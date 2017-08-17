Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
Timeline: North Korea - Countdown to a standoffIn North Korea's effort to become a nuclear power capable of striking the United States, leader Kim Jong Un has telegraphed what his scientists and weapons experts are achieving. Over the past two years, the country has moved from a fledgling nuclear program to possessing the technology to at least strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
U.S. targets Chinese and Russia entities over North KoreaThe United States is imposing new North Korea-related sanctions, targeting Chinese and Russian firms and individuals for supporting Pyongyang's weapons programs, U.S. officials announced on Tuesday, but stopped short of an anticipated focus on Chinese banks.
U.S., North Korea clash at U.N. forum over nuclear weaponsNorth Korea and the United States clashed at a U.N. forum on Tuesday over their military intentions towards one another, with Pyongyang's envoy declaring it would "never" put its nuclear deterrent on the negotiating table.
North Korea will never surrender nuclear arms, says envoyNorth Korea's self-defensive nuclear deterrence arsenal will never be on the negotiating table, a Pyongyang envoy said on Tuesday.
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency intercepted: U.N. reportTwo North Korean shipments to a Syrian government agency responsible for the country's chemical weapons program were intercepted in the past six months, according to a confidential United Nations report on North Korea sanctions violations.
Pyongyang calls U.S.-South Korean war games a step to nuclear warThe United States and South Korean began long-planned joint military exercises on Monday, heightening tensions with North Korea which called the drills a "reckless" step toward nuclear conflict.
South Korea's Moon says military exercises with U.S. not meant to raise tensionsSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday joint military exercises starting with U.S. forces on Monday are purely of a defensive nature and do not aim to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Nervous Japanese hold drill in case North Korea fires missiles over themResidents of a town on the Japanese coast held evacuation drills on Saturday to prepare for any launch of North Korean missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, that would fly over their homes.
Ukraine plant sucked into North Korea missile row has fallen on hard timesThe wall around the Yuzhmash rocket factory in east Ukraine is in places overgrown with weeds, a sign of hard times at a plant which a new study says could be the source of engines that power North Korean missiles.
U.S. says joint South Korea war games not on the negotiating tableReutersThe United States and South Korea will go ahead with joint military drills next week, the top U.S. military official said on Thursday, resisting pressure from North Korea and its ally China to halt the contentious exercises.
What will Kim do next? Sixth nuclear test seen critical for North KoreaReutersNorth Korea says it has developed intercontinental missiles capable of targeting any place in the United States.
China military criticizes 'wrong' U.S. moves on Taiwan, South China SeaReutersThe "wrong" actions of the United States on Taiwan, its South China Sea patrols and deployment of an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea have had a large, negative influence on military trust, a senior Chinese officer said on Thursday.
South Korea's Moon says North Korean nuclear-tipped ICBM is a 'red line'North Korea would be "crossing a red line" if it put a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korea's president said on Thursday, but the United States had promised to seek Seoul's approval before taking any military action.
Asia shares up on North Korea reprieve, dollar back in doldrumsAsian stocks edged up on Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea came off the boil, while worries about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his pro-growth agenda and the Federal Reserve's concerns about low U.S. inflation hit the dollar.
Trump praises North Korea's Kim for 'wise' decision on GuamU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a "wise" decision not to fire missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, which has eased escalating tension between the two countries.
South Korea's Moon says U.S. to seek Seoul's approval before any action on North KoreaSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to seek Seoul's approval before pursuing any option against nuclear-armed North Korea.
Trump praises North Korean leader for 'wise' decisionReuters UKU.S. President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un, the leader of the North Korea, on Wednesday for delaying a decision on attacking against the U.S. territory of Guam and pausing an escalation in tensions between the two countries.
North Korea delays Guam missile firing; U.S. says dialogue up to KimNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delayed a decision on firing missiles toward Guam while he waits to see what the United States does, the North's state media reported on Tuesday as the United States said any dialogue was up to Kim.
Russia's Lavrov, China's Wang discuss situation on Korean peninsula: RIARussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, RIA news agency cited the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Top U.S. general says committed to working through difficulties with ChinaThere are many difficult issues between the United States and China but both share a commitment to work through them, the United States' top general said on Tuesday during a visit to Beijing amid tension over nuclear-armed North Korea.
China says U.S., North Korea should 'put brakes' on irritating each otherChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday that it is urgent that the United States and North Korea "put the brakes" on mutually irritating words and actions, the ministry said.
Commentary: Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan"The dangers of a conventional war on the Korean peninsula, particularly North Korean conventional artillery strikes on the South Korean capital of Seoul, were enough to deter Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama from taking military action against Pyongyang. North Korea’s latest missile tests arguably put even further pressure on Trump to make the same calculus." - Read Peter Apps' latest column.
North Korea says now is not time to discuss U.S. detainees: KCNANorth Korea said on Tuesday now is not the right time to discuss U.S. citizens it has detained, given the state of relations between the two countries, its official KCNA news agency said citing a foreign ministry spokesman.
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent warNorth Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards Guam while he waits to see what the United States does next, the North's state media said on Tuesday, as South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.
North Korea maps out detailed plan for missile launches to sea off GuamNorth Korea offered a glimpse into its plans to fire missiles near Guam in photos released by its state media on Tuesday, as leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on the plans drawn up by the army amid heightened tensions with the United States.
U.S. could target North Korea textiles, oil at U.N.: diplomatsThe United States could tighten a global economic noose on North Korea by pushing for further United Nations sanctions likely targeting Pyongyang's textile exports and supplies of oil to the government, diplomats say.
Mattis says if North Korea fires at U.S. it could 'escalate into war'U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that if North Korea was to fire a missile at the United States, the situation could escalate into war.
JUST IN: President Donald Trump tells Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during phone call that U.S. "stands ready to defend and respond to any threat or actions taken by North Korea against the United States or its allies, South Korea and Japan" - White House statement
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all meansNorth Korea's leader has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards Guam while he watches U.S. actions a little longer, the North's state media said on Tuesday, as South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means.
