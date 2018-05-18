Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea
Foreign media start marathon journey to North Korea nuclear test siteInternational journalists left on a marathon journey to a North Korean nuclear test site on Wednesday, after Pyongyang belatedly cleared a number of South Korean media to witness what it says will be the dismantling of its only nuclear test facility.
-
Trump casts doubt on planned summit with North Korean leaderU.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a "substantial chance" his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons.Trump raised doubts about the Singapore summit in talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who came to Washington to urge Trump not to let a rare opportunity with reclusive North Korea slip away.
-
China says hopes U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothlyChina's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday China has played a positive role on the Korean peninsula and hopes the planned U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothly.
-
South Korea welcomes North's decision to let reporters visit nuclear siteNorth Korea has accepted a list of South Korean reporters to visit their nuclear testing site after a days-long tug of war with Seoul, South Korea's unification ministry said on Wednesday.
-
-
Talks between North and South Korea likely after May 25: South Korean officialHigh-level talks between North and South Korea will likely resume after May 25, once joint U.S.-South Korea joint military drills are completed, a South Korean government spokesman said on Tuesday.
-
Pompeo says U.S. still planning for June 12 Trump-Kim summitSecretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States was still planning for a June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but he declined to predict whether the summit would actually take place.
-
U.N. seeks help of oil traders to enforce North Korea sanctionsA U.N. monitoring group wants to enlist the help of the world's biggest oil trading companies to enforce sanctions that cap the amount of crude and related products North Korea can import, the coordinator said.
-
Trump: North Korea summit preparations ongoing but may be delayedU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the White House was continuing preparations for his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that he was prepared to cancel or delay it if certain conditions are not met.
-
U.S. hopeful on North Korea summit but no concessions made: PenceThe United States remains hopeful about a planned June 12 summit with North Korea but has not made concessions in advance of the historic meeting to discuss denuclearization, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.
-
U.S. bolsters Asia ballistic missile defense as Trump-Kim summit nearsThe USS Milius, one of the U.S. Navy's most advanced guided missile destroyers, arrived in Japan on Tuesday to reinforce defenses against any ballistic missile attacks by North Korea, or anyone else in East Asia.
-
About two dozen journalists from Western and Chinese news organizations arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to witness the closure of its nuclear test site, an indication that the shutdown will go ahead amid renewed diplomatic uncertainty.
-
Foreign media head to North Korea in sign nuclear shutdown will go aheadA group of roughly two dozen journalists from Western and Chinese news organizations departed for North Korea on Tuesday to witness the closure of its nuclear test site, an indication that the shut-down will go ahead.
-
With North Korea summit on shaky ground, Trump to press South Korean leaderThree weeks before an unprecedented U.S.-North Korea summit is supposed to take place, President Donald Trump will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday as U.S. officials try to figure out whether Pyongyang is serious about negotiating a deal on denuclearization.Moon’s White House visit was originally arranged as a meeting to fine-tune a joint strategy for dealing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has instead become more of a crisis session after Pyongyang last week threatened to pull out of the planned June 12 summit in Singapore.
-
Trump willing to walk away from North Korea summit: PenceU.S. President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday, after North Korea called into question the meeting last week.
-
Trump presses China on North Korea border ahead of summitU.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged China on Monday to maintain a secure border with North Korea, pressing Beijing ahead of his anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month aimed at denuclearization.
-
South Korea, U.S. to work closely on summit after Pyongyang's...South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions on Sunday to ensure that the North Korea-U.S. summit remains on track after North Korea threatened to pull out of the high-level talks.
-
Two North Koreans including a soldier defect to South Korea: YonhapTwo North Koreans defected to South Korea early on Saturday and were found in the Yellow Sea, Seoul-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing a government source.
-
North Korea 'declines' South Korea media for nuclear site event; China urges 'stability'North Korea has declined to accept a list of South Korean journalists hoping to observe the closure of its nuclear test site, South Korea said on Friday, raising new questions about the North's commitment to reducing tension.
-
North Korea's about-face complicates South Korea's pitch to TrumpSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in has been riding high after a string of successes with North Korea, seeing his popularity surge after his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as he looks ahead to the U.S.-North Korea summit he helped engineer next month.
