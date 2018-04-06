Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea
North, South Korea agree to talks on military issues, family reunions: joint statementThe two Koreas agreed during a high-level meeting on Friday to hold talks later this month on military issues and reunions of families separated by the Korean War, a joint statement said.
Kremlin: summit between Russian and North Korean leaders is possibleA summit between Russian and North Korean leaders could take place, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that the format and timing of such meeting will be coordinated by the diplomats.
North Korea proposes joint celebration of 2000 summit during talksNorth Korea suggested during high-level talks on Friday that the two Koreas hold a joint celebration of the anniversary of a historic 2000 inter-Korean summit this month in the South, an official in Seoul said.
North Korean leader Kim sends letter to TrumpA senior North Korean official will hand over a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong Un to U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare visit to the White House on Friday as the two sides try to put a derailed summit meeting back on track.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was confident talks with North Korean officials were moving in the right direction toward a summit and that a North Korean envoy will travel to Washington to deliver a personal letter from leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump
Commentary: Trump's best option for denuclearizing North KoreaThe head-spinning ups and downs of the “on-off-and-now-maybe” summit between Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is diverting attention from the real choice facing the U.S. president: if he remains inflexibly committed to eliminating Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile program by the end of his first term, he will fail.
Trump plays down chances of quick breakthrough as North Koreans bring letterU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday played down the chances of a quick deal in getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear arms as a delegation from Pyongyang headed to meet him with a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting a proposed summit may be back on.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says North's will for denuclearization 'unchanged': KCNANorth Korea's will for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula remains "unchanged, consistent and fixed," said leader Kim Jong Un, according to the North's state news agency on Friday.
Pompeo says North Korea talks moving in right directionU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was confident talks with North Korean officials were moving in the right direction toward a summit and that a North Korean envoy will travel to Washington to deliver a personal letter from leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump.
U.S., North Korea officials concluded New York meetings: U.S. State DepartmentU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and high-ranking North Korean official Kim Yong Chol have concluded their meetings in New York aimed at clearing the way for a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
Exclusive: Trump - nuclear deal may take more than one meeting with North Korea's KimU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it may take more than one meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to seal a denuclearization deal and that he would like Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear weapons program as quickly as possible under any agreement.
U.S., North Korea talks end early after making good progress: U.S. officialsU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol ended a meeting early on Thursday after making good progress in talks aimed at laying groundwork for a possible summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Talks between North Korean, U.S. officials have been 'substantive': U.S. top diplomatU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that talks with North Korean officials had been "substantive," as the two countries prepare for a potential summit between their leaders.
Lavrov invites Kim to Russia as Moscow makes Pyongyang playRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Thursday and invited him to visit, moving to raise Moscow's profile in international efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letterU.S. President Donald Trump said talks with North Korea in New York have been very positive and he is expecting the delegation from Pyongyang to travel to Washington on Friday to deliver a letter to him from leader Kim Jong Un.
Russia's Lavrov invites North Korea's Kim to Russia: foreign ministryRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia and passed on best wishes from President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Factbox: Careers of U.S., North Korean negotiators Pompeo and Kim Yong CholThe United States and North Korea are worlds apart in economic, political and cultural ways, but the two officials meeting in New York to explore a possible historic summit both have military backgrounds and are known as political hard-liners.Find out more about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean senior official Kim Yong Chol.
KCNA says Russian foreign minister has arrived in North KoreaNorth Korea's state-run news agency said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the North on Thursday at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
North Korea official in U.S. for talks on summit, differences remainA senior North Korean official made a rare visit to the United States on Wednesday for talks about a possible summit between the leaders of the two countries but the sides appeared far apart on the central issue of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.
The man sent by North Korean leader to U.S. for high-level talksKim Yong Chol landed in New York on Wednesday as the most senior North Korean envoy to hold talks with American officials on U.S. soil in 18 years.
U.S. warns again on hacks it blames on North KoreaThe U.S. government on Tuesday released an alert with technical details about a series of cyber attacks stretching back to at least 2009 that it blamed on the North Korean government.
