Authorities were most worried about storm surge with the expected 180 mph winds, said Florida Governor Rick Scott in several television interviews. It was still unclear whether Irma would hit the state's east or west coast.



"The storm surge can kill you," Scott told "CBS This Morning."

He said he was working to ensure the state had enough fuel so that people could evacuate and urged people to heed local officials and be ready when the call came to leave their area.

"We're making sure everybody's getting out. We're providing transportation if you don't have it," Scott said on NBC's "Today" program.