-
China says it stands for stability, peace on Korean peninsulaChina said on Friday that it stands for stability and peace on the Korean peninsula and for settlement of the issue through talks, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that China may be influencing North Korea.
-
Trump seeks to placate North Korea's Kim over uncertain summitU.S. President Donald Trump sought on Thursday to placate North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit, saying Kim's security would be guaranteed in any deal and his country would not suffer the fate of Muammar Gaddafi's Libya, unless that could not be reached.
-
If it happens, it happens: Trump says not told anything on North Korea summitPresident Donald Trump on Thursday distanced himself from comments from his national security adviser that led North Korea to cast doubt on a planned summit and said as far as he knew the meeting with Kim Jong Un was still on track.
-
North Korea says won't hold talks with 'incompetent' South unless differences settledNorth Korea's chief negotiator called the South Korean government "ignorant and incompetent" on Thursday, denounced U.S.-South Korean air combat drills and threatened to halt all talks with the South unless its demands are met.
-
White House says 'nothing has changed' on North Korea summitThe White House said on Thursday that it was moving forward with plans for a summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, despite North Korea's threat to pull out of the summit if the U.S. insists it give up its nuclear program.
-
North Korea says won't hold talks with South unless 'issues resolved': KCNANorth Korea won't sit down for talks with South Korea unless issues that led to the suspension of a high-level meeting this week are resolved, the Korean Central News Agency said.
-
U.S. demanded North Korea ship some nuclear warheads, ICBM abroad within six months: mediaThe United Stated has demanded North Korea ship some nuclear warheads, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and other nuclear material overseas within six months, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday, citing several sources familiar with North Korean issues.
-
South Korea to play 'mediator' to resolve North Korea-U.S. summit doubts: officialSouth Korea said on Thursday it would seek to mediate between the United States and North Korea after Pyongyang threatened to pull out of an unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore.
-
-
Trump says 'We'll see' on North Korea summit, to insist on denuclearizationU.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday it was unclear if his summit with North Korea would go ahead after Pyongyang threatened to pull out of the unprecedented meeting, a move that could deny him a potentially major foreign policy achievement.
-
China says U.S. should cherish opportunity for peace on Korean peninsulaThe measures North Korea has taken to ease tension on the Korean peninsula should be acknowledged, and all other parties, especially the United States, should cherish the opportunity for peace, the Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said.
-
Odds in favor of going ahead with U.S.-North Korea summit: BoltonThe odds are still in favor of going ahead with a June summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday, despite Pyongyang's threat to call off the unprecedented meeting.
-
Factbox: Let's try again: U.S.-North Korea talks have failed oftenU.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday it was unclear if his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month would go ahead.
-
Nuclear test-ban body says ready to verify Korean site closure if askedThe world's main nuclear test-ban body stands ready to verify North Korea's closure of its test site but it has yet to be asked and the process would take weeks rather than days, its chief said on Wednesday.
-
Indian minister holds talks in North Korea, first trip in 20 yearsIndia has sent a government minister to North Korea for the first time in nearly two decades for talks on political and regional issues, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, following signs of a thaw on the Korean peninsula.
-
White House: U.S. still hopeful for North Korea summitThe United States is still hopeful about a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but President Donald Trump is prepared for a tough negotiation process, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.
-
China's Xi says supports North Korea efforts to develop economyChina supports North Korea's efforts to develop its economy and improve relations with South Korea, state radio on Wednesday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying.
-
For Pentagon, South Korea drills became a crucial but quiet endeavorBefore North Korea's condemnation of U.S.-South Korea military drills, even U.S. policy wonks who follow every twist and turn of events on the Korean peninsula probably did not know much about them. That was no accident.
-
North Korea casts doubt on Trump summit, suspends talks with SouthNorth Korea on Wednesday threw into question an unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for next month, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States as a provocation and calling off high-level talks with Seoul.
-
South Korea says North's decision to suspend inter-Korean talks 'regrettable'North Korea's decision on Wednesday to suspend a ministerial-level inter-Korean meeting is regrettable and is not in line with a historic declaration announced between the two Koreas in late April, South Korea's unification ministry said.
-
Trump makes an about-face, revives summit with North Korean leader
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a complete reversal, said on Friday he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore in the latest twist in the high-stakes diplomacy over eliminating Pyonyang's nuclear arms program. | Video