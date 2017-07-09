Roman Gastasi, the administrator of Monroe County, which encompasses the Florida Keys, said on CNN that streets were empty in Key West and 90 percent of businesses were closed.



He and other county officials, including police and emergency workers, would also be leaving. To residents who have decided to stay put despite an evacuation order, "We're telling them very boldly, very straightforward, if you're going to stay, you're on your own," he said.



Gastasi said that Irma has retained strength as it stays over the Atlantic's warm waters as it took aim at Florida. "In this case, it's almost like, I hate to say it, the perfect storm. It's really coming right at us."