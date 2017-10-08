Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
Tourists frolic on Tumon beach in Guam, as the tiny U.S. Pacific territory shrugs off North Korea's threats https://t.co/TRGyhonm83 pic.twitter.com/otcPKshByJ— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 10, 2017
"This war of words and escalating rhetoric really does not advance us toward a solution," Democratic Senator Richard Blumental, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC when asked about Trump's statement.
"Time is not on our side and a more effective solution, in my view, involves economic sanctions, tightening the financial noose, (and) using secondary sanctions against financial institutions. ... that kind of pressure needs to be brought around the world," he said.
"The hyperbole and overheated rhetoric raises questions about crediblity. Many of us question whether it shows the kind of judgment and temperament that are appropriate in this situation."
"The fact that it (rhetoric) was used and improvised without (the) review or vetting of his national security team certianly raises questions about the process that is under way in the White House," Blumenthal said.
Rising tensions between North Korea and the United States contributed to a weak open for U.S. stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped 0.75 percent in the first hour of trade. The index has had just two days so far this year where it has closed with losses of more than 1 percent.Reporting by Daniel Bases
North Korea cannot attack because if they did, it would be the end. They are not militarily provoking, they are diplomatically provoking. They want negotiations, to strike a peace pact with the United States from a position of strength.
Kunihiko Miyake, research director at The Canon Institute for Global Studies in Tokyo, to Reuters reporter Linda Sieg
A Republican and a Democratic lawmaker, speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, put forth opposing views on whether the strong U.S. rhetoric on North Korea is irresponsible or useful.
"First they have to stop the reckless, dangerous, scary language which they are using," said Democratic Senator Ed Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee."When Secretary Mattis says that if North Korea doesn't stop ... it could lead to the destruction of its people, it could lead to regime change - that's exactly what they're most concerned about and will most likely lead to them continuing to test nuclear weapons and ICBM capacity."Republican Representative Peter King said in a separate interview with MSNBC that Trump's "fire and fury" statement was aimed primarily at China and meant to get Beijing re-engaged in the efforts against the North Korean threat."I think the rhetoric was justified. ... There's a history to North Korea. President Eisenhower ended the fighting in Korea by specifically threatening to use nuclear weapons. ... This isn't unusual or unprecedented," said King, who is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.
North Korea holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over its nuclear and missile tests https://t.co/U7RcdfUgOn pic.twitter.com/qXpeUkKUco— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 10, 2017
Lack of real-world testing raises doubts on U.S. missile defensesWhen simulating missile attacks from North Korea or Iran, the U.S. military says its defense system and network of radars allow it to successfully track and destroy incoming warheads.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula, as North Korea considers strike on Guam after Trump's 'fire and fury' remarks https://t.co/ysadN3DJBz pic.twitter.com/cno9YAHJBy— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 9, 2017
Protesters call for peaceful negotiations with North Korea during a vigil in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua RobertsREUTERS TV: Few diplomatic channels to calm U.S.-North Korea tensions
South Korean soldiers stand guard at a guard post near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
REUTERS TV: North Korea slams Trump and outlines Guam strike plan
China seethes on sidelines amid latest North Korea crisisReutersAngered as the United States and its allies ignore Chinese calls to calm tensions over North Korea, and distracted by domestic concerns, China is largely sitting out the latest crisis with nuclear-armed Pyongyang.
North Korea details Guam missile plan, calls Trump's warning a 'load of nonsense'North Korea dismissed as a "load of nonsense" warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States, and outlined on Thursday detailed plans for a missile strike near the Pacific territory of Guam.
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government in this photo released on August 10, 2017 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threatReutersWith all the saber-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its intermediate-range missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
North Korea nerves push stocks down for third day, lift goldReutersWorld stocks fell for a third day on Thursday and investors moved again into the Swiss franc, yen and gold as North Korea ratcheted up tensions with the United States with a threat to land a missile just short of the U.S. territory of Guam.
Exclusive: U.S. destroyer challenges China's claims in South China SeaReutersA U.S. Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation operation" on Thursday, coming within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials told Reuters.
South Korea urges North to stop all actions that are raising tensions on the peninsulaReutersSouth Korea urged North Korea on Thursday to stop all action that is driving up tension on the Korean Peninsula.
U.S. will take 'appropriate measures' on North Korea: Trump adviserReutersAn adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington would use "any appropriate measures" to protect the United States from threats from North Korea which has said it is developing a plan to fire rockets close to U.S. territory Guam.
Reuters photographer Erik De Castro takes you inside Guam following North Korea's threat to launch missiles at the U.S. Pacific territory. Guam is home to around 163,000 people and a U.S. military base that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a coast guard group.
France calls on all sides to de-escalate North Korea situationFrance called on all the concerned parties to act responsibly and de-escalate the situation regarding North Korea, after North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
Russia's U.N. envoy says hopes U.S. 'keeps calm' in crisis with North KoreaRussia hopes the United States would refrain from any moves that would provoke North Korea into dangerous actions, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday, calling for political dialogue to ease tensions.
South Korea's military says prepared to act immediately against North Korean provocationSouth Korea's military said on Thursday North Korea's recent statements regarding striking the U.S. territory of Guam are a challenge against Seoul and the U.S.-South Korea alliance.
North Korea releases jailed Canadian pastor amid standoff with U.S.North Korea freed a Canadian pastor serving a life sentence on humanitarian grounds, the official KCNA news agency said on Wednesday, just hours after the United States warned it would counter any threat from the North with "fire and fury."
Guam governor shrugs off North Korea's mid-August strike planThe governor of Guam on Thursday dismissed North Korea's statement that it will develop a plan by mid-August to launch missiles at the U.S. Pacific territory as coming from "a position of fear", and said there was no heightened threat.
Japan could legally intercept a Guam-bound North Korea missile: KyodoJapan could legally intercept a North Korean missile headed towards Guam, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Thursday in remarks reported by Kyodo news service.
Rocket scienceA deep dive into the unprecedented series of missiles tests over recent months in which North Korea has demonstrated advanced technology.
Mattis warns North Korea to stop actions that would 'lead to end of regime'U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday told North Korea it must stop any action that would "lead to the end of its regime" and "stand down" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
China urges calm over North KoreaChina urged calm on Wednesday after North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".
Trump's 'fire and fury' North Korea remark surprised aides: officialsPresident Donald Trump's vow to respond with "fire and fury" if North Korea persisted in threatening the United States caught his foreign policy and military aides by surprise, two administration officials with direct knowledge of how the issue unfolded said on Wednesday.
U.S., North Korea have few channels through which to resolve crisesWashington and Moscow have over decades established mechanisms to prevent crises from spinning out of control, from hotlines to satellites and over-flights that allow the nuclear-armed adversaries to track each other's military deployments.
