Live: Hurricane Irma
If you evacuate your home, DO NOT LEAVE YOUR PETS BEHIND. Include them in your family emergency planning #FLPrepares #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJGFh8SUIAA0LCz.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 12:00:13 PM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 33A: Eye of Irma Moving West-Northwestward Off the Northern Coast Of Hispaniola. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 11:44:17 AM
Authorities were most worried about storm surge with the expected 180 mph winds, said Florida Governor Rick Scott in several television interviews. It was still unclear whether Irma would hit the state's east or west coast.
"The storm surge can kill you," Scott told "CBS This Morning."He said he was working to ensure the state had enough fuel so that people could evacuate and urged people to heed local officials and be ready when the call came to leave their area."We're making sure everybody's getting out. We're providing transportation if you don't have it," Scott said on NBC's "Today" program.
Please visit corrected link to sign up for emergency alerts #FLPrepares #Irma floridadisaster.org/alertflorida/ twitter.com/FLSERT/status/…by Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 11:14:17 AM
Irma kills at least 10, next target is Dominican Republic
- Winds reaching 180 mph
- Currently hovering off the northern coast of Dominican Republic
- Storm tracking toward Florida this weekend, although weakening slightly
- About 70 percent of Puerto Rico without power
Check out Reuters' Irma coverage
I’m joining @CBSThisMorning live from the state EOC around 7:10am- tune in for an update on #HurricaneIrma ’s potential impacts in FL.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 11:03:17 AM
Board up windows with 5/8-inch plywood, cut to fit and ready to install. Tape does not prevent windows from breaking #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 11:00:13 AM
Hurricane Irma kills eight on Caribbean island of Saint Martin reut.rs/2vOE1F5by Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 10:56:39 AM
This morning I’ll be on the @TODAYshow around 7am discussing Florida’s efforts to prepare for Cat. 5 Hurricane Irma.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 10:51:15 AM
#FLKeys residents, please follow @NWSKeyWest & Monroe Board of County Commissioners on Facebook here bit.ly/2vOKEae #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 10:46:26 AM
Hurricane #Irma evacuation assistance offered by #KeyWest Transit starting at noon today, 9/7/17. More info:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys on Saturday #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHSBJPW0AAwmqz.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 10:15:36 AM
The core of #Irma is expected to move near or over the Turks and Caicos and the SE Bahamas later today and tonight hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHRnw_XkAAP5_R.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 10:13:08 AM
Here are the latest Key Messages on #Irma hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHRNMxXoAANEvI.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 10:10:54 AM
Hurricane #Irma evacuation assistance offered by #KeyWest Transit starting at noon today, 9/7/17. More info: ow.ly/parF30eYB9B #FLKeys https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHPsfbWsAAiNEd.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 10:06:32 AM
Buy dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 10:00:13 AM
5AM Hurricane #Irma update: Earliest Reasonable Arrival Time of tropical-storm-force winds in #FLKeys is early morn… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
5AM Hurricane #Irma update: Earliest Reasonable Arrival Time of tropical-storm-force winds in #FLKeys is early morning hours Saturday. #FLwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHE-NtXYAAT-Qs.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJHE9SZXUAA93ZA.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 9:19:00 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 33: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 9:02:16 AM
Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts. Clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property #FLPrepares #Irmaby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 9:00:13 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 7: Hurricane Warning Issued For Katia in the State of Veracruz. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 8:38:16 AM
Heavy traffic is expected w/ evacuations; if you're planning on evacuating, leave now & monitor @fl511_state for traffic updates #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 8:00:14 AM
Hurricane Irma has killed at least six people in the French Caribbean island territory of Saint Martin, a local government official said.
"This is not, by far, a definitive number... we have not explored all the parts of the island," Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire told reporters, adding the death toll was likely to rise in the next few hours.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
If you are evacuating with your children, remember to take documentation of their complete immunization histories with you #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 7:00:14 AM
2AM Hurricane #Irma update: Earliest Reasonable Arrival Time of tropical-storm-force winds in #FLKeys is early morning hours Saturday. #FLwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJGaZj_W0AA9gEw.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 6:12:22 AM
Tune in to TV/radio & check city/county website every 30 min. to get latest weather updates and emergency instructions #FLPrepares #Irmaby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 6:00:12 AM
