Live: North Korea
South Korean president met North Korea's Kim Jong Un Saturday: SeoulSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday to discuss Kim's possible upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, the South said, the second inter-Korean summit in as many months.
Trump: U.S. in 'productive talks' about reinstating June North Korea summitU.S. President Donald Trump late on Friday said the United States was having "productive talks" about reinstating a June 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, just a day after he canceled the meeting citing Pyongyang's "open hostility."
U.S., South Korean top diplomats commit to keep working on North: U.S. spokeswomanAs President Donald Trump scrapped plans for a summit with North Korea, the top diplomats for the United States and South Korea spoke on the phone about continuing to work closely on having talks with Pyongyang and thwarting its nuclear ambitions, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Friday.
Trump says having 'very productive talks' with North Korea on summitPresident Donald Trump said late on Friday the United States was having "very productive talks" with Pyongyang to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a day after he scrapped the meeting.
U.S. 'maximum pressure' on North Korea faces test with summit in limboU.S. efforts to sustain and possibly intensify its "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea are entering a perilous phase as a potential breakdown in diplomacy with Pyongyang raises fears that China may loosen its enforcement of international sanctions.
Japan's Abe says efforts to clinch U.S.-N.Korea summit must continueJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he regretted the cancellation of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said the world should keep working to ensure such a meeting can happen.
U.S. defense chief suggests Trump-Kim summit could be back onU.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Friday that a recently scrapped summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea may still take place if diplomats can pull it off.
Japan's Abe: North Korea should meet conditions before making long-term partnershipsJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that North Korea should meet certain conditions before it can discuss long-term partnership with other countries, such as denuclearisation, the return of abducted people and fullfilling UN resolutions.
Trump leaves open possibility of June 12 summit with North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was possible a planned summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un could still take place on June 12 as originally planned.
Collapse of Trump-Kim summit threatens to deepen U.S.-China riftU.S. President Donald Trump's cancellation of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatens further strain on U.S.-China ties amid a trade dispute that had been intertwined with Beijing's pressure on isolated Pyongyang.
Trump welcomes North Korean response to talk cancellationU.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was pleased that North Korea said it was still open to talks after his abrupt cancellation of a planned June 12 meeting.
Germany regrets collapse of Trump-Kim summitThe German government regrets that a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been canceled, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
'No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump': South Koreans slam cancellation of summitMany South Koreans were fuming on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, feeling they had been cheated of a chance of a lifetime to live in peace.
Direct communication needed between leaders of North Korea, U.S., South Korea saysDirect communication between the leaders of North Korea and the United States is necessary, South Korea urged on Friday.
Perplexed and disappointed: South Korea's Moon regroups after mediation failureU.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cancel next month's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un came as shock to South Korean officials, who only days ago were publicly predicting a "99.9 percent" chance the meeting would proceed as scheduled.
China urges U.S., North Korea to be patient and meet each other halfwayChina's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States and North Korea should show patience and meet each other halfway, after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month.
North Korea summit cancellation a setback to dealmaker TrumpPresident Donald Trump drew gasps at the United Nations General Assembly last September when he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea.
Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim, warns that military readyU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, citing Pyongyang's "open hostility," and warned that the U.S. military was ready in the event of any reckless acts by North Korea.
U.S., South Korea to pursue talks between Washington and PyongyangThe foreign ministers of the United States and South Korea agreed to continue working toward creating the right conditions for the United States and North Korea to talk, the South's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Canceled summit could bring U.S., North Korea back into crisis modePresident Donald Trump's cancellation of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un risks a return to crisis mode between Washington and Pyongyang but both sides may be wary of letting the situation escalate into fears of war as it did last year.
Trump-Kim 'breakup' sparks Twitter mirth over commemorative coinsU.S. President Donald Trump's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cancelling their summit next month prompted a deluge of derisory comments on Twitter on Thursday, including many about the now discounted commemorative coin pre-minted for the occasion.
North Korea says open to resolving issues with U.S. after Trump scraps summit: KCNANorth Korea's vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said the North is open to resolving issues with the United States whenever and however after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a June summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un.
Putin welcomes European efforts to save Iran nuclear dealPresident Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia appreciated efforts by Europe to save the Iran nuclear deal despite the withdrawal of the United States and warned of "lamentable consequences" if it was not preserved.
