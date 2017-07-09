Live: Hurricane Irma
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 8: Katia Expected to Begin Moving Toward the Coast of Mexico Tonight Or Early Friday. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:32:17 PM
Una de nuestras mayores prioridades ahora es la disponibilidad de combustible-Trabajamos sin pausa para normalizar el abastecimiento.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:32:16 PM
Aunque los modelos muestran a #HurricaneIrma moviéndose por la costa este de FL, la costa del golfo sufrirá también condiciones de huracán.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:32:00 PM
Por ahora, el @NWSNHC reporta que el #HurricaneIrma sigue siendo una tormenta peligrosa y letal de Cat. 5 con vientos de 180 MPH.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:31:45 PM
#BizReady - Have multiple emergency contacts for employees, vendors/other service providers essential to your daily operation #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 2:30:12 PM
Passive Microwave Observations of Category 5 Hurricane Irma… nasasport.wordpress.com/2017/09/07/pas… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJIJGyKVwAAyt6z.jpgby NASA SPoRT via twitter 9/7/2017 2:14:59 PM
I’m calling into @AmericaNewsroom now to talk about #HurricaneIrma ’s potential impacts on Florida- watch live on @FoxNewsby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 2:12:36 PM
Gas shortages in the Florida metropolitan area worsened as more than 40 percent of stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area were without fuel and around 30 percent falling short in the Gainesville and West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce areas, according to GasBuddy.com. The number of stations without fuel rose from about 1200 on Wednesday to more than 1500 on Thursday.(Reporting by Devika Kumar)
Port Everglades, South Florida's main seaport for receiving petroleum products including gasoline and jet fuel, said fuel deliveries to gas stations will continue as long as terminal operators at the port have adequate reserve supplies and it is safe for truck drivers to be on the road. The petroleum companies will begin releasing their reserve supply once the storm passes and it is safe to make deliveries, the port said in a statement.(Reporting by Devika Kumar)
Persons w/ functional & access needs should establish support network and inform them of emergency plans #FLPrepares youtu.be/SDsMFEhRY10by Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 2:00:16 PM
FL is staging supplies such as meals, shelter support trailers & water in Central FL for deployment as needed.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:59:27 PM
If you are evacuating & in need a hotel, please visit expedia.com/Florida @Expedia is working on hotel occupancy in real time.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:59:07 PM
We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to near our state.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:57:16 PM
For the remainder of the state waiting on evacuation orders, listen to your local officials. They will tell you if & when to evacuate.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:54:28 PM
If you are concerned that you do not have a way to evacuate, please call our transportation hotline at 1-800-955-5504. We will get you out.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:54:09 PM
One of our top priorities right now is fuel availability- We are working around the clock to get fuel to you.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:53:06 PM
Although current models show #HurricaneIrma going along FL’s East Coast, the West Coast will still have hurricane conditions.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:52:37 PM
Right now, the @NWSNHC is reporting that #HurricaneIrma remains a dangerous & life-threatening Cat 5 storm with winds of 180MPH.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:51:15 PM
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:35:09 PM
The Bahamas fuel hub, known as Borco, will close by the end of the day due to the threat from Irma, according to a source familiar with terminal operations.This terminal, owned by Buckeye Partners, can store up to 26 million barrels of crude oil and fuel products.(Reporting by David Gaffen)
Go to FloridaDisaster.org/Info to learn where shelters are in your area.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:27:04 PM
If you have been ordered to evacuate, do so now. Don’t wait. bit.ly/2dpy1Ihby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:26:43 PM
I’m urging families to stay vigilant and monitor local weather and news.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:26:15 PM
Heavy traffic is expected w/ evacuations; if you're planning on evacuating, leave now & monitor @fl511_state for traffic updates #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 1:12:07 PM
Cars navigate streets clogged by trees that#Irma felled in #SanJuan #hurricane #irmapr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJH6hwzUMAgzCn3.jpgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 1:11:17 PM
If you're ordered to evacuate, it's vital you do so immediately. Check here for local evacuation updates #FLPrepares bit.ly/2dpy1Ihby Florida SERT via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 1:03:12 PM
If you’re not in an area that's recommended to evacuate, plan to stay at home. Wherever you go, let loved ones know #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 1:00:16 PM
If you're ordered to evacuate, it's vital you do so immediately. Check here for local evacuation updates #FLPrepares bit.ly/2dpy1Ihby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 1:00:14 PM
Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 12:48:08 PM
Roman Gastasi, the administrator of Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys, said on CNN that streets were empty in Key West and 90 percent of businesses were closed.
He and other county officials, including police and emergency workers, would also be leaving. To residents who have decided to stay put despite an evacuation order, "We're telling them very boldly, very straightforward, if you're going to stay, you're on your own," he said.
Gastasi said that Irma has retained strength as it stays over the Atlantic's warm waters as it took aim at Florida. "In this case, it's almost like, I hate to say it, the perfect storm. It's really coming right at us."
One person died on Anguilla and many of the British territory's roads were blocked, the island's emergency center said in a statement. Anguilla's infrastructure suffered moderate to severe damage, including to the hospital, airport, fire and police stations and government buildings and to power, phone, cable and fuel stations, it said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson)
I’ll be at the City of Hialeah Emergency Management Center this morning at 9am to give an update on #HurricaneIrma .by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 12:40:00 PM
I’ll be at the City of Hialeah Emergency Management this morning at 9am to give an update on #HurricaneIrma .by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 12:39:24 PM
One man has decided to take a morning swim off #SanJuan the morning after #Irma . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHvzbKUwAELUlf.jpgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 12:24:27 PM
