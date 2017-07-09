Live: Hurricane Irma
Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIarLBXkAAeE2S.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:33:22 PM
I’ll be at @PBCDEM at 12pm with local leaders & emergency management to give an update on #HurricaneIrmaby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 3:31:10 PM
Spoke with @FLGovScott this morning and ensured fuel waivers have been signed in advance of #Irma . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIXyKRWsAA5cGy.jpgby Administrator Pruitt via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 3:30:26 PM
Widespread rains associated with hurricanes can cause flooding hundred of miles inland - tips here: bit.ly/19YKxcf #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 3:30:14 PM
Consumers complaining of inflated gas prices at Chevron in Florida: state AGU.S.Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday her office had received 45 complaints of inflated prices at Chevron gasoline stations in the southern part of the state where consumers are bracing for Hurricane Irma, expressing concern the company may be price gouging.
Hurricane Irma worsens Latin America's fuel supply crunchU.S.Monster Hurricane Irma has shut down oil terminals across the northern Caribbean, worsening a fuel supply crunch in Latin America which is struggling to meet demand since Hurricane Harvey disrupted shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast last month.
#Hurricane #Irma 's toll rises as #PuertoRico confirms three dead in storm's wake.by Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 3:25:54 PM
Nustar Energy's oil terminal in the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius suffered damage to several tanks and other equipment due to Hurricane Irma, but all the U.S. firm's employees are safe and no oil spills were registered, it said in a statement.
NuStar's Statia terminal has the capacity to store 13.03 million barrels of crude and products. The company also said that no restart date has yet been set, and that it will be working on Thursday to restore power at the facility."Despite the damage and major clean-up effort, we feel like we fared very well considering the significant power of this storm," it said.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
A hurricane watch has been issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys. More information available at… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Text FLPrepares to 888777 to have alerts sent straight to your phone.by Florida SERT via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 3:16:31 PM
As of 11am AST, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC_Surge via twitter retweeted by NHC_Atlantic 9/7/2017 3:09:36 PM
Don't focus on the exact track of #Irma . There is a high probability of trop storm and hurricane conditions well away from the center. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIUX2MW4AE_1-E.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:09:01 PM
Currently, 1160 FLNG soldiers are activated, and we're still on track to have 7,000 soldiers activated by tomorrow. #FLNGAlwaysThereby FloridaNationalGuard via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 3:06:55 PM
A hurricane watch has been issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys. More information available at hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIT34aW0AAhGu4.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:03:28 PM
“If it had gone a little more to the south, it would have been catastrophic.” #PuertoRico spared #Irma 's worst: reut.rs/2xde5Dlby Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 3:03:15 PM
Heavy traffic is expected w/ evacuations; if you're planning on evacuating, leave now & monitor @fl511_state for traffic updates #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 3:00:18 PM
Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for portions of south Florida & the Florida Keys. #Irma twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/s…by NWS via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 2:59:15 PM
Florida Highway Patrol is providing escorts to fuel trucks across FL to ensure supplies are quickly refilled. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIS9qVUMAIj3DT.jpgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:58:23 PM
This number is for Monroe County EM. Residents in all other counties can call the Florida Emergency Information Line at 1-800-342-3557. twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:57:01 PM
Need to find open shelters? Visit @FLSERT to find a listing of currently open shelters: floridadisaster.org/shelters/ #FLprepares #Irmaby Florida Dept. Health via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 2:53:39 PM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 34: Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Irma Heading For the Turks And Caicos Islands. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:52:17 PM
Stay safe on Florida’s roadways through #Irma with #FL511 . Get real-time traffic and travel info with… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by FDOT Safety Office via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 2:52:16 PM
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 9: Jose Expected to Become a Major Hurricane By Friday. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:50:16 PM
Cuban authorities, renowned for their rigorous evacuation plans in the event of hurricanes, set about ensuring enough stock of water and foodstuffs in evacuation centers, trimming trees, securing solar parks and protecting roofs and traffic signals.Schools have closed in eastern and central Cuba, which are most likely to be affected by the hurricane. Local residents are boarding up windows and stocking up on necessities. Cuba said it had also started evacuating some of the 51,000 tourists currently visiting the Caribbean island, particularly the 36,000 staying at resorts on the picturesque northern coast.
Some, particularly Canadians, were flying back home while others were evacuated to cities and tourism areas at lower risk from the hurricane such as Havana, Trinidad and Varadero. The U.S. state Department authorized on Wednesday the voluntary departure of its employees and family members from Cuba.(Reporting by Sarah Marsh in Havana)
Gas stations are selling about two to five times as much gasoline as normal, according to Ned Bowman, executive director at the Florida Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, which represents 98 percent of fuel sold in Florida.
The port of Tampa has limited fuel sales as Marathon Petroleum and Citgo Petroleum expect two large fuel ships to arrive later Thursday. At Port Everglades, fuel trucks face wait times of up to four hours, but product is continuing to be distributed, Bowman said.
"Evreybody panics and they run to the gas stations, and there are just not enough truckers and drivers in the state of Florida for panic mode," Bowman said. "We're keeping up the best we can."(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
#Lightning still going strong near #Irma 's center. Convective elements continue rotating around its center. #GOES16 ABI/GLM 1200-1352 UTC t.coby NASA SPoRT via twitter 9/7/2017 2:43:21 PM
En el centro de FL el estado almacena suministros como comidas, remolques de apoyo a refugios y agua, para desplegarlo como sea necesario.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:34:21 PM
Si está evacuando y necesita un hotel, visite por favor expedia.com/Florida @Expedia trabaja con ocupación hotelera en tiempo real.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:34:11 PM
En el resto del estado, donde esperan órdenes de evacuación, escuchen a sus autoridades locales. Ellos dirán cuando tienen que evacuar.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:32:54 PM
Podemos esperar evacuaciones adicionales a medida que esta tormenta sigue acercándose a nuestro estado.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:32:41 PM
