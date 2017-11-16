Live: North Korea | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Live: North Korea

Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea's weapons program as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang. | Video

» More News