Live: North Korea

Live coverage of North Korea

Any agreement with North Korea will be 'spur of the moment': Trump

LA MALBAIE, Quebec U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday any agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at next week's summit would be "spur of the moment," underscoring the uncertain outcome of what he called a "mission of peace."

