Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
-
China's trade with North Korea sinks in October after U.N. sanctionsChina's trade with North Korea fell to $334.9 million in October, its lowest since February as imports sank to their weakest in years, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that tough new sanctions cut business with its isolated neighbor.
-
Cuba, North Korea reject 'unilateral and arbitrary' U.S. demandsCuba's foreign minister and his North Korean counterpart rejected the United States' "unilateral and arbitrary" demands on Wednesday while expressing concern about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula, the ministry said.
-
South Korea considers scrapping exercise with U.S. for Olympics: YonhapSouth Korea is considering scrapping a regular military exercise with U.S. forces next year to minimize the risk of an aggressive North Korean reaction during the Winter Olympics in the South, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
-
South Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend tiesSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Beijing next month for a summit with China's Xi Jinping as the two countries seek to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
-
North Korea calls terror relisting 'serious provocation' by Trump: state mediaNorth Korea denounced on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to relist it as a state sponsor of terrorism, calling it a "serious provocation and violent infringement", North Korean state media reported.
-
↵
China says hopes South Korea continues to appropriately handle THAAD issueChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday that Beijing hopes Seoul continues to appropriately handle their dispute over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, state media said.
-
U.S. sanctions 13 Chinese and North Korean organizationsThe United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade of commodities like coal.
-
China says opposes unilateral sanctions after new U.S. curbs target North KoreaChina's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that China opposed unilateral sanctions after the United States imposed new curbs against 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations.
-
South Korean says U.S. must not strike North Korea without Seoul's consentU.S. President Donald Trump should "under no circumstances" take military action against North Korea without the consent of the government in Seoul, the chairwoman of South Korea's ruling party, Choo Mi-ae, said on Wednesday.
-
↵
Six years a slave, North Korean defector revisits dark pastBy Emma BathaLONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After arriving in Britain, North Korean defector Jihyun Park tried to forget the horrors of slaver
-
Senior Chinese diplomat to visit North Korea as envoy of XiA senior Chinese diplomat will visit North Korea from Friday as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing said, although it did not say he was planning to discuss North Korea's nuclear and ballistic programs.
-
North Korea defector 'stabilized' after second surgery: South Korean surgeonA North Korean soldier who suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash over the border to South Korea this week stabilized on Wednesday after a second round of surgery, a doctor treating him said.
-
China says envoy to North Korea will exchange views on matters between two countriesChina's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a senior diplomat traveling to North Korea as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange views on matters between the two countries and parties.
-
Shot North Korean defector suffered massive internal injuries: surgeonThe North Korean soldier who was shot while defecting to South Korea on Monday suffered massive internal damage, the surgeon leading his treatment said on Wednesday.
-
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lullAfter a summer filled with flaming rockets and an earth-shaking nuclear blast, North Korea's state media is portraying Kim Jong Un as a leader who has temporarily traded weapons for workshops.
-
U.S. government shares technical details on North Korean hacking campaignThe U.S. government on Tuesday issued a technical alert about cyber attacks it said are sponsored by the North Korean government that have targeted the aerospace, telecommunications and financial industries since 2016.
-
North Korea decision on Olympics participation seen as last minute: South Korea officialOrganizers of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, expect long-time adversary North Korea to hold off for as long as possible on deciding whether to participate in the Games, South Korea's top sports official said on Tuesday.
-
Senate committee questions Trump's nuclear authorityU.S. Senate committee on Tuesday held the first congressional hearing in more than four decades on the president's authority to launch a nuclear strike, amid concern that tensions over North Korea's weapons program could lead to war.
-
Trump warns 'rogue regime' North Korea of grave dangerU.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, telling him that the nuclear weapons he is developing "are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger".
-
South Korea, China say to mend ties after THAAD standoffSeoul and Beijing agreed on Tuesday to work swiftly to get relations back on track following a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea which pummeled South Korean business interests in China.
-
China says position on THAAD system in South Korea has not changedChina's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China's position on the deployment in South Korea of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system is consistent and has not changed.
-
North Korea hacked Daewoo Shipbuilding, took warship blueprints: South Korea lawmakerNorth Korea probably stole South Korean warship blueprints after hacking into Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd's (042660.KS) database in April last year, a South Korean opposition lawmaker said on Tuesday.
-
NATO chief urges full implementation of North Korean sanctions to counter global threatNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged all United Nation members on Tuesday to fully and transparently implement sanctions against North Korea, which he said has emerged as a global threat able to fire ballistic missiles as far as Europe and North America.
