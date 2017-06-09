Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
White House says denuclearization remains priority for Korean PeninsulaPresident Donald Trump continues to see the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as the priority in how it responds to North Korea's latest nuclear weapons test, the White House said on Tuesday.
Russian U.N. envoy: U.S. aim for Monday vote on North Korea sanctions is prematureRussia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that a U.S. aim for the United Nations Security Council to vote on Monday on new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test is “a little premature.”
Haley says new North Korea sanctions unlikely to change behaviorU.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that more sanctions on North Korea are unlikely to change the country's behavior but would cut off funding for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
North Korea warns of 'more gift packages' for United StatesNorth Korea is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States, one of its top diplomats said on Tuesday, dismissing the international uproar over his country's latest and biggest nuclear weapons test.
Sanctions doubts grow as North Korea warns of 'gift packages' for U.S.A top North Korean diplomat warned on Tuesday that his country is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States as world powers struggled for a response to Pyongyang's latest nuclear weapons test.
Putin to meet South Korean President to discuss North Korea on Sept. 6: KremlinRussian President Vladimir Putin will meet South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to discuss the crisis around North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Russia says 'will consider' U.S. resolution on North Korea but with caveatsRussia is ready to consider a new U.S. resolution on North Korea provided it does not escalate military tensions and focuses on finding a diplomatic solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
U.S. Senator Graham agrees with Putin that more North Korea sanctions won't workRepublican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday he agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that more sanctions against North Korea are unlikely to work.
Merkel, Abe agree sanctions against North Korea should be stepped upGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister spoke by telephone on Tuesday and agreed that sanctions against Pyongyang should be stepped up in response to North Korea's nuclear test, a spokesman for the German government said.
Britain's May to speak to U.S. President Trump on North KoreaBritish Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss North Korea, her spokeswoman said, after it conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test two days ago.
Europe could soon be within range of North Korean missiles: FranceFrance's defense minister warned on Tuesday that North Korea could develop ballistic missiles that reach Europe sooner than expected.
Hong Kong shares finished unchanged, with investors remaining in a defensive mood on persistent concerns over North Korea.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 27,741.35 points, while the China Enterprises Index, a gauge of mainland industry leaders listed in Hong Kong, gained 0.1 percent, to 11,191.59 points.
Sector performance was mixed.
Gains were led by property developers, as top developer China Vanke posted solid sales growth in August.
Shares of the dual-listed property giant jumped as much as 7.2 percent to a record high in Hong Kong, after it reported a 47.3 percent increase in contract sales for the first eight months of the year.
Material shares also held up with a 0.7 percent gain, thanks to a weaker dollar and expectations China's economic growth will largely remain solid through year-end.
Reflecting relevant strength recently in the mainland market, as well as the impact of a resurgent yuan, an index tracking Chinese shares' premium over their Hong Kong peers stood at 133.73 before hitting the highest level since July, 2016.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.
Nuclear North Korea: What you need to know about North Korea's nuclear program. View our interactive graphic here.
Global stocks on defensive after selloff on North Korea fearsU.S.Asian shares eked out small gains on Tuesday as expectations that Beijing will maintain support for its economy ahead of a key congress supported Chinese stocks and metals prices, but worries about North Korea kept many investors on edge.
Putin calls tougher North Korea sanctions senseless, warns of 'global catastrophe'U.S.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear missile programme would be counter-productive and said threats of military action could trigger "a global catastrophe".
Merkel, Trump call for tougher U.N. sanctions against North KoreaU.S.German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump condemned North Korea's nuclear test during on Monday and urged the United Nations to quickly agree on tougher sanctions against Pyongyang, a German government spokesman said.
North Korea's nuclear scientists take center stage with H-bomb testDecorated by Pyongyang but blacklisted abroad, two scientists pictured with North Korea’s leader ahead of Sunday’s nuclear test play vital roles in the reclusive country’s pursuit of a powerful weapon capable of striking the United States, experts say.
South Korea seeks bigger warheads, North Korean ICBM reportedly on the moveU.S.South Korea said on Tuesday an agreement with the United States to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test two days ago.
U.S. says North Korea missiles failed in flight, exploded on launchNorth Korea's three short-range missile launches appear to have either failed in flight or exploded almost immediately, the U.S. military said on Friday, adding they had posed no threat to North America or Guam.
North Korea steps up work on parts for new reactor, IAEA saysNorth Korea has increased its efforts to produce parts for a new nuclear reactor it is building while continuing to operate the main existing one that provides fuel for its atom bombs, the U.N. nuclear watchdog has said in an annual report on Friday.
In photos, North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the worksWith photographs obliquely showing a new rocket design, North Korea has sent a message that it is working on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) more powerful than any it has previously tested, weapons experts said on Thursday.
Japan says to impose additional sanctions against North KoreaJapan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea following the reclusive country's repeated missile launches and unresolved abduction issue, its top government spokesman said on Friday.
U.S. holds powerful but risky tool to halt North Korea's nuclear progressThe U.S. government is turning the screws on companies that do business with North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions but has stopped short of taking the more aggressive, and riskier, move of targeting Chinese banks that facilitate Pyongyang's trade in arms and other banned goods.
'Safer than London!' North Korea opens door to Russian touristsNorth Korea has opened its doors to Russian tourists, issuing a license for the first travel agency in Moscow to promise clients "full immersion" in the nation's culture and enjoyment "safer than an evening walk in London".
Russia calls Japanese plans to deploy U.S. missile systems excessiveRussia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Japanese plans to deploy U.S. missile defense systems on its soil were disproportionate to the missile threat in the region.
North Korea presses rocket program, but amid signs of drama easingNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered more solid-fuel rocket engines, state media reported on Wednesday, as he pursues nuclear and missile programs amid a standoff with Washington, but there were signs of tension easing.
Russia seriously worried by Japan looking at U.S. missile defense: RIARussia is seriously concerned that Japan may deploy the U.S. Aegis Ashore missile-defense system on its soil to counter North Korea's missile threats, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
South Koreans practice in case of North Korea attack, but with little urgencyTraffic was halted, movie screenings interrupted and hundreds of thousands of people across South Korea were directed to underground shelters on Wednesday as part of a civil defense drill to practice in case of an attack by North Korea.
Trump voices mild optimism about ties with North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday about a possible improvement in relations with North Korea after months of mounting tension over its weapons programs.
China July trade with North Korea slows from June as coal ban bitesChina's trade with North Korea fell in July from a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as a ban on coal purchases from its isolated neighbor slowed imports amid growing pressure from the United States to rein in Pyongyang's missile program.
Tillerson sees possible path to North Korea dialogue 'in near future'U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to make a peace overture to North Korea on Tuesday, welcoming what he called the restraint it had shown recently in its weapons programs and saying he hoped a path could be opening for dialogue "sometime in the near future.""We have had no missile launches or provocative acts on the part of North Korea since the unanimous adoption of the U.N. Security Council resolution," Tillerson told reporters, referring to U.N. sanctions on North Korea agreed on Aug. 5.
