French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said four bodies had been recovered in Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma clobbered the Caribbean island and that none had been found on the nearby isle of Saint Barthelemy.

Philippe said that the death toll was provisional and could still change, but he appeared to be revising lower an earlier toll of eight victims announced by the interior minister earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Richard Lough)