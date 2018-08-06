Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea
BREAKING: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expected to arrive at Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday ahead of Trump… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…by Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by graceleenews 6/8/2018 10:12:31 PM
Say the Singapore meeting goes well and Pyongyang opens up its economy: experts say North Korea will look less like the US and more like China. Why? Control. reut.tv/2JjlffPby Grace Lee via twitter 6/8/2018 10:11:36 PM
For high-stakes summit with Kim, Trump trusts his gut over note cards #NorthKoreaSummit @realDonaldTrump #KimJongUn reuters.com/article/us-nor…by David Brunnstrom via twitter 6/8/2018 7:32:13 PM
Former NBA star Rodman to head to Singapore for U.S.-North Korea...Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman said on Friday he will be heading to Singapore for the planned June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
For high-stakes summit with Kim, Trump trusts his gut over note cardsU.S. President Donald Trump will deploy a mix of charm and pressure to coax North Korean leader Kim Jong Un into a deal to give up nuclear weapons, trusting his gut instinct over briefing books in his ability to strike an accord, aides and former administration officials said.
T-shirts, tacos, and tourism: Singapore businesses cash in on...From summit-themed burgers and online scalpers peddling "World Peace" medallions and "Peace Out from Lion City" T-shirts, Singaporeans are cashing in on a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
It's one of the big questions looming over the Singapore summit. If Donald Trump strikes a deal with Kim Jong Un, what would an open North Korean even look like? Who would benefit from it and how would such a closed country open its economy to the world? Reuters' Cynthia Kim explains.
North Korea's Kim expected to land at Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday - sourceNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to fly into Singapore's Changi airport on Sunday ahead of a high-stakes summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning of the trip said on Friday.
Two South Korean media staff arrested at North Korean ambassador's...U.S.Two South Korean media staff have been arrested for trespassing at the home of the North Korean ambassador to Singapore, police said on Friday, just days before a high-stakes summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the city-state.
Kim Jong Un impersonator says detained for hours at Singapore airportAn Australian comedian known for impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was detained by Singapore's authorities on Friday and questioned about his political views.
Trump dangles prospect of North Korean leader visit if summit successfulU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday held out the prospect of inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the White House if he deemed next week's summit a success while also signaling he was willing to walk away if he thought talks did not go well.
Trump says could sign deal to end Korean war at meeting with KimU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could sign an agreement to end the Korean War at their June 12 meeting in Singapore and that he would someday like to normalize relations with Pyongyang.
Bolton pushed to back seat in Singapore talks - Reuters TVReuters TVJust weeks after John Bolton’s hardline rhetoric infuriated North Korea and nearly derailed a planned summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, the U.S. national security adviser appears to have taken a back seat to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the historic meeting.
As Kim arrives in Singapore, no North Korean comrades in sightU.S.Stella Choi, the principal of a Korean language school in a drab tower in downtown Singapore, works just across the elevator lobby from the modest suites that make up North Korea's embassy.
Changing tones: A look at ups and downs in the U.S.-North Korea relationship since both parties agreed to meet.A planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore. Take a look at the diplomatic ups and downs in U.S.-North Korea relationship since March 9, when both parties agreed to meet.
Breakingviews - The Exchange: A Down Under take on Trump(Reuters Breakingviews) - Former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd gives the U.S. president some credit for his dealings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. But he explains that Donald Trump’s protectionism has enraged China’s leaders and may play into the hands of the country’s own nationalists.
Singapore's foreign minister heads to North Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summitSingapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is set to arrive in Pyongyang on Thursday, the Singapore government said, days before it plays host to the leaders of North Korea and the United States at a summit.
Latte art and a gym ad: Kim Jong Un's softer image in South KoreaWith missile tests, nuclear threats and ruthless destruction of opponents, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been an ominous presence hanging over the South.
Singapore to restrict airspace during U.S.-North Korea summitSingapore airspace will be restricted during the planned U.S.-N.Korea summit next week, according to a notice to airmen posted by aviation authorities on Wednesday, which is likely to result in delays at one of Asia's busiest airports.
The Exchange: A Down Under take on Trump
Former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd gives the U.S. president some credit for his dealings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. But he explains that Donald Trump’s protectionism has enraged China’s leaders and may play into the hands of the country’s own nationalists.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seeking to draw on his close ties with President Donald Trump in talks on Thursday, will urge the U.S. leader not to forget Tokyo's security concerns and Japan's desire to return Japanese abductees in North Korea when he meets with Kim Jung Un.
The roller-coaster ride leading to historic Trump-Kim summitU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, have pursued different approaches in the run-up to next week's summit between the U.S. president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Will Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy' extend to Trump-Kim summit?Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them.
Kim Jong Un's art of the deal - make friends for spare partsOn a shelf in a cramped office on the outskirts of Moscow, businessman Igor Michurin has a framed photograph of himself shaking hands with one of his important customers - a North Korean embassy official whom Michurin calls Lee.
Any agreement with North Korea will be 'spur of the moment': Trump
LA MALBAIE, Quebec U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday any agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at next week's summit would be "spur of the moment," underscoring the uncertain outcome of what he called a "mission of peace."