North Korea remains United States' most imminent threat: outgoing Pacific Command chiefThe outgoing head of U.S. Pacific Command, who is President Donald Trump's pick to be the ambassador to South Korea, said on Wednesday that North Korea remained the United States' most imminent threat.
White House optimistic North Korea summit will take placeThe White House said on Wednesday that negotiations at the demilitarized zone along the border between North and South Korea for a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are going well and it expects the historic meeting to take place on June 12.
Explainer: The man sent by North Korean leader to U.S. for high-level talksWhen Kim Yong Chol lands in New York this week, he will become the most senior North Korean envoy to hold talks with American officials on U.S. soil in 18 years.
-
White House prepared for North Korea summit to take place June 12: spokeswomanThe White House is prepared for a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place on June 12, the original date proposed for the on-again-off-again meeting, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.
North Korea says Russian foreign minister to visit North Korea soon: KCNANorth Korea's state news agency said on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the North soon at the invitation of the country's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
South Korea calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea as U.S. seeks to revive summitSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks and summits with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, as U.S. officials sought to revive what would be a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim.
White House says Trump and Abe agree to meet before expected U.S.- North Korea summitU.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea by phone on Monday and confirmed they would meet before an expected U.S.-North Korea summit, the White House said.
Japan says it has detected apparent Chinese ship breaking North Korea sanctionsJapan on Tuesday said it had detected what appeared to be a Chinese-flagged vessel, 350 km (218 miles) off Shanghai, conducting illegal transfers to a North Korean ship.
Top North Korea envoy to hold crucial talks in U.S. about summitA top North Korean official was headed to New York on Tuesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the latest indication that an on-again-off-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may go ahead next month.
Former North Korea spy chief heads to United States for talks: YonhapFormer North Korea spy chief and senior official Kim Yong Chol is headed to the United States after stopping over in Beijing, presumably for talks with U.S. officials regarding a possible summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.
U.S. team in North Korea for talks on summit, Trump saysU.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday a U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump pulled out of last week before reconsidering.
South Korea's Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North KoreaSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks with North Korea including summits between pre-arranged dialogue.
Trump says U.S. officials arrive in North Korea to prepare for talksU.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday his team arrived in North Korea to arrange for his possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.
U.S. officials in summit planning talks with North Korea at Panmunjom: State DepartmentA U.S. delegation is meeting with North Korean officials in Panmunjom, at the border between North and South Korea, about a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.
China says hopes Trump-Kim summit can happen as plannedChina's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it hoped a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, originally set for Singapore next month, could happen as planned and be successful.
U.S. officials in North Korea for summit prep: Washington PostA group of U.S. officials crossed into North Korea on Sunday for talks on preparations for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Washington Post reported.
'Kim Jong Un' poses for selfies in Singapore ahead of Trump summitSurprised Singaporeans pursued North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday before realizing the portly man with slick black hair near the Marina Bay Sands hotel was an impersonator.
South Korea says North Korea's Kim reaffirms commitment to summit...North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to "complete" denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.
Trump says still looking at June 12 summit with KimU.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was still looking at a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, adding that talks were progressing very well.
Koreas discussing possible non-aggression pledge, peace treaty talks ahead of North Korea-U.S. summitNorth and South Korea are discussing a possible non-aggression pledge by the United States to the North and a start of peace treaty talks to address Pyongyang's security concerns before a North Korea-U.S. summit, a senior South Korean official said on Sunday.
Leaders of two Koreas hold surprise meeting as Trump revives summit hopesSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on Saturday in an effort to ensure that a high-stakes summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump takes place successfully.
South Korea's Moon hopes Trump-Kim summit goes ahead as plannedAfter a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps his planned meeting with Kim in June, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported Sunday.
Any agreement with North Korea will be 'spur of the moment': Trump
LA MALBAIE, Quebec U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday any agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at next week's summit would be "spur of the moment," underscoring the uncertain outcome of what he called a "mission of peace."