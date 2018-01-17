Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
North Korea meeting to stress importance of sanctions: CanadaA summit on curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions will focus in part on how to ensure countries fully implement all the sanctions imposed on the reclusive state, a Canadian government source said on Monday.
North Korea's orchestra to perform during Olympics: South Korean ministryU.S.North Korea has agreed to send an orchestra of 140 members to perform during the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the South Korean government said on Monday.
South Korea's Moon says Trump deserves 'big' credit for North Korea talksSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in credited U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday for helping to spark the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years, and warned that Pyongyang would face stronger sanctions if provocations continued.
China says will not attend Vancouver meeting on North KoreaChina will not attend an international meeting of foreign ministers in Canada to discuss North Korea, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
South Korea's Moon says can never give up goal of denuclearizing KoreaSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday denuclearizing the Korean peninsula is an aim that cannot be abandoned, but also that he did not want the immediate reunification of North and South Korea.
U.S. hails Korea talks, despite North's rejection of denuclearizationNorth and South Korea held their first talks in over two years on Tuesday, which Washington welcomed as a first step to solving the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis, even though Pyongyang said those were aimed only at the United States and not up for discussion.
U.S. welcomes meeting between North, South Korea on Olympics securityThe U.S. State Department welcomed Tuesday's meeting between North and South Korean officials aimed at ensuring a safe Winter Olympics, and said it would work with Seoul to ensure North Korea's participation does not violate U.N. sanctions.
U.N. chief welcomes North and South Korean agreement to ease tensionsU.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed progress in talks between North and South Korea to ease military tensions and the North Korean decision to send a delegation to next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, his spokesman said.
Trump to announce delegation to Pyeongchang Winter Games soon: NSC spokespersonU.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea soon, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday, after North Korea said it would send a team to the Games next month.
In rare inter-Korean talks, North pledges 'invaluable' giftThe last North Korean to cross this heavily militarized border was shot by his own comrades, and barely escaped with his life.But when a hefty man proudly sporting lapel pins with the beaming faces of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il led a delegation of about 20 North Korean officials over the tense border dividing the two Koreas on Tuesday, they did so to praise from both countries.
North Korea urges guarantee of peace on Korean peninsula: South KoreaSouth Korea on Tuesday asked North Korea to halt hostile acts that raise tension on the Korean peninsula, in the first talks between the neighbors in two years, Seoul said in a statement.
North Korea to send team to Winter Games, South to consider easing bans after talksNorth Korea said during rare talks with the South on Tuesday it would send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month and Seoul said it was prepared to lift some sanctions temporarily so the visit could take place.
North Korea, South Korea agree to hold military talks: joint statementNorth and South Korea agreed to hold military talks, a joint statement said after the two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.
North Korea to send team to Winter Games, South to consider easing bans after talksNorth Korea said during rare talks with the South on Tuesday it will send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month and Seoul said it was prepared to lift some sanctions temporarily to facilitate the visit if needed.
Moscow welcomes dialogue between North and South KoreaRussia welcomes dialogue between North and South Korea, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.
In rare inter-Korean talks, North pledges 'invaluable' giftThe last North Korean to cross this heavily militarized border was shot by his own comrades, and barely escaped with his life.
South Korea says will consider temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea to facilitate Winter Olympics participationSouth Korea said on Tuesday it will consider a temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea if it is necessary to facilitate the visit of North Koreans to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.
China's Foreign Ministry says happy to see talks between North and South KoreaChina's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was happy to see talks between North and South Korea take place, their first formal dialogue in more than two years, and welcomed all positive steps.
North Korea says to send senior officials, athletes to Olympics: South KoreaNorth Korea said during rare talks with the South it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, a senior South Korean official said on Tuesday.
Olympics: IOC extends North Korea deadline for Pyeongchang GamesThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended the deadline for registration of North Korean athletes for the Pyeongchang winter Olympics and is planning more talks with all sides, it said on Monday
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly channelled to North Korea university - reportA cybersecurity company said it has found software that appears to install code for mining cryptocurrency and sends any mined coins to a server at a North Korean university, the latest sign that North Korea may be searching for new ways to infuse its economy with cash.
Trump tweet on nuclear button keeps North Korea's Kim 'on his toes': HaleyU.S. President Donald Trump's tweet about having a bigger nuclear button than Kim Jong Un's has kept the North Korean leader "on his toes" and made clear the risks of a nuclear standoff, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday.
Trump says he would 'absolutely' talk to North Korea's Kim on phoneU.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "absolutely" be willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and that he hopes a positive development results from talks between North Korea and South Korea.
North and South Korea to talk January 9, Japan warns remain vigilantNorth and South Korea will hold official talks next week for the first time in more than two years after Pyongyang accepted Seoul's offer for dialogue, just hours after the United States and South Korea delayed a joint military exercise.
Trump credits his firmness for potential Korea talks, signals Olympic concessionU.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called potential talks between North and South Korea "a good thing" and agreed with South Korea there would be no joint military drills, which North Korea bitterly opposes, during next month's Winter Olympics.
Commentary: There’s still time for diplomacy in KoreaAmid ever-heightening tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, there are finally some positive diplomatic signals. On Jan. 3, Pyongyang reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea – one day after Seoul proposed bilateral negotiations and two days after Kim Jong Un said in his New Year address that he was open to speaking with the South.
U.S.-South Korea military exercises to start after Paralympics: MattisU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday played down a delay of U.S.-South Korean military exercises, saying they would resume after the conclusion of the March 9-18 Paralympics and that their postponement was simply due to logistical concerns.
Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South KoreaPotential talks between North Korea and South Korea are "a good thing", U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a post on Twitter in which he also took credit for any dialogue after Seoul and Pyongyang this week signaled willingness to speak.
Taiwan releases man on bail in suspected North Korean oil transferA court in Taiwan has released on bail a man prosecutors allege to have made false declarations in the case of a Hong Kong-flagged tanker suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in violation of international sanctions.
Japan faces greatest danger since World War due to North Korea: PMThe security situation facing Japan is the most perilous since World War Two because of North Korea's "unacceptable" provocations, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday and he vowed to bolster defenses to protect the Japanese people.
Americans should worry about Kim's mental fitness, not Trump's: White HouseThe White House on Wednesday defended Donald Trump's tweet about the size of his nuclear button, saying Americans should be concerned about the North Korean leader's mental fitness, not their president's.
