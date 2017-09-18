Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
-
Kuwait orders North Korea's ambassador to leave within a monthKuwait has ordered North Korea's ambassador to leave within a month as the Gulf country downgraded diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, a North Korean diplomat in the Gulf region said on Sunday.
-
South Korea says Moon and Trump agree on need for stronger North Korea sanctionsSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea's presidential office said following a telephone call between the two leaders on Sunday.
-
North Korea says seeking military 'equilibrium' with U.S.North Korea said on Saturday it aims to reach an "equilibrium" of military force with the United States, which earlier signaled its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan for the second time in under a month.
-
Chinese academics prod Beijing to consider North Korea contingenciesChinese academics are publicly broaching the idea that China and the United States should share plans on how to deal with a potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula, a sign some say of how North Korea's weapons test may be making Beijing more open to the once taboo subject.
-
UK says world will stand together against North Korea after missile launchBritain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's test of a powerful nuclear bomb.
-
China urges peaceful, diplomatic resolution to North Korea tensionsChina's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it opposed North Korea's use of ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
-
-
-
-
-
-
U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea missile test on FridayThe United Nations Security Council will meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Friday on the latest North Korea missile test, diplomats said, at the request of the United States and Japan.
-
South Korea's Moon says North Korea provocations will result in more isolationSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday North Korea's latest launch of a missile over Japan will only result in further diplomatic and economic isolation for the North, and officials said Moon had also warned of possible new threats.
-
-
U.S. nuclear commander says assuming North Korea tested hydrogen bombThe U.S. general who oversees America's nuclear forces said on Thursday he was making the assumption that North Korea did in fact test a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3, crossing a key threshold in its weapons development efforts.
-
China, Russia must take direct action against North Korea: TillersonU.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday urged China and Russia to take direct action against North Korea in response to its latest missile launch.
-
South Korea condemns North Korea missile launch, says will boost response abilitySouth Korea's foreign ministry on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day, calling it a serious act of defiance that threatens international peace and security.
-
Japan PM says UN sanctions on North Korea must be firmly imposedJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that United Nations sanctions on North Korea needed to be firmly imposed.
-
-
North Korea launch put millions in Japan into 'duck and cover': MattisU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday that North Korea's missile launch over Japan "put millions of Japanese into duck and cover" before it landed in the Pacific Ocean, and added that top U.S. officials had fully coordinated after the test-launch.
-
U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea missile test on FridayThe United Nations Security Council will meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Friday on the latest North Korea missile test, diplomats said, at the request of the United States and Japan.
-
Japan foreign minister thinks North Korea missile was ICBM: NHKJapanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he thinks the missile that North Korea fired on Friday was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), given its firing range, public broadcaster NHK reported.
-
Japan's Suga: government strongly protests latest N Korea missile launchNorth Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Friday morning, Japan's government said, strongly protesting against what it called Pyongyang's latest intolerable provocation.
-
U.S. nuclear commander says assuming North Korea tested hydrogen bombThe U.S. general who oversees America's nuclear forces said on Thursday he was making the assumption that North Korea did in fact test a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3, crossing a key threshold in its weapons development efforts.
-
North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in the PacificNorth Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes and darkness'A North Korean state agency threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a U.N. Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.
-
North Korea displayed trademark defiance on Wednesday over new United Nations sanctions imposed after its sixth and largest-ever nuclear test, vowing to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.
-
Commentary: The least bad way for Trump to deal with North KoreaDonald Trump is just the latest U.S. president in a long list of commanders-in-chief who have failed to find a way to deal with North Korea. In the 1960’s and 1970’s, the central goal was preventing North Korean founder Kim Il Sung from redeploying his army south of the 38th parallel. For the last 25 years, however, the focus of U.S. policymakers has been something even more difficult: the denuclearization of the Kim dynasty.
-
↵
As North Korea girds for latest sanctions, economy already feels the squeezeThe United Nations may have failed to slow North Korea’s weapons programs, but the country’s economy is already showing signs it is feeling the squeeze from the ongoing clampdown on trade, including a curb on fuel sales by China.
-
Japan's 'Dennis Rodman', ex-wrestler Inoki, urges lower tensions over North KoreaThe standoff over North Korea could lead to "nuclear war", a Japanese pro-wrestler turned lawmaker warned on Wednesday, urging nations to dial down the tension after the isolated country fired a missile over northern Japan last month.
-
-
North Korea defiant over U.N. sanctions as Trump says tougher steps neededNorth Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing on Wednesday to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.
-
South Korea confirms traces of radioactive gas from North Korea's nuclear testSouth Korea said on Wednesday traces of radioactive xenon gas were confirmed to be from a North Korean nuclear test earlier this month, but it was unable to conclude whether the test had been for a hydrogen bomb as Pyongyang claimed.
-
North Korea says Peru throwing 'gas on the fire' of nuclear spatNorth Korea's ambassador to Peru said Tuesday that Lima's decision to expel him was akin to "throwing gasoline on the fire" on the dispute over Pyongyang's nuclear tests that it would continue to pursue "without wavering."
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video