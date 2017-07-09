Nustar Energy's oil terminal in the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius suffered damage to several tanks and other equipment due to Hurricane Irma, but all the U.S. firm's employees are safe and no oil spills were registered, it said in a statement.



NuStar's Statia terminal has the capacity to store 13.03 million barrels of crude and products. The company also said that no restart date has yet been set, and that it will be working on Thursday to restore power at the facility.

"Despite the damage and major clean-up effort, we feel like we fared very well considering the significant power of this storm," it said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)