France's Macron urges U.S., North Korea to continue efforts towards a summitFrench President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he hoped the United States and North Korea would continue working towards denuclearizing the Korean peninsula after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a planned summit.
Trump-Kim summit called off after broken North Korea promises: U.S. officialU.S. President Donald Trump decided to break off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang broke a series of promises and cut off direct communication with the United States, a senior White House official said on Thursday.
No change in U.S. military posture after North Korea talks scrapped: PentagonThe U.S. military said on Thursday that it had not increased the already high-level of vigilance or changed its posture on North Korea after President Donald Trump called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
South Korea's Moon: Trump cancellation of North Korea summit 'regrettable'South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed deep regret on Thursday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Blue House executive office.
Britain disappointed after Trump cancels North Korea summit: UK PM MayBritain is disappointed at the cancellation of the planned meeting next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
Guterres urges U.S., North Korea to press on with 'nerves of steel'U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the parties to the North Korea talks should continue their diplomatic efforts with "nerves of steel" to work towards denuclearisation of the divided Korean peninsula.
South Korea's Moon meets with top aides after Trump-Kim summit cancelledSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in met with his top security and other aides after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Moon said.
Top Democrat in U.S. House says summit cancellation is a win for KimThe top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said Republican President Donald Trump's cancellation of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was good for the head of the reclusive nation, saying Trump had legitimized a "thug" and the head of a "police state."
Trump says U.S. military ready if North Korea's Kim acts foolishlyPresident Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday after canceling a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the U.S. military stood ready if Kim were to take any "foolish" action.
White House: North Korea's response to Pence was 'last straw'North Korea's reaction to comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were the "last straw" that led the White House to cancel President Donald Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a White House official said on Thursday.
U.N. chief laments lack of international experts at North Korea siteU.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said it was unfortunate that no international experts were on hand when North Korea blew up tunnels at its nuclear test site on Thursday even as he welcomed Pyongyang's reported action.
U.N. chief Guterres calls for dialogue after Trump cancels North Korea summitUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep disappointment on Thursday at the cancellation of the planned meeting next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, announced earlier by the White House.
Trump cancels summit with North Korea scheduled for next monthU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter released by the White House.
Trump writes to North Korea's Kim to cancel planned summitThe following is the full text of a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un canceling their planned June 12 summit in Singapore.
Trump calls off meeting with North Korea's KimU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter released by the White House.
North Korea confirms dismantling of nuclear siteNorth Korea has completely dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test ground "to ensure the transparency of discontinuance of nuclear test," state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.
North Korea says future of summit with U.S. is up to Washington: KCNANorth Korea's vice foreign minister said the future of the summit between Pyongyang and Washington is "entirely" up to the United States and condemned a media interview by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in which he compared the North to Libya.
China tells U.S. 'now is the time' if it wants peace with North KoreaA senior Chinese official told the United States on Wednesday if it wants peace with North Korea now is the time for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
U.N. Security Council approves North Korea travel to Singapore: diplomatsA United Nations Security Council committee on Wednesday approved the travel of North Korean officials to Singapore for a June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and planning meetings, diplomats said.
Commentary: Trump’s nuke focus misses Kim Jong Un’s real leverageKim Jong Un has decided to show Donald Trump that the White House hasn’t cornered the market on drama, much less the Nobel Prize for bringing the two Koreas peace in their time. As the leader of a regime known for its bombast and abrupt about-faces, Kim’s threat to cancel their meeting in Singapore next month is par for the course in dealing with Pyongyang. But Kim also is sending a message: their agenda needs to go beyond his nuclear weapons and missiles.
Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea: agenciesRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to visit North Korea, Russian news agencies quoted a foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday.
Trump throws more doubt on planned summit with North Korean leaderU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast further doubt on whether a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place next month in Singapore, telling reporters it would be made certain next week.His statement followed Trump’s suggestion on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed or scrapped entirely. North Korea also threw the summit in doubt earlier this month when it pushed back against what it called “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a complete reversal, said on Friday he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore in the latest twist in the high-stakes diplomacy over eliminating Pyonyang's nuclear arms program. | Video