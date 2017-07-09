Live: Hurricane Irma
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 9A: Jose Now a Category 2 Hurricane. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 5:52:15 PM
Updates on Florida’s #HurricaneIrma preparedness efforts can be found here: bit.ly/2vPXZiBby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 5:52:11 PM
#Prepare for Hurricane #Irma & be ready if you are ordered to evacuate with @Prepareathon ’s #Hurricane guide:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 34A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 5:44:15 PM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 8A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 5:42:15 PM
Staying at a shelter? #Tip - Bring your own bed linens/blankets, clothing, toiletries/hygiene items and personal medications #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 5:30:12 PM
Don't focus on the exact track of #Irma . There is a high probability of trop storm and hurricane conditions well a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
I've directed FHP to escort resupply fuel trucks to gas stations– we're aggressively working to get fuel out. bit.ly/2xS2Lthby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 5:18:57 PM
Floridians- See important #HurricaneIrma contact info below or find your county’s emergency management info here: bit.ly/2gOwIXf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIux-1UQAAC0mM.jpgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 5:03:14 PM
For an updated listing of #FL school closures please visit fldoe.org/irma #FLPrepares #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJGAomTUEAAoGi-.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 5:00:18 PM
Norway's state-run oil company Statoil began making preparations on Thursday to shut its South Riding Point storage and transshipment terminal in the Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Irma, traders close to the facility told Reuters. South Riding Point in Grand Bahama has the capacity to store up to 6.75 million barrels of oil.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal added 24 additional counties to his emergency declaration, bringing the total to 30 counties now under a state of emergency. The governor issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of Interstate-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be affected by storm surge from Irma.(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)
Glades and Hendry Counties have been added to the hurricane watch. For more updates visit hurricanes.govby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 4:45:44 PM
As of 11am AST, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC_Surge via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 4:37:30 PM
If you are planning to evacuate, check here for local shelters: ow.ly/U8t330eZaw0by Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 4:30:52 PM
Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIarLBXkAAeE2S.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 4:28:17 PM
Plan where your family would ride out the storm if told to evacuate! t.co #HurricanePrep
Tune in to @CNN at 1:00pm- I’m talking to @wolfblitzer about #HurricaneIrma & Florida’s preparedness efforts.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 4:24:33 PM
We’re working aggressively to get more fuel to gas stations; state police escorting fuel trucks for quick resupply: bit.ly/2wbOgOYby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 4:08:53 PM
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said four bodies had been recovered in Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma clobbered the Caribbean island and that none had been found on the nearby isle of Saint Barthelemy.
Philippe said that the death toll was provisional and could still change, but he appeared to be revising lower an earlier toll of eight victims announced by the interior minister earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Richard Lough)
Through @VISITFLORIDA partnership w/ @Expedia you can now find available lodging statewide here #FLPrepares expedia.com/floridaby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 4:00:17 PM
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 3:59:37 PM
11am Thursday 9/7 Hurricane #Irma Update: Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch issued for S Florida #FLwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIbL-DUwAAKmHZ.jpg
For residents of the Florida Keys, our new temporary hotline number is 1-305-517-2480 or 1-305-517-2481. #hurricaneirmaby Monroe County News via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 3:45:52 PM
Aerial images show extent of Irma devastation on Saint Martin reut.rs
I'm activating an additional 3,000 @FLGuard members- now a total of 4,000- to assist w/ #HurricaneIrma preparations bit.ly/2j7C4xpby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 3:33:30 PM
