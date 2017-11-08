Live: North Korea
Live coverage of North Korea and the international community's reaction to its ballistic missile program.
- Make a comment
- Options
- Live Updating
-
-
Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, President Donald Trump said he believed Guam will be safe, despite threats from Pyongyang. He added that there will be trouble if anything happened to the U.S. territory and said he will hold a news conference on Monday.
-
-
-
-
Russia says bellicose rhetoric on North Korea is 'over the top'Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday the risks of a military conflict over North Korea's nuclear program are very high, and Moscow is deeply worried by the mutual threats being traded by Washington and Pyongyang.
-
Amid nuclear standoff, frozen N.Korea debt untradeable due to sanctionsOnce seen as an opportunity for investors to position themselves for a future North Korean turnaround, the country's rarely traded defaulted debt may move further into the twilight zone after new sanctions were imposed this week on Pyongyang.
-
Take cover, avoid bomb flash. Guam issues nuclear guidelinesReutersGuam posted emergency guidelines on Friday to help residents prepare for any potential nuclear attack after a threat from North Korea to fire missiles in the vicinity of the U.S. Pacific territory.
-
↵
N.Korea warns of nuclear war, Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded'President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying what he called U.S. military solutions were "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.
-
It never got paid for the Volvos, but could Sweden mediate with North Korea?ReutersSweden has not yet been paid by North Korea for the hundreds of Volvo saloons it imported in the 1970s and which can still be seen on the streets of the communist country.
-
Investors ponder further shocks after North Korea joltReutersAfter this week's war of words between the United States and North Korea triggered the biggest fall in global stocks since the U.S. presidential election, investors are wondering what other off-radar shocks may be waiting to rock world markets.
-
-
Kids sit on a World War II torpedo on Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory under North Korean threat https://t.co/TRGyhonm83 📷 @ErikdeCastro pic.twitter.com/zDQIIpO7KW— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) August 11, 2017
-
Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!7:29 AM - 11 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
U.S. diplomat engaging in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea - APReutersThe United States has been engaging in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, the Associated Press reported on Friday, as President Donald Trump stepped up his warnings to Pyongyang amid rising tensions in the region.
-
Undaunted by tensions, Chinese tourists flock into North KoreaUndeterred by escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington rattling nerves globally, a steady stream of tourists from China each morning passes through the immigration checkpoint at the border trading hub of Dandong.
-
State media says if North Korea launches an attack that threatens the U.S., China should stay neutral, but if Washington or South Korea strikes first, Beijing will step in and stop them. Reuters' Ben Blanchard explains the thinking behind that statement.
-
North Korea warns of nuclear war; Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded'U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying the U.S. military was "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.
-
-
-
Russia's Lavrov says U.S.-N.Korea rhetoric 'over the top'ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea's nuclear program was now "going over the top", and said Moscow hopes common sense will eventually prevail.
-
Merkel sees no military solution to U.S. dispute with North KoreaReutersThere is no military solution to the United States' dispute with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding that a war of words between the two countries was the wrong approach.
-
-
-
From a Chinese border town, measuring the impact of sanctions against North KoreaReutersIn April, when Reuters reporter Philip Wen last visited a Chinese border town across the Yalu river from North Korea, its Yicuomao port was bustling.
-
North Korea warns of nuclear war; Trump says weapons 'locked and loaded'ReutersU.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying American weapons were "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.
-
Republican Senator Rob Portman said on Friday the United States should follow through its threats against North Korea.
"We do need to honor our red lines ... I think we do have to follow through on our threats," Portman, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN.
"What has not worked over the past few administrations is using hot rhetoric with North Korea and not taking action."
-
The U.S. president needs Beijing’s help with North Korea even more after his recent warmongering outburst. Yet his administration just slapped petty import tariffs on Chinese aluminum. Also: what a Google engineer’s sexist memo says about the firm, Silicon Valley and society.
-
Trump: maybe 'fire and fury' wasn't tough enough - Reuters TVReuters TVPresident Trump doubled down on his inflammatory 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea Thursday, saying maybe he had not been tough enough in the face of the rising threat.
-
As tensions grow between the U.S. and North Korea, onlookers have increasingly called on China to intervene. Which makes sense. Beijing is Pyongyang’s biggest trade partner and the two countries have a relationship that stretches back to World War II. But just because China is North Korea’s closest ally doesn’t mean China has control.
According to Chinese history expert Adam Cathcart, China’s relationship with the DPRK is complicated. Cathcart lectures about China and Chinese history at Leeds University in Britain and he’s spent some time along China’s border with North Korea. This week on War College, he explains the relationship between the two countries, what the border looks like and what happens Chinese border guards interrogate you.
