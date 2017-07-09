Live: Hurricane Irma
#Hurricane watches could be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula on Thursday. hurricanes.gov #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFJ1l7XUAQVq0X.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 12:20:44 AM
For those in the path of #Irma , our gas tracker is now active to find gas stations near you that have gas & power:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by GasBuddy via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/7/2017 12:16:49 AM
Hurricane Watch may be issued for #FLKeys on Thur, 9/7. #Irma expected to remain powerful hurricane through at least next 5 days. #FLwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFIyBaVwAEp0B5.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/7/2017 12:16:34 AM
Residents and visitors evacuating and in need of a hotel can visit Expedia.com/florida to find available rooms. @Expediaby Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 12:13:59 AM
Thanks to the over 4K people who have signed up to volunteer- but we need more!!! Sign up at volunteerflorida.orgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 11:57:24 PM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 31A: Eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma Passing Just North Of Puerto Rico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 11:56:14 PM
For the latest weather updates for visitors, please check Florida Now. bit.ly/Florida__Now #FloridaNow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJE7aUiUEAADUPt.jpgby VISITFLORIDA via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/6/2017 11:51:15 PM
I’m in constant contact with federal, state & local leaders as #HurricaneIrma approaches FL. We're committed to the safety of our families. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJFC51QUIAACbZa.jpgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 11:49:23 PM
"If you are in the #FloridaKeys , and need help evacuating, please call 1-800-955-5504" @FLGovScott #Irma #FLwx
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 5A: Katia Moving Little in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 11:46:14 PM
Post-storm, pharmacies may not have power. Pack a minimum 2-week supply of medicine/prescriptions in your disaster supply kit #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 11:30:13 PM
From sugar mills to hog farms, U.S. agriculture braces for IrmaHurricane Irma sent farmers and food companies scrambling to protect processing facilities, farm fields and animal herds in the South and Southeastern parts of the United States.
Irma has left a trail of destruction in the dual-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. The northernmost island, Barbuda, home to roughly 1,700 people, was "totally demolished," with 90 percent of all dwellings there leveled, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said, according to island television broadcasts.Browne said one person was confirmed killed on Barbuda. A second storm-related fatality, that of a surfer, was reported on Barbados and the French government said at least two people were killed in Caribbean island territories of St. Martin and Saint Barthelemy.
.@FLGovScott on staying safe during Irma: "We can rebuild our homes, we can get our possessions again, we can't reb… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Fox News via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/6/2017 11:11:16 PM
I’m talking to @marthamaccallum about #HurricaneIrma - watch live on @FoxNews at 7:00PMby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 10:54:53 PM
Share your emergency plans with the trusted people in your support network #FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJBSoJxWAAAAEqN.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 10:30:14 PM
STARTING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 10:25:51 PM
A sun flare inside the eye of #hurricaneIrma during one of today's flights. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEfrDjVwAAjW32.jpgby Hurricane Hunters via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 10:24:28 PM
Cost of Irma to Barbuda seen at $150 million: prime minister
The "absolute devastation" wrought by Hurricane Irma to the Caribbean island of Barbuda has caused estimated damages of some $150 million, Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said.
"This rebuilding initiative will take years," Browne told local television after a visit to the island, where he confirmed at least one person had died due to the storm.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)
Here are key messages for Hurricane #Irma from @NHC_Atlantic . #FLwx #FLKeys #KeyWest https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEta6iVoAAGv86.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/6/2017 10:15:45 PM
#Hurricane #Irma now about 40 miles northeast of #SanJuan , according to NHC, and rain coming down in sheets. Heavy winds.by Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 9:55:53 PM
Hard to believe we've been able to generate loops like this 3 days in a row. Center of powerful #Irma just north of… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NASA SPoRT via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 9:55:41 PM
I’ll be giving an update on #HurricaneIrma and its potential impacts on Florida at 6:15pm. Watch live on thefloridachannel.orgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 9:50:13 PM
It may be hard to find shelter for your pets in the midst of a disaster. Find pet friendly hotels here #FLPrepares bit.ly/1rClp2L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJBNveTW0AA2UGK.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 9:30:14 PM
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding Hurricane #Irma , as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys . #FLwx #FLKeys #KeyWest https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEhTRdXYAAJFbf.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/6/2017 9:22:25 PM
Due to very high traffic, the NHC website may be slow to load. Please be patient if you experience delays.by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 9:12:59 PM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 31: Eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma Moving Away From The Northernmost Virgin Islands. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 8:56:14 PM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 5: Hurricane Katia Forms in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 8:54:16 PM
American Airlines has added to flights out of Key West International Airport on Thursday at 1:30 and 2:30. #HurricaneIrmaby Monroe County News via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 8:47:17 PM
#Jose officially named a #hurricane by NHC, headed towards Caribbean.by Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 8:44:49 PM
Evacuations will bring heavy traffic. Stay safe and monitor @fl511_state for traffic updates. #hurricaneirma2017 … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by MyFDOT via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/6/2017 8:39:33 PM
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 6: Quickly Strengthening Jose Becomes a Hurricane. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 8:36:15 PM
Talk to your kids to help prepare them for the storm - discussing your family plan can help ease their worries #FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJBCrytW0AEos8A.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 8:30:14 PM
9/6 2pm: Latest estimates of when tropical-storm-force winds could arrive & are most likely to arrive with #Irma … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/6/2017 8:30:14 PM
