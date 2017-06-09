President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that there would be casualties in two of its Caribbean territories, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, after Hurricane Irma hammered the islands.

"At this moment, it is too early to have a total figure, but I can already say that the impact will be hard and cruel," Macron said after a crisis meeting to assess the situation.

"There will be casualties and the material damage on both islands will be considerable."

He gave no further details.

