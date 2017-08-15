Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
World shares, dollar rise after week of North Korea-driven lossesReutersWorld stocks rose on Monday, attempting to recover after fears of a U.S.-North Korea nuclear standoff drove them to the biggest weekly losses of 2017, while the dollar too rose off four-month lows it had hit against the yen.
Banks lead relief rally for European stocks, RWE jumpsReutersEuropean shares enjoyed a relief rally on Monday after geopolitical tension had sent them to their worst weekly losses of the year.
Chinese state newspaper says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relationsReutersU.S. President Donald Trump's order to his top trade adviser to investigate supposedly unfair Chinese trade practices will "poison" relations between the two countries, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Monday.
South Korea's Moon says 'no more war on Korean peninsula', urges North to halt provocationsSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Monday declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula and called on the North to halt its threatening behavior as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action.
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risksTensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as South Korea's president said resolving Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and key U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.
North Korea missile re-entry technology not perfected yet: South KoreaNorth Korea still does not appear to have mastered missile re-entry technology and will take at least one or two more years to do so, although its ability to miniaturize a nuclear warhead is advancing quickly, South Korea's vice defense minister said.
Minutes from missiles, Guam islanders get to grips with uncertain fateFourteen minutes is not long to prepare for a potential catastrophe. That's the estimated time taken from a launch of a mid-range ballistic missile in North Korea until impact on Guam, where residents seem resigned to the belief that their fate is out of their control.
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North KoreaChina's President Xi Jinping said there needs to be a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue, and in a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump he urged all sides to avoid words or action that raise tensions.
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes, traders sayChinese textile firms are increasingly using North Korean factories to take advantage of cheaper labor across the border, traders and businesses in the border city of Dandong told Reuters.
CIA chief: Not surprising if North Korea tests missile againThe top U.S. intelligence official said on Sunday he would not be surprised if North Korea tested another missile, given that it had two tests in July, amid rising tensions between the two nations.
Canadian pastor sees his release from North Korea as goodwill gestureA 62-year-old Canadian pastor held in a North Korean prison for more than 2 1/2 years said he suspected his life sentence was commuted last week to help reduce pressure on Pyongyang.
Reuters is #facebooklive from the South Korean city of Paju near the Korean DMZ, the highly fortified border with North Korea. The area is heavily mined and lined with barbed wire and soldiers on both sides.
Reuters is #facebooklive on the Japanese island of Hokkaido where Japan and the United States military service members are holding joint live-fire exercises, named Northern Viper 17, showcasing their defence capabilities amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, President Donald Trump said he believed Guam will be safe, despite threats from Pyongyang. He added that there will be trouble if anything happened to the U.S. territory and said he will hold a news conference on Monday.
Russia says bellicose rhetoric on North Korea is 'over the top'Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday the risks of a military conflict over North Korea's nuclear program are very high, and Moscow is deeply worried by the mutual threats being traded by Washington and Pyongyang.
Amid nuclear standoff, frozen N.Korea debt untradeable due to sanctionsOnce seen as an opportunity for investors to position themselves for a future North Korean turnaround, the country's rarely traded defaulted debt may move further into the twilight zone after new sanctions were imposed this week on Pyongyang.
Take cover, avoid bomb flash. Guam issues nuclear guidelinesReutersGuam posted emergency guidelines on Friday to help residents prepare for any potential nuclear attack after a threat from North Korea to fire missiles in the vicinity of the U.S. Pacific territory.
N.Korea warns of nuclear war, Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded'President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying what he called U.S. military solutions were "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.
It never got paid for the Volvos, but could Sweden mediate with North Korea?ReutersSweden has not yet been paid by North Korea for the hundreds of Volvo saloons it imported in the 1970s and which can still be seen on the streets of the communist country.
Investors ponder further shocks after North Korea joltReutersAfter this week's war of words between the United States and North Korea triggered the biggest fall in global stocks since the U.S. presidential election, investors are wondering what other off-radar shocks may be waiting to rock world markets.
Kids sit on a World War II torpedo on Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory under North Korean threat https://t.co/TRGyhonm83 📷 @ErikdeCastro pic.twitter.com/zDQIIpO7KW— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 11, 2017
Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!7:29 AM - 11 Aug 2017
U.S. diplomat engaging in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea - APReutersThe United States has been engaging in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, the Associated Press reported on Friday, as President Donald Trump stepped up his warnings to Pyongyang amid rising tensions in the region.
Undaunted by tensions, Chinese tourists flock into North KoreaUndeterred by escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington rattling nerves globally, a steady stream of tourists from China each morning passes through the immigration checkpoint at the border trading hub of Dandong.
State media says if North Korea launches an attack that threatens the U.S., China should stay neutral, but if Washington or South Korea strikes first, Beijing will step in and stop them. Reuters' Ben Blanchard explains the thinking behind that statement.
North Korea warns of nuclear war; Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded'U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video