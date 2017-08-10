Live: North Korea | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Live: North Korea

Live coverage of North Korea

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Trump makes an about-face, revives summit with North Korean leader

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a complete reversal, said on Friday he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore in the latest twist in the high-stakes diplomacy over eliminating Pyonyang's nuclear arms program. | Video

» More News