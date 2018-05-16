Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea
South Korea says North's decision to suspend inter-Korean talks 'regrettable'North Korea's decision on Wednesday to suspend a ministerial-level inter-Korean meeting is regrettable and is not in line with a historic declaration announced between the two Koreas in late April, South Korea's unification ministry said.
U.S. aware of report North Korea canceling meeting with South: White HouseThe United States is aware of South Korean media reports that North Korea has canceled planned high-level talks with South Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.
North Korea will join 'efforts for a total ban on nuclear tests'North Korea will join international efforts to ban nuclear tests, its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, told the Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.
Pentagon plays down U.S.-South Korean drills after North suspends talksThe Pentagon on Tuesday played down ongoing military exercises with South Korea, saying they were routine and defensive in nature after North Korea blamed them for its decision to suspend high-level talks with Seoul scheduled for Wednesday.
U.S. continuing to plan for Trump-Kim summit: State DepartmentThe U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was continuing to plan for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month despite a report that Pyongyang was suspending talks with the South over U.S. military drills.
Two Koreas to hold talks as North prepares to shut test siteNorth Korea and South Korea will hold high-level talks on Wednesday to discuss steps needed to uphold the pledge to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, South Korea said.
Incremental North Korean denuclearization will be unacceptable: South Korea officialAn incremental North Korean approach to denuclearization at a June 12 summit with President Donald Trump will not be acceptable to the U.S. president or the people of South Korea, South Korea's special national security adviser said on Tuesday.
North Korea to invite South Korean reporters to observe scrapping of nuclear site: South KoreaNorth Korea will invite South Korean reporters from one news agency and from one television broadcaster to observe the dismantling of a nuclear test site between May 23 and May 25, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said on Tuesday.
Closing North Korea nuclear test site an important step, U.N. chief saysU.S.Irreversibly closing North Korea's nuclear test site is an important step that could pave the way for progress at talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
North, South Korea to hold high-level inter-Korea talks on May 16North Korea and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to hold high-level inter-Korea talks on May 16 to discuss steps needed to uphold the pledge to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.
North Korea details plans to dismantle nuclear bomb test siteNorth Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country's state media reported on Saturday a month ahead of a historic summit.
South Korea welcomes North Korea's schedule for dismantling nuclear test siteSouth Korea welcomes North Korea's schedule to dismantle its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between the North and the United States, the South's presidential office said on Sunday.
Trump, Kim summit in Singapore presents logistical challenges for North KoreaNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Singapore for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump poses logistical challenges that are likely to include using Soviet-era aircraft to carry him and his limousine, as well as dozens of security and other support staff.
South Korea says trying to verify complaints by North Korea waitress 'defectors'U.S.Several North Korean waitresses who arrived in South Korea in 2016 in a group of 13 defectors have said they were coerced into leaving, and a South Korean ministry that handles ties with the North said on Friday it was trying to verify their account.
Exclusive: North Korean traders offering cheap coal on hopes sanctions will ease - Chinese tradersSome North Korean traders are offering cheap coal to Chinese buyers who are stockpiling it at ports inside the isolated country, hoping recent diplomatic moves lead to an easing of sanctions barring purchases of North Korean coal, three Chinese traders told Reuters.
Memories of hunger cloud North Korean refugee's hopes for Trump-Kim...Walking through the Korean War Memorial in Washington, Grace Jo remembers a pivotal point in her childhood in North Korea, what she calls "the almost dying moment."
Trump seeks 'very meaningful' summit in Singapore with North KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had high hopes of "doing something very meaningful" to curtail North Korea's nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore next month, after Pyongyang smoothed the way for talks by freeing three American prisoners.
Upbeat Trump welcomes U.S. prisoners released by North KoreaPresident Donald Trump welcomed three Americans who had been held prisoner in North Korea back home on Thursday, thanking its leader Kim Jong Un for their release and sounding upbeat about a planned U.S.-North Korea summit.
North Korea agrees to warn of activity hazardous to aviation: U.N agencyNorth Korea has agreed not to engage in activities hazardous to aviation without advanced notice, a U.N. aviation agency official said on Thursday, an assurance that could lead to major airlines resuming flights through its airspace.
Trump welcomes back Americans freed by North KoreaA plane carrying three Americans released by North Korea landed at a military base bear Washington early on Thursday to be welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.
