed an executive order that would allow the United States to ramp up sanctions on North Korean firms in an effort to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear missile program.
Today, I announced a new Executive Order with re: to North Korea. We must all do our part to ensure the complete de… https://t.co/cPAHwPXUmA1:58 PM - 21 Sep 2017
China reiterates calls for South Korea to remove THAADChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated to his South Korean counterpart Beijing's demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.
Trump, South Korea's Moon to meet amid tensions over North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold talks on North Korea's nuclear crisis on Thursday amid tensions over whether Trump's harsh rhetoric against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could lead to a miscalculation.
North Korea's foreign minister calls Trump's U.N. address 'sound of dog barking'North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho called U.S. President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations "the sound of a dog barking", brushing aside Trump's remarks that the United States may be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea.
Japan's Abe says time for talk is over on North KoreaJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that countries need to unite to enforce sanctions and apply pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.
South Korea says Trump's warning to North Korea 'firm and specific'U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, where he warned he would "totally destroy" North Korea if threatened, reinforced the need for Pyongyang to realize it must give up its nuclear weapons, South Korea said on Wednesday.
Trump's threat to 'destroy' North Korea is wrong: MerkelGermany and the United States disagree on how to handle the standoff with North Korea, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the reclusive state.
Exclusive: From Russia with fuel - North Korean ships may be undermining sanctionsAt least eight North Korean ships that left Russia with a cargo of fuel this year headed for their homeland despite declaring other destinations, a ploy that U.S. officials say is often used to undermine sanctions.
North Korea grants Malaysian prince access to airspace as soccer match back onNorth Korea has granted a soccer loving Malaysian prince access to its airspace "anytime" he wants, his palace said on Tuesday, as Pyongyang prepares finally to host an Asian Cup tie that became a casualty of the assassination in Malaysia of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother in February.
Korean peninsula draws range of military drills in show of force against North KoreaThe U.S. military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula and Russia and China began naval exercises ahead of a U.N. General Assembly meeting on Tuesday where North Korea's nuclear threat is likely to loom large.
South Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang OlympicsSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the country is pushing to ensure security at next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons programs.
Ghost stores, lost billions as Korea Inc's China woes growOn a faded notice pasted to the padlocked doors of the Lotte Mart superstore in China's Jiaxing, a date can still be read: March 6, 2017 - when the store was ordered to "temporarily" close over alleged fire safety issues.
Qatar, Kuwait stop renewing visas for North Korean workersNorth Korean workers will start leaving Qatar and Kuwait after the Gulf Arab states said they would stop renewing visas, cutting off a source of foreign income for Pyongyang after U.N. Security Council sanctions and pressure from the United States.
Taiwan suspends oil exports to North Korea, imports of clothingTaiwan has suspended refined oil and LNG exports to North Korea, as well as clothing and textile imports, to comply with United Nations resolutions, a largely symbolic move by the island to show it is a responsible member of the international community.
U.S., South Korea troops stage mock battle to retake village near North Korean borderThe screech of incoming fire followed by an explosion resounds across forested hillsides near the border between North and South Korea.
Threats cannot help resolve Korean peninsula situation, China saysThreatening action or rhetoric cannot help resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted about the existence of military options on North Korea.
Factbox: Countries which have expelled North Korean ambassadors after nuclear testIn response to Pyongyang's nuclear test on Sept. 3, its most powerful to date, some countries have announced they have expelled the North Korean ambassador accredited to their capitals.
China says North Korea nuclear issue must be resolved peacefullyThe North Korean nuclear issue must be resolved peacefully, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart during a meeting at the United Nations, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Mattis hints at military options on North Korea but offers no detailsU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted on Monday about the existence of military options on North Korea that might spare Seoul from a brutal counterattack but declined to say what kind of options he was talking about or whether they involved the use of lethal force.
U.S. lawmaker wants North Korea out of the U.N.The chairman of the U.S. Senate's East Asia subcommittee is asking China and 20 other nations on Monday to clamp down on North Korea by cutting ties, closing down diplomatic facilities and working to oust the country from the United Nations.
Xi and Trump discuss sanctions pressure on North Korea: White HouseChinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about keeping pressure on North Korea with economic sanctions imposed through the United Nations, the White House said in a statement on Monday.
North Korea says more sanctions will spur it to hasten nuclear plansThe more sanctions the United States and its allies impose on North Korea, the faster it will move to complete its nuclear plans, the reclusive nation's official KCNA news agency said on Monday, citing a foreign ministry spokesman.
U.S. bombers, fighter jets in bombing drill over Korean peninsula: South KoreaThe U.S. military on Monday flew a pair of B-1B bombers and F-35 fighter jets in bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula, in a show of force against North Korea, South Korea's Defence Ministry said.
Late summer rains, private food supplies limit impact of North Korea droughtLate summer rains and the growing importance of privately produced crops mean North Korea will likely avoid acute food shortages this year despite earlier fears of drought and mounting international sanctions, defectors and experts say.
China, Russia begin naval drills near North KoreaChina and Russia began naval drills near North Korea on Monday amid continuing tensions over the isolated state's nuclear ambitions and ahead of a United Nations General Assembly meeting this week, where North Korea is likely to loom large.
U.S. Ambassador Haley: U.N. has exhausted options on North KoreaU.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday the U.N. Security Council has run out of options on containing North Korea's nuclear program and the United States may have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.
North Korea fuel prices soar after U.N. sanctions capping supplyGasoline and diesel prices rose sharply in North Korea after its sixth nuclear test and as the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions capping fuel supply, market data analyzed by Reuters on Monday showed.
Japan's Abe calls for enforcement of sanctions against North Korea: NYTThe international community must remain united and enforce sanctions against North Korea after its repeated launch of ballistic missiles, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an editorial published in the New York Times on Sunday.