-
China, South Korea agree to get relations back on trackChina and South Korea have agreed to get their relations back onto a normal track at an early date, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following high level talks between the two countries.
-
Trump, Japan's Abe agree to work together on North Korea before Asia visitPresident Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to work together on steps to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile development, ahead of the U.S. leader's visit to Asia, the Japanese government said late on Monday.
-
U.S., South Korea, Japan urge North Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocationsSenior defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks and urged North Korea to walk away from its "destructive and reckless path" of weapons development, the U.S. military said in a statement.
-
Mattis, in Seoul, says U.S. can't accept nuclear North KoreaU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that he could not imagine United States ever accepting a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.
-
Mattis talks diplomacy on North Korea ahead of Trump's Asia tourU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis emphasized diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korean missile and nuclear crisis as he stood at the tense and heavily fortified border between North and South on Friday, saying: "Our goal is not war."
-
As Mattis peers into North Korea, he gets warning on artilleryAs U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis peered into North Korea from a lookout post on Friday, he was given a blunt reminder by his South Korean counterpart of the vast amount of North Korean artillery within range of Seoul.
-
Britain believes North Korea was behind 'WannaCry' NHS cyber attackBritain said on Friday it believed North Korea was behind the "WannaCry" cyber attack in May that disrupted businesses and government services worldwide, including the National Health Service (NHS) in England.
-
U.S sanctions North Koreans for 'flagrant' rights abuseThe United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on seven North Korean individuals and three entities for "flagrant" human rights abuses, including killings, torture, forced labor and the hunting down of asylum seekers abroad.
-
Mattis says no change in U.S. policy to protect South KoreaU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday there has been no change in U.S. policy protecting South Korea, in the face of missile and nuclear threats from the reclusive North, after a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
-
South Korea says U.S. strategic assets have been helpful deterring North KoreaSouth Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Friday the "aggressive deployment" of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula has been effective in deterring North Korea's provocations.
-
Trump's defense chief, at DMZ: 'Our goal is not war'U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis peered across South Korea's heavily fortified border with the North on Friday, saying America's goal was not to wage war with Pyongyang but to convince leader Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear arsenal.
-
'Nowhere to hide': North Korean missiles spur anxiety in Japan fishing townEver since North Korea lobbed two missiles far above this windswept fishing town on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, seaweed farmer Mitsuyo Kawamura says she's been on edge.
-
U.S. carrier patrols off Korean peninsula in warning to PyongyangThe USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear powered aircraft carrier, patrolled in waters east of the Korean peninsula on Thursday, in a show of sea and air power designed to warn off North Korea from any military action.
-
Japan PM Abe says to discuss North Korea 'thoroughly' with TrumpJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would discuss North Korea "thoroughly" with U.S. President Donald Trump when he visits next month, and reaffirm the two countries' commitment to working together in dealing with the country.
-
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says would travel to North Korea: NYTFormer U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he would be willing to travel to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration to help diffuse rising tensions, The New York Times reported on its website on Sunday.
-
Trump expected to pressure China's Xi to rein in North Korea: officialsU.S. President Donald Trump is expected to pressure China's president when they meet next month in Beijing to do more to rein in North Korea out of a belief that Xi Jinping's consolidation of power should give him more authority to do so.
-
China's Communist Party says still talking to North Korean counterpartChina's ruling Communist Party continues to hold talks and maintain contacts with its North Korean counterpart, a senior official said on Saturday, describing the two countries friendship as important for regional stability.
-
↵
Having nuclear weapons 'matter of life and death' for North Korea: agencyPyongyang does not plan to hold any talks with Washington about its nuclear program, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Friday, declaring that possessing nuclear weapons was a matter of life and death for North Korea, the RIA news agency reported.
-
North Korea says to continue nuclear tests: RIAA North Korean diplomat said on Friday that Pyongyang intended to continue its nuclear testing program in the interests of self-defense and accused U.S. President Donald Trump of playing "nuclear football," the RIA news agency reported.
-
Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North KoreaRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea's weapons program.
-
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safeNorth Korea warned countries at the United Nations on Monday in a statement: don't join the United States in military action against the Asian state and you will be safe from retaliation.
-
↵
U.S. carrier patrols off Korean peninsula in warning to PyongyangThe USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear powered aircraft carrier, patrolled in waters east of the Korean peninsula on Thursday, in a show of sea and air power designed to warn off North Korea from any military action.
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea's weapons program as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang. | Video