By Matthew Gault
Produced by Bethel Habte
-
-
After years, South Koreans worry about North - food sales up, civil drills expandedReuters UKSouth Koreans are buying more ready to eat meals and the government plans to expand nation-wide civil defence drills planned for this month as rhetoric between North Korea and the United States ramps up tension.
-
Korean tensions keep yen near eight-week highsReuters UKThe dollar was close to an eight-week low against the yen on Friday as escalating tension over North Korea dominated currency markets thinned out by the summer holidays in Europe and the United States.
-
North Korea nerves push stocks to worst week since NovemberReuters UKWorld stocks tumbled for a fourth day and were on course for their worst week since November, as the escalating war of words over North Korea drove investors on Friday toward the yen, the Swiss franc and gold.
-
↵
Rocket scienceReutersA deep dive into the unprecedented series of missiles tests over recent months in which North Korea has demonstrated advanced technology.
-
China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on U.S. - Global TimesReuters UKChina should remain neutral if North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday, sounding a warning for Pyongyang over its plans to fire missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
-
-
-
North Korea missile crisis seen pushing South Korea to gun upThe escalating threat arising from nuclear-armed North Korea's recent series of missile tests is prompting South Korea to beef up its military muscle and experts warn it could spur an arms buildup elsewhere in Northeast Asia.
-
-
China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on U.S.: Global TimesChina should remain neutral if North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday, sounding a warning for Pyongyang over its plans to fire missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
-
-
Undaunted by tensions, Chinese tourists flock into North KoreaUndeterred by escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington rattling nerves globally, a steady stream of tourists from China each morning passes through the immigration checkpoint at the border trading hub of Dandong.
-
Any new Korean war could quickly escalate to catastropheAny new military conflict with North Korea would likely escalate quickly to the use of nuclear weapons, bringing catastrophic casualties not seen since World War Two and an untold economic impact worldwide, former U.S. defense officials and experts say.
-
Factbox: Key Trump administration figures shaping the North Korea debateNorth Korea's missile and nuclear program is the biggest foreign policy crisis faced by U.S. President Donald Trump since he took office in January.
-
↵
Chinese paper says China should stay neutral if North Korea attacks firstIf North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States then China should stay neutral, but if the United States attacks first and tries to overthrow North Korea's government China will stop them, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Friday.
-
From a Chinese border town, measuring the impact of sanctions against North KoreaIn April, when Reuters reporter Philip Wen last visited a Chinese border town across the Yalu river from North Korea, its Yicuomao port was bustling.
-
Trump warns North Korea, says 'fire and fury' not tough enoughPresident Donald Trump warned North Korea again on Thursday not to strike Guam or U.S. allies, saying his earlier threat to unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough.
-
-
-
Defense Secretary Mattis says it is his responsibility to have military options should they be needed but U.S. prefers diplomatic approach to North Korea threat, noting that a military conflict could be 'catastrophic.' Asked about readiness to address North Korea, Mattis says, 'we are ready.'
-
-
North Korea tensions send dollar to eight-week low vs. yenThe dollar hit an eight-week low against the Japanese yen on Thursday, as the escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea drove investors to seek safety in assets viewed as less risky.
-
-
Trump ratchets up rhetoric toward North KoreaPresident Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric toward North Korea on Thursday, saying it should be "very, very nervous" if it even thinks about attacking the United States or its allies, after Pyongyang said it was making plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
-
China seethes on sidelines amid latest North Korea crisisAngered as the United States and its allies ignore Chinese calls to calm tensions over North Korea, and distracted by domestic concerns, China is largely sitting out the latest crisis with nuclear-armed Pyongyang.
-
Podcast: Why China won't stop North KoreaAs tensions grow between the U.S. and North Korea, onlookers have increasingly called on China to intervene. Which makes sense.
-
-
-
-
-
Simmering North Korea tensions knock back Wall StreetU.S. indexes were trading at session lows on Thursday afternoon, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting triple-digit point declines, as investors fretted over escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.
-
They have made it clear to me and others that their first priority is to assure that their military capability is capable of destroying a large part of Seoul and of responding strongly in other ways to any American attack. The influence of China in Pyongyang seems to be greatly reduced since Kim Jong Un became the North Korean leader in December 2011.
Former President Jimmy Carter on North Korea
Trump's threat of Venezuela military action could bolster Maduro
CARACAS U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of possible military action in Venezuela could be a political life-line for the country's unpopular leader, who has long used the threat of U.S. aggression to justify policies that have shredded the economy.