Japan PM to visit U.S. from April 17 to 20 for talks with TrumpJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the United States April 17-20 for talks with President Donald Trump, he said on Monday.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un, wife, watch South Korean K-pop stars perform in PyongyangNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, were among the hundreds in Pyongyang on Sunday watching South Korean K-pop singers perform in the North for the first time in more than a decade as tensions between the old rivals thaw.
U.S., South Korea kick off annual joint military exercises after month-long delaySouth Korea and the United States kicked off their annual joint military exercises on Sunday after they were delayed by about a month for the Winter Olympics and to help create conditions for a resumption of talks between North and South Korea.
North Korea will take part in next two Olympics: IOC chief BachNorth Korea will take part in the next two Olympic Games in Japan and China, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Saturday after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.
Soccer: As economic sanctions bite, North Korea coach Andersen departsJorn Andersen says he accomplished all of his goals as coach of North Korea's national soccer team but economic hardships have made it impossible for him to stay on in the country.
North, South Korea fix April date for first summit in yearsNorth and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, South Korean officials said on Thursday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged his commitment to denuclearization as tensions ease between the old foes.
China commends North, South Korea efforts on ties after summit setChina commended on Thursday efforts to improve ties by North and South Korea and said it hopes positive momentum can be sustained, after a date was set for the first summit between the two countries in more than a decade.
North, South Korea to hold summit on April 27: SeoulNorth and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, South Korean government officials who held high-level talks with their North Korean counterparts on Thursday said.
Japan offers North Korea summit, Pyongyang discussing meetings with Japan: AsahiJapan has sounded out the North Korean government about a bilateral summit, and Pyongyang has discussed the possibility of a leaders' meeting with Japan, Japan's Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.
White House: North Korea situation moving in right directionThe White House said on Wednesday the situation with North Korea was moving in the right direction after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
With secretive China trip, North Korea's Kim builds bargaining powerNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to China, countering what had been growing estrangement between the Cold War allies, is likely to bolster Pyongyang's leverage going into a planned summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
China says North Korea pledges denuclearization during friendly visitNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to denuclearize and meet U.S. officials, China said on Wednesday after an historic meeting with President Xi Jinping, who promised China would uphold its friendship with its isolated neighbor.
Japan PM Abe likely to meet President Trump on April 18: sourceU.S.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is finalizing details for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 18 to discuss strategy before a proposed meeting between North Korean and U.S. leaders, a ruling party official told Reuters on Wednesday.
How does Kim tell North Korea he's giving up nuclear weapons?U.S.State media calls North Korea's nuclear weapons a "treasured sword of justice".
Pyongyang has released commemorative stamps and built monuments in honor of its ballistic missile tests, while nuclear and rocket scientists have been named national heroes.
For Kim Jong Un, fully giving up nuclear weapons would mean a dramatic reversal for an authoritarian leader who has not only staked his security on his nuclear arsenal, but also spent years publicly celebrating such weapons as an integral part of his regime’s legitimacy and power.
North Korea will send 22 athletes to the Winter Games in the neighboring South next month and compete in three sports and five disciplines, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday. North Korea's planned involvement in Pyeongchang is viewed as a sign of easing tensions over its nuclear and missile program.
The Wider Image - Ahead of South Korea's Olympics, a ski resort decaysThe chairs of an abandoned ski lift sit on a barren, ghostly mountainside in South Korea; like gravestones for what was once a vibrant holiday resort.As the country prepares to host the 2018 Winter Olympics in a raft of new sporting venues, the abandoned Alps Ski Resort, only around 100 kilometers (60 miles) away, stands in grim contrast, as the future of South Korea's new facilities remains uncertain.
Ski lift: North Korea may capitalize on joint Olympics training visitSouth Korea's offer to send athletes to a North Korean ski resort for joint training ahead of next month's Olympics risks giving leader Kim Jong Un's regime legitimacy and some much needed cash, North Korean defectors and experts say.
Seoul says North Korea's Olympic participation will aid peace and ease tensionsSeoul welcomed confirmation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that 22 North Korean athletes would compete in next month's Winter Olympics, saying on Sunday it would aid peace and the easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Pentagon uninvites China from major U.S. military exercise
WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Wednesday uninvited China from a major U.S.-hosted naval drill in response to what it sees as Beijing's militarization of islands in the South China Sea, a decision China called unconstructive. | Video