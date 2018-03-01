Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talksThe U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea on Tuesday against staging another missile test and said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not do something to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
Trump to North Korean leader: my nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday that his nuclear button "is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
U.S. ok with talks between Koreas, doubts Kim Jong Un sincerityThe U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it is up to South Korea whether to hold talks with North Korea but Washington is skeptical of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sincerity if such talks happen.
Haley warns North Korea against another missile testThe United States is hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, warning that it would necessitate tougher steps against Pyongyang.
IOC welcomes North Korean Olympic overtureThe International Olympic Committee (IOC) welcomed on Tuesday the possibility of North Korea competing at next month's Pyeongchang Games in South Korea and said the invitation remained open.
North Korean Olympic overture seen aimed at blunting international pressureAfter a year of making threats and weapons advances, North Korea's leader appears to be using the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea as a tool to blunt growing international pressure on Pyongyang while leaving his nuclear arsenal untouched.
Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South KoreaU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.
China will strictly implement U.N. resolutions on North Korea: commerce ministryChina will continue to fully, accurately and strictly implement United Nations' sanctions on North Korea in accordance to Chinese laws, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
A new dawn: South Korea seeks talks with PyongyangSouth Korea offered talks with North Korea amid a standoff over its weapons programs, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations. A Reuters analysis shows how in five decades of relations between North and South, communication has rarely been so barren.
South Korea offers talks with defiant North ahead of OlympicsSouth Korea on Tuesday offered talks with North Korea amid a standoff over its weapons programs, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations but that his country would push ahead with "mass producing" nuclear warheads.
Donned in light gray, North Korea's Kim targeted softer, relaxed image in New Year's addressThe light-gray suit and matching tie North Korea's Kim Jong Un donned for his New Year's address was likely carefully calculated to project a softer, more relaxed image to go with his surprise offer for talks with Seoul, analysts said on Tuesday.
South Korea offers high-ranking government talks with North Korea on January 9South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon offered on Tuesday high-ranking government talks with North Korea next week at the border village of Panmunjom, a day after Pyongyang suggested talks despite sticking to its nuclear ambitions.
South Korea's Moon says better inter-Korean relations linked to resolving North Korea nuclear issueSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the improvement of inter-Korean relations was linked to resolving North Korea's nuclear program, a day after the North offered talks with Seoul but was steadfast on its nuclear ambitions.
North Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with South Korea, will only use nukes if threatenedKim Jong Un warned the United States on Monday he had a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea was threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul.
South Korea says welcomes Kim Jong Un's New Year speech: YonhapSouth Korea's presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un's New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea seizes second ship suspected of providing oil to North KoreaSouth Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, a customs official said on Sunday.
Exclusive: Russian tankers fueled North Korea via transfers at sea - sourcesRussian tankers have supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months by transferring cargoes at sea, according to two senior Western European security sources, providing an economic lifeline to the secretive Communist state.
After Trump criticism, China denies selling oil illicitly to North KoreaChina on Friday denied reports it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unhappy that China had allowed oil to reach the isolated nation.
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediateThe United States announced sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country's ballistic missile program on Tuesday, while Russia reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.
U.S. sanctions two North Korean officials over missile programThe United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on two North Korean officials for their roles in developing the country's ballistic missiles, the latest step in a campaign to press Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs.
North Korea likely to pursue talks, South says in rosy New Year forecastSouth Korea predicted on Tuesday that North Korea would look to open negotiations with the United States next year in an optimistic outlook for 2018, even as Seoul set up a specialized military team to confront nuclear threats from the North.
Kremlin says ready to mediate North Korea-U.S. talks, if both sides willingRussia is ready to act as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Russia's Lavrov tells Tillerson U.S. 'aggressive rhetoric' on Korea unacceptableRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday that "Washington's aggressive rhetoric" had heightened tension on the Korean peninsula and was unacceptable, the Russian foreign ministry said.
China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions biteChina exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensionsChina called on Monday for all countries to make constructive efforts to ease tension after North Korea said the latest U.N. sanctions against it are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade.
Russia's Lavrov calls on U.S. and North Korea to start talks: RIARussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Monday for the United States and North Korea to start negotiations, the RIA news agency reported.
North Korea says new U.N. sanctions an act of warThe latest U.N. sanctions against North Korea are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against it, North Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday, threatening to punish those who supported the measure.
U.N. Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea over missile testThe U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad.
Shots fired along demilitarized zone as North Korean soldier defectsSouth Korean guards fired warning shots across the heavily militarized border with North Korea on Thursday as a soldier from the North defected, officials said, complicating efforts to ease tensions over the Pyongyang's weapons programs.
Exclusive: China's border city with North Korea eases tourism curbs - sourcesChinese tourists are still visiting Pyongyang from China's border city of Dandong, tourism sources say, even after authorities unofficially halted the tours just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China last month.
North Korea rejects U.S. accusation, says it is not linked to any cyber attacksA spokesman for North Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday Pyongyang is not linked to any cyber attacks, the North's first response since the United States publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cyber security breach.“As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the U.S.,” the spokesman said, according to the North’s official KCNA news agency.
North Korean soldier defects to the South: South Korean defense officialU.S.South Korean guards fired up to 20 warning shots at North Korean troops searching for a soldier who had defected on Thursday, Yonhap news agency said, after officials in the South confirmed the latest defection across the heavily militarized border.Thursday’s defection came about five weeks after another North Korean soldier suffered critical gunshot wounds during a dash across the border on Nov. 13.
North Korean soldier defects to the South: South Korean defense official
A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Thursday, a South Korean defense ministry official said, the second known defection from the North in about five weeks.
The low-ranking North Korean soldier defected across the heavily militarized border between North and South Korea at around 8:04 a.m. (2304 GMT Wednesday) and no shots were fired, the official said.
South Korea says delay in military drills aimed only at ensuring peaceSouth Korean officials said on Wednesday a proposed delay in military drills with the United States was aimed at ensuring a peaceful 2018 Winter Olympics, not ending the North Korean missile crisis, as relations with China suffered new setbacks.
Exclusive: China's border city with North Korea eases tourism curbs -Chinese tourists are still visiting Pyongyang from China's border city of Dandong, tourism sources say, even after authorities unofficially halted the tours just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China last month.
North Korea says U.S. threats make war unavoidable on Korean peninsula: KCNALarge military drills being carried out by the United States and South Korea and U.S. threats of a preemptive war against Pyongyang have made the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula "an established fact", North Korea's foreign ministry said.
North Korea boats off Japan spark spy scare; but some suspect just luckless fishermenAn increasing number of fishing boats from North Korea has been appearing off Japan - some in distress, some abandoned and some with dead bodies on board - raising fears about infiltration by spies as tension with North Korea surges.
B-1B bomber joins U.S.-South Korea drills as tensions escalateA U.S. B-1B bomber on Wednesday joined large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has denounced as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, as tension mounts between the North and the United States.
Senior North Korean diplomat meets U.N. political affairs chiefNorth Korea's vice foreign minister met visiting U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman on Wednesday in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, the North's state media said.
Chinese state media tells readers how to survive a nuclear attackA state-run newspaper in northeastern China's Jilin city, near the border with North Korea, on Wednesday published a page of "common sense" advice on how readers can protect themselves from a nuclear weapons attack or explosion.
Trump, on possibility of North Korea talks, says: 'Who knows where it leads?'
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after the first intra-Korean talks in over two years that the United States was willing to speak to North Korea "under the right circumstances," although it was far from clear whether this would pay dividends. | Video