Live: Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma kills at least six on French island of Saint-MartinHurricane Irma, described as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, has killed at least six people in the French Caribbean island territory of Saint Martin, a local government official said.
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 32A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 5:56:15 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 6A: Katia Drifting in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 5:38:22 AM
12 AM Hurricane #Irma Update: The threat of impacts to S FL continues to increase. Time of Concern: Friday Night -… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
For information about receiving public safety alerts in your community, visit AlertFlorida.com #FLPrepares #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJGBMpZVwAABqhD.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 5:00:14 AM
As Hurricane Irma bore down on the southern United States, airlines adjusted flight schedules, made cancellations and assured passengers they would not have to pay unusually high fares ahead of the storm’s arrival. Read more here
Hurricane Katia strengthened on Wednesday evening as it churned off the Gulf coast of Mexico before an expected turn towards land that could batter eastern states with high winds and heavy rain, the NHC said. Read more here
For an updated listing of #FL school closures please visit fldoe.org/irma #FLPrepares #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJGAV3qV4AAghZ-.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 4:18:22 AM
As prep for #Irma2017 Xfinity WiFi hotspots in FL are open to all for free thru 9/15. See comca.st/2xPAyDk f… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Persons w/ functional & access needs should establish support network and inform them of emergency plans #FLPrepares youtu.be/SDsMFEhRY10by Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 3:58:27 AM
A #Hurricane Watch is in effect for Mexico from Cabo Rojo southward to Laguna Verde for #Katia . hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJF3K57W4AIbNpX.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:40:32 AM
#Hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula on Thursday hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJF2r9pXgAEs3NP.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:36:33 AM
Tropical storm or #hurricane watches may be required for portions of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday hurricanes.gov #Jose https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJF1bj0WsAQ068i.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:32:41 AM
Here are the #Irma key messages for Advisory 32. hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJF1GhQWsAA3-VX.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 3:29:06 AM
As #FLPrepares for #Irma , know your coverage! If you have questions about your #insurance policy, call our toll-fre… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Reasonable worst-case storm surge: 6-10 ft above ground in portions of #FLKeys , depends on track. Too early for exact timing. #FLwx #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFxOQUW4AIAU50.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 3:14:25 AM
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 7: Jose Continues Intensifying Over the Central Atlantic. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:56:15 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 32: Eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma Continues Passing Just North Of Puerto Rico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:54:16 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 6: Katia Strengthening Slowly. Hurricane Watch Extended Northward to Cabo Rojo. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 2:52:15 AM
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding Hurricane #Irma , as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys . #FLwx #FLKeys #KeyWest https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFo1mPXoAAv0Ry.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 2:34:56 AM
'Once-in-a-generation storm'Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, howled past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands with roof-ripping winds, drenching rains and pounding surf on a collision course with Florida.
- At least four people were reported killed on four different islands.
- Barbuda, home to roughly 1,800 people, was “totally demolished.”
- Top sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.
- On track to reach Florida this weekend.
Hurricane Irma threatens luxury Trump propertiesU.S.Hurricane Irma swept over U.S. President Donald Trump's 11-bedroom Caribbean mansion on Wednesday, the first of several luxury Trump properties threatened by the storm's path.
-
From sugar mills to hog farms, U.S. agriculture braces for IrmaU.S.Hurricane Irma sent farmers and food companies scrambling to protect processing facilities, farm fields and animal herds in the South and Southeastern parts of the United States on Wednesday.
Florida stations face fuel shortages, delays ahead of IrmaGasoline stations around Florida struggled to keep up with demand from customers anxious to fill tanks as Hurricane Irma approached, with some locations running out of supply on Wednesday.
Florida residents heed Irma warnings after Harvey's destructionU.S.Hurricane Harvey's destruction in Texas may not have altered Florida's well-tested storm plans, but it appears to have infused residents with a new sense of urgency as they prepare for approaching Hurricane Irma.
U.S. airlines brace themselves, passengers for Hurricane IrmaAs Hurricane Irma bore down on the southern United States on Wednesday, airlines adjusted flight schedules, made cancellations and assured passengers they would not have to pay unusually high fares ahead of the storm's arrival.
Trauma Star air ambulance will also be ceasing operations by 7 AM in addition to all #FLKeys hospitals closing by 7 AM. #KeyWest #Irma twitter.com/monroecounty/s…by NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 1:39:05 AM
-
The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement it was evaluating Irma's potential threat to approximately 22 Superfund sites in south Florida. The agency said it "is contacting the sites to ensure that they are secure, and that no contaminants migrate offsite." It said if any site in the path of the storm "is found to pose an immediate threat to nearby populations, EPA will immediately alert local officials."(Reporting by Eric Beech)
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it will not conduct non-criminal immigration enforcement operations in areas affected by Hurricane Irma. "When it comes to rescuing people in the wake of Hurricane Irma, immigration status is not and will not be a factor," the department added in a statement.(Reporting by Eric Beech)
We’re working to ensure Florida is prepared to respond to potential impacts of #HurricaneIrma - more info here: bit.ly/2wJvCQBby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:21:40 AM
Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, told CNN: “The winds that we are experiencing right now are like nothing we have experienced before.” He said already there is "pretty significant damage." “We expect a lot of damage, perhaps not as much as was seen in Barbuda,” Rossello said.
All Hospitals in Monroe County Closing by 7 AM Fri (9/8) for Hurricane #Irma . Mandatory evacuation orders in effect. #FLKeys #FLwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFWHi2XgAA2TCC.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 1:15:43 AM
.@EPA has approved an emergency fuel waiver, allowing more fuel to enter FL quickly for #HurricaneIrma prep: bit.ly/2j6apgCby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 1:15:01 AM
Businesses can call the Private Sector Hotline at 850-410-4103 for info about recovery programs or visit flvbeoc.org #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 12:30:13 AM
UPDATE: 20+ staging sites opening for thousands of workers who will restore power after #Irma . prn.to/2wHyPS0by FPL Newsroom via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 12:26:34 AM
