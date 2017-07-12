Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
-
China calls for restraint after a U.S. B-1B bomber flies over Korean peninsulaChina said on Wednesday it hopes relevant parties can exercise restraint over North Korea, after the South Korean military said that U.S. B-1B bomber flew over the Korean peninsula during a large-scale joint aerial drill.
-
South Korean President Moon to visit China Dec. 13-16: XinhuaSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China from Dec. 13-16, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.
-
U.N. official's visit to North Korea sparks hope of mediation roleUnited Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman arrived in North Korea on Tuesday for a rare visit that some analysts and diplomats hope could spark a U.N.-led effort to defuse rising tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.
-
U.N. envoy not carrying U.S. government message on North Korea visit: U.S. officialUnited Nations envoy Jeffrey Feltman, a former high-level U.S. State Department official, is not carrying any message from the U.S. government while visiting North Korea for talks on behalf of the world body, the State Department said on Tuesday.
-
Russia says ready to exert influence on North Korea: RIARussia has communication channels with North Korea open and Moscow is ready to exert its influence on Pyongyang, RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as saying on Tuesday.
-
South Korea, U.S. kick off largest air exercise amid North Korean warningsSouth Korea and the United States launched their largest-ever joint aerial drills on Monday, officials said, a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced missile as part of a weapons program that has raised global tensions.
-
Pentagon should move U.S. dependents out of South Korea due to North Korean threat: senatorRepublican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday urged the Pentagon to start moving U.S. military dependents, such as spouses and children, out of South Korea, saying conflict with North Korea is getting close.
-
U.N. council to meet on North Korea rights abuses, nuclear program in DecemberUnited Nations Security Council ministers will meet on Dec. 15 to discuss North Korea's nuclear and missiles programs and the body will also meet separately this month to discuss human rights abuses in the North Asian country, an annual meeting that its ally China has tried to prevent for the past three years.
-
Seoul says North Korea puts Washington in range, but needs to prove critical technologyNorth Korea's latest missile test puts Washington within range, but Pyongyang still needs to prove it has mastered critical missile technology, such as re-entry, terminal stage guidance and warhead activation, South Korea said on Friday.
-
Russia calls U.S. threat to destroy North Korea a 'bloodthirsty tirade'Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a U.S. threat to destroy North Korea in the event of a war was "a bloodthirsty tirade" and military action against Pyongyang would be a big mistake.
-
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea's weapons program as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang.
-
North Korea won't disarm, says Russian delegation to Pyongyang: RIARussian lawmakers who visited Pyongyang said North Korea was not prepared to disarm, and while it did not want nuclear war it is morally ready for it, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
-
Germany withdraws diplomat from North KoreaGermany is withdrawing a third diplomat from its embassy in North Korea over increasing concerns about Pyongyang's missile program, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday, a day after Pyongyang test fired a new missile.
-
Long road ahead to a new life for wounded North Korean defectorThe North Korean soldier critically wounded when making a dash to the south last month may have cheated death, but even as his health improves, he is months if not years away from finding a normal life in South Korea, officials and other defectors say.
-
At North Korean hub in China, uncertainty looms for Pyongyang-backed businessesNorth Korean-owned businesses such as the Chilbosan Hotel in Shenyang, the biggest city in northeastern China, face an uncertain future as United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang-owned overseas businesses loom.
-
Kim Jong Nam had nerve agent antidote in bag, Malaysian court toldKim Jong Nam, the murdered half-brother of North Korea's leader, had a dozen vials of antidote for lethal nerve agent VX in his sling bag on the day he was poisoned, a Malaysian court was told this week.
-
-
South Korea says North Korea still needs to prove critical missile technology, expects pause in testingNorth Korea's latest missile test places Washington within range, but it still needs to prove critical missile technology, such as re-entry, terminal stage guidance and warhead activation, South Korea said on Friday.
-
North Korea images suggest missile capable of hitting all America: U.S. expertsImages released by North Korea on Thursday appeared to show it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States and it could be only two or three tests away from being declared combat ready, U.S.-based experts said on Thursday.
-
-
Mattis says has confidence in diplomatic efforts on North KoreaU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday that he still had confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea and the United States would be "unrelenting" in working through the United Nations.
-
Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss next steps on North Korea: White HouseU.S. President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Thursday for the second time since North Korea launched its latest missile to discuss their response, the White House said.
-
North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove: South Korea presidentSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang's arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.
-
Tillerson: China could do more to curb oil exports to N.KoreaU.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday welcomed Chinese efforts toward North Korea amid tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, but said Beijing could do more with its oil exports to pressure North Korea.
-
-
U.S. warns North Korean leadership will be 'utterly destroyed' in case of warThe United States warned North Korea's leadership it would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range.
-
U.S. asks China to cut off oil supply to North KoreaThe United States has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday, warning that "if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed."
-
Russia calls on U.S., South Korea not to hold military drills in DecemberRussia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called on North Korea on Wednesday to stop its missile and nuclear tests and for the United States and South Korea not to hold military drills in December as it would "inflame an already explosive situation."
-
U.N. tells North Korea envoy that Pyongyang must stop 'destabilizing steps'United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman met with North Korea's Ambassador Ja Song Nam on Wednesday to tell him Pyongyang must "desist from taking any further destabilizing steps" after the country launched another ballistic missile.
-
↵
North Korea meeting seeks 'better ideas' to solve crisis: CanadaAn international meeting in Canada on North Korea in January is designed to produce "better ideas" to ease tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile tests, Canadian officials said on Wednesday.
-
France's Macron urges China, Russia to support North Korea sanctionsFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was counting on U.N. Security Council members China and Russia to step up sanctions on North Korea after its latest missile test.
-
Britain summons North Korean ambassador over missile testThe British Foreign Office said it had summoned the North Korean ambassador to condemn Wednesday's ballistic missile test.
-
U.S. imposing more sanctions against N.Korea soon: White HouseThe United States plans to impose additional sanctions against North Korea very soon, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday after Pyongyang said it had it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile and could now reach the U.S. mainland with its nuclear weapons.
-
China's Xi tells Trump maintaining peace in Korean peninsula is China's unswerving goalChinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that it is Beijing's unswerving goal to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia and denuclearize the Korean peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
-
Trump, after talk with China's Xi, says North Korea faces more sanctionsU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said additional major sanctions would be imposed on North Korea after Pyongyang said it had tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile and that its nuclear weapons could reach the U.S. mainland.
-
-
-
-
North Korea says tests new ICBM, can reach all U.S. mainlandNorth Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could reach all of the U.S. mainland.
-
North Korea says successfully launches new ICBM that can reach all of U.SNorth Korea successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the "Hwasong-15" that can reach all of the United States, the isolated country's state media said on Wednesday.
-
-
-
-
U.S., South Korea to hold joint air force drill in early DecemberThe air forces of the United States and South Korea are scheduled to hold a regular joint drill early next month, deploying six F-22 Raptor stealth fighters in the exercise, a South Korean defense ministry official said on Friday.
-
North Korea's wounded defector 'nice guy', says surgeonNorth Korea's latest defector, a young soldier known only by his family name Oh, is a quiet, pleasant man who has nightmares about being returned to the North, his surgeon said on Thursday.
North Korea likely to pursue talks, South says in rosy New Year forecast
SEOUL South Korea predicted on Tuesday that North Korea would look to open negotiations with the United States next year in an optimistic outlook for 2018, even as Seoul set up a specialized military team to confront nuclear threats from the North. | Video