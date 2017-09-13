Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
Ghost stores, lost billions as Korea Inc's China woes growOn a faded notice pasted to the padlocked doors of the Lotte Mart superstore in China's Jiaxing, a date can still be read: March 6, 2017 - when the store was ordered to "temporarily" close over alleged fire safety issues.
U.S. lawmakers want 'supercharged' response to North Korea nuclear testsFrustrated U.S. lawmakers called on Tuesday for a high-powered response to North Korea's nuclear tests, saying Washington should act alone if necessary to stiffen sanctions on companies from China, Russia and any country doing business with Pyongyang.
U.N. ban on North Korean textiles will disrupt industry and ordinary lives, experts sayUnited Nations sanctions on North Korea’s important textiles industry are expected to disrupt a business largely based in China and pose compliance headaches for clothing retailers in the United States and around the world.
Trump says fresh North Korea sanctions 'nothing' compared to what needs to happenU.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that fresh sanctions on North Korea approved by the U.N. Security Council were just a small step and "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."
North Korea does not want war, world does not want regime change: U.N.North Korea does not want to start a nuclear war and the world is not seeking to overthrow its leader Kim Jong Un, the U.N. disarmament chief said on Tuesday.
North Korean threat highlights NATO missile shield 'weak link'NATO has joined world powers' diplomatic efforts to stop North Korea's missile program but it cannot yet rely on its U.S.-built shield to defend Europe, experts and diplomats said.
Treasury's Mnuchin: China may face new sanctions on North KoreaU.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that if China doesn't follow the United Nations sanctions approved on North Korea, he will seek new financial sanctions on Beijing to cut off access to the U.S. financial system.
North Korea warns U.S. will pay due price for spearheading U.N. sanctionsNorth Korea warned on Monday the United States would pay a "due price" for spearheading a U.N. Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test, as Washington presses for a vote on a draft resolution imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang.
NATO's Stoltenberg says North Korea's 'reckless behavior' requires global responseNorth Korea's "reckless behavior" is a global threat and requires a global response, the head of the NATO military alliance said on Sunday.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fetes nuclear scientists, holds celebration bashNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a massive celebration to congratulate his nuclear scientists and technicians who steered the country's sixth and largest nuclear test a week ago, its official news agency said on Sunday.
Koreans in Japan wary of tensions with North, worry about backlashEthnic Koreans living in Japan are nervously watching growing tensions over North Korea and are wary of a possible backlash against their community as Pyongyang ramps up its sabre-rattling.
South Korea braces for possible new missile test to mark North's founding daySouth Korea braced for a possible further missile test by North Korea when it marks its founding anniversary on Saturday, just days after its sixth and largest nuclear test, which it marks each year with a big display of pageantry and military hardware.
South Korea finds traces of radioactive gas, 'can't yet link it' to nuclear testSouth Korean nuclear experts, checking for contamination after North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test, said on Friday they have found minute traces of radioactive xenon gas but that it was too early to specify its source.
China's Xi urges France to help restart talks on North KoreaChinese President Xi Jinping told President Emmanuel Macron on Friday he hoped France could play a "constructive role" in restarting talks on North Korea, state TV said.
Most South Koreans don't expect war with North, poll shows, as Trump highlights military optionMost South Koreans doubt that North Korea will start a war, a survey showed on Friday, just days after the North's largest nuclear test, as President Donald Trump again highlighted the possibility of a U.S. military response.
Philippines suspends trade with North Korea to comply with U.N. resolutionThe Philippines has suspended trade relations with North Korea to comply with a U.N. Security Council resolution over its repeated missile tests, Manila's foreign minister said on Friday.
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with North Korea frayWhen Kim Jong Un inherited power in North Korea in late 2011, then-Chinese president Hu Jintao was outwardly supportive of the untested young leader, predicting that "traditional friendly cooperation" between the countries would strengthen.
Trump: 'Sad day' for North Korea if U.S. takes military actionU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would prefer not to use military action against North Korea to counter its nuclear and missile threat but that if he did it would be a “very sad day” for the leadership in Pyongyang.
Mexico expels North Korean ambassador over nuclear testsThe Mexican government on Thursday said it had declared the North Korean ambassador to Mexico, Kim Hyong Gil, persona non grata in protest at the Asian nation's recent nuclear activity.
Trump says hopes to avoid use of military action on North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would prefer to avoid military action to deal with North Korea's nuclear threat, but said previous diplomatic efforts have failed to pressure Pyongyang from developing its missiles.
Trump may have to settle for deterring, not disarming, North KoreaPresident Donald Trump, like his predecessors, may find that neither negotiations nor economic and military pressure can force North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, and that the United States has no choice but to try to contain it and deter North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from ever using a nuclear weapon.
U.S. unsure if North Korea can be deterred: Trump administration officialThe United States is very concerned that North Korea might not be able to be deterred, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday, drawing a distinction between Washington's view of Pyongyang and its model for dealing with former Cold War foes.
Russian and Japanese leaders 'decisively condemn' North Korean testsRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two leaders "decisively condemned" North Korean weapons tests.
German, Chinese leaders agree on need to tighten North Korea sanctionsGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a telephone call on Thursday about the need to tighten sanctions against North Korea in light of Pyongyang's latest nuclear weapons test, a spokesman for Merkel said.
Xi calls for concerted effort to resolve Korean peninsula issue: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping urged the international community to make concerted efforts to solve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
Japan's Abe agrees with Putin North Korea nuclear test threatens peaceJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that North Korea's latest nuclear test is a serious threat to regional peace and a challenge to global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
U.S. asks U.N. to impose oil embargo on North Korea, cut textile exportsThe United States wants the United Nations Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea, ban the country's exports of textiles and the hiring of North Korean laborers abroad and subject leader Kim Jong Un to an asset freeze and travel ban, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
China's Xi tells Trump that North Korea nuclear issue must be solved via talksChina is focused on solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue through talks and peaceful means, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday.
Trump says military action against North Korea is not first choiceU.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that military action against North Korea was not a first choice and said he had a strong and frank discussion with China's President Xi Jinping about the issue.
NATO urges trading partners to step up pressure on North KoreaNATO urged all countries to step up efforts to enforce sanctions on North Korea and stop its weapons tests - an appeal that diplomats said was aimed at the reclusive state's trading partners, suspected of holding back on penalties.
Dennis Rodman talks of skiing friendship with Kim Jong UnU.S. basketball legend Dennis Rodman said on Wednesday he had skied and sung karaoke with his friend North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and would like to "straighten things out" amid a nuclear standoff with the United States.
Moscow, Seoul closer on North Korea after their leaders meet: RIA cites KremlinThe positions of Moscow and Seoul on North Korea have moved closer after a meeting of the Russian and South Korean presidents, RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Wednesday.
Allowing nuclear weapons in Japan could defuse North Korean threat, say some policy makersAs Japan looks for a quick, resolute response to North Korea's growing missile threat, some defense policy makers in Tokyo say it may be time to reconsider non-nuclear pledges and invite U.S. nuclear weapons on to its soil.
China's military practices for 'surprise attack' over sea near KoreaChina's air force has carried out exercises near the Korean peninsula, practicing to defend against a "surprise attack" coming over the sea, Chinese state media reported.
Russia, North Korea delegations may meet in Vladivostok: TASS cites LavrovDelegations from Russia and North Korea may meet on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's far east this week, TASS news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.
South Korea's Moon discusses "unpredictable" North Korea situation with PutinU.K.South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the situation on the Korean peninsula could become unpredictable if Pyongyang did not halt its "provocative actions" after its latest nuclear bomb test.
