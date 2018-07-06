Live: North Korea
Lawmakers want Trump to report on North Korea nuclear programRepublican and Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require President Donald Trump's administration to provide a detailed report on North Korea's nuclear program to set a "baseline" for progress on talks with Pyongyang.
Death, POWs and buried silver: Chequered history of Trump-Kim summit venueA resort island off Singapore that once housed a prisoner of war camp run by wartime Japanese forces and was called "Rear Death Island" is the venue for Tuesday's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Japan's ethnic Koreans loyal to Pyongyang look to summit to bring peace, boost statusEthnic Koreans in Japan loyal to Pyongyang hope next week's historic U.S.-North Korea summit will help bring reconciliation on the Korean peninsula and clarify their own murky legal status.
Japan PM seeks Trump's assurances over North Korea in latest two-way chatJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, seeking to draw on his close ties with President Donald Trump in talks on Thursday, will urge the U.S. leader not to forget Tokyo's security concerns in his drive for a historic deal with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.
Singapore airspace to be restricted during U.S.-North Korea summit: U.S. FAASingapore airspace will be restricted during the planned U.S.-N.Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.
Commentary: From inside North Korea, clues about Kim's agendaIt’s been a roller coaster ride for anyone following plans for a June 12 summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. The actors were contradictory, the stage sets numerous and the messages chaotic. Within days of Trump’s May 24 cancellation of the Singapore meeting – and then the withdrawal of his withdrawal – President Moon Jae-in of South Korea met with the U.S. president in Washington and with the North Korean leader on the northern side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to help keep the summit alive. Meanwhile, U.S. officials flew to the DMZ and Singapore and a top North Korean official came to New York to plan (again) for the encounter.
Japanese woman hopes Trump-Kim summit will bring news of missing twinIt has been more than 30 years since the identical twin sister of Japanese teacher Misa Morimoto vanished, believed to have been abducted by North Korea.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed on a Twitter post that the venue of the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa. Reuters photographers Edgar Su and Darren Whiteside give you an inside look at the resort island.
Putin praises 'brave' Trump over planned meeting with North Korea's KimRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to set up a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "brave and mature", and said that he was expecting a "positive outcome".
G7 to call on North Korea to get rid of nuclear weapons: senior EU officialG7 leaders will call on North Korea on Friday to get rid of its nuclear weapons if it wants sanctions against the country to be lifted, a senior European union official said on Tuesday.
Trump's summit with North Korea's Kim to be held at Sentosa Island hotel: White HouseU.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's summit next week will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.
Singapore includes Sentosa island as special zone for Trump-Kim summitSingapore on Tuesday added its southern resort island of Sentosa to a special event area designated for next week's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the government said in its online gazette.
Singapore launches 'World Peace' medallion to mark Trump-Kim summitSingapore on Tuesday unveiled a commemorative medallion ahead of next week's summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the wealthy city-state, carrying the inscription 'World Peace' in large letters on one side.
With khukris and assault rifles, Singapore's Gurkhas to guard Trump-Kim summitWhen U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for their historic summit in Singapore later this month, they will be protected by men from one of the fiercest warrior tribes in the world - the Gurkhas of Nepal.
White House says 'powerful' sanctions to remain on North KoreaThe White House said on Monday its policy of tough sanctions on North Korea has not changed, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he no longer wanted to use the phrase "maximum pressure" to describe the campaign to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
North Korea's three new military leaders are loyal to Kim, not policiesNorth Korea's new top three military officers are known for their unquestioning support of leader Kim Jong Un and are flexible enough to accept the massive changes that may come from any deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, people who follow the secretive country say.
Senate Democrats vow to buck Trump on North Korea without tough dealTop Senate Democrats on Monday told President Donald Trump not to make a deal that leaves North Korea with nuclear weapons, and threatened to maintain or toughen sanctions on Pyongyang if that condition is not met.
Thirst aid: Singapore pubs mix new cocktails for Trump-Kim summitAs Singapore prepares for a much-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, its bars are offering cocktails featuring the Korean spirit, soju, to mark the event.
U.N. watchdog confident of North Korea role if nuclear deal is struckThe U.N. atomic watchdog is confident that it is best placed to verify any nuclear deal reached with North Korea and would be able to deploy quickly, the head of the agency said on Monday.
Kremlin invites North Korea's Kim to RussiaRussia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Singapore declares 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summitSingapore has designated a central region of the wealthy city state as a "special event area" from June 10 to 14, for the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the government said on Monday.
Anti-nuke Nobel winner ICAN offer to pay for Trump-Kim summitNobel Prize winning anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN has offered to pay for the cost of the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, including the hotel bill for the impoverished state's leader.
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, U.S. official saysNorth Korea's top three military officials have been removed from their posts, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet on June 12 in Singapore.
Relief for North Korea only after clear, irreversible steps to denuclearization: MattisU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday North Korea will receive relief only after it takes clear and irreversible steps to end its nuclear program, adding it would be a bumpy road to a summit between U.S. and North Korean leaders.
Syria's Assad says will visit North Korea, news agency reportsSyrian President Bashar al-Assad said he plans to visit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Sunday, potentially the first meeting between Kim and another head of state in Pyongyang.
Trump makes an about-face, revives summit with North Korean leaderU.S. President Donald Trump, in a complete reversal, said on Friday he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore in the latest twist in the high-stakes diplomacy over eliminating Pyonyang's nuclear arms program.
Trump says June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim is back onU.S. President Donald Trump, after meeting with a senior envoy from Pyongyang, said a planned summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was back on for June 12 in Singapore.
Trump will meet with North Korean envoy, White House saysU.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a senior North Korean envoy on Friday, the White House said, as efforts continued to get a U.S.-North Korean summit initially planned for this month back on track.
Commentary: Forget the ‘Libya model’ for North KoreaNorth Korea is not like Libya. And those who think that Washington should look to the North African nation as a precedent for either denuclearization or regime change in Pyongyang are heading either for confusion or disappointment.
Two Koreas make progress, agree to talks on military, family reunionsThe two Koreas agreed at a high-level meeting on Friday to hold talks this month on military issues and reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War, they said in a statement.
Any agreement with North Korea will be 'spur of the moment': Trump
LA MALBAIE, Quebec U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday any agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at next week's summit would be "spur of the moment," underscoring the uncertain outcome of what he called a "mission of peace."