Live: Hurricane Irma
I also spoke to @SecElaineChao - the @USDOT has lifted federal regulations of fuel to get gas to Florida quickly.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:59:48 PM
I spoke to @POTUS this afternoon and he reiterated support & offer of any federal resources needed as #HurricaneIrma approaches Florida.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:58:23 PM
Florida Keys non-residents Evacuation underway !! #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDji4PUQAEFmlt.jpgby Mike Theiss via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 7:51:26 PM
JetBlue offers $99 flights out of Florida ahead of Hurricane IrmaJetBlue Airways is offering $99 direct flights from every Florida city where it operates, the airline said, as people hurry to leave before powerful Hurricane Irma hits the state.
Tune in to @CNN at 4pm- I’ll be talking to @jaketapper about Florida’s efforts to prepare for #HurricaneIrma .by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:40:12 PM
France overseas minister says two killed in French Caribbean islands after IrmaFrance's overseas territories minister said on Wednesday that at least two people were killed on two of its Caribbean territories, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, as Hurricane Irma hammered the islands.
Hurricane evacuation bus service begins Thurs at noon continuing thru the afternoon and Friday. See kwtransit.com for stops & infoby City_of_KeyWest via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 7:35:39 PM
9/6 2pm: Latest estimates of when tropical-storm-force winds could arrive & are most likely to arrive with #Irma … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 7:34:31 PM
#BizReady - Have multiple emergency contacts for employees, vendors/other service providers essential to your daily operation #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 7:30:15 PM
9/6 2pm: Latest estimates of when tropical-storm-force winds could arrive & are most likely to arrive with #Irma hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEGR1IVwAAx5jt.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEGQtlUEAAO-pP.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 7:28:54 PM
To find out if your school district is closing, visit the @EducationFL website at FLDOE.org or call your superintendent.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:28:03 PM
.@comcast will be opening more than 137,000 free Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout FL- a map can be found here: Xfinity.com/wifiby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:26:53 PM
Families can go to FloridaDisaster.org/Info to learn where shelters are in your area.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:26:06 PM
Winds are starting to pick up significantly in San Jose. #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEGXFUVwAAqP0s.jpgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 7:24:33 PM
We are working hand-in-hand with the counties to ensure that shelters are available for other communities who may need to evacuate.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:24:20 PM
I’ve remained in contact with FL utility providers to ensure they can return power as quickly as possible following the storm.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:23:24 PM
2pm advisory: Eye of extremely dangerous #Irma passing through the northern Virgin Islands hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEFf0aUIAAQ6tp.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 7:22:58 PM
11 AM AST key messages for #Irma . Latest information at hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDMLUGXgAEFOig.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by NHC_Atlantic 9/6/2017 7:17:56 PM
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 7:14:54 PM
by NASA SPoRT via twitter retweeted by MaloneReuters 9/6/2017 7:11:44 PM
Sign up to get emergency alerts, such as evacuation orders & weather warnings, sent straight to your phone- FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJEA-NMUIAAkLB2.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 7:01:00 PM
"There will be casualties," France's Macron says after #Irma hammers St. Martin and St. Barthelemy: news.trust.org/item/201709061… #hurricaneirmaby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 6:50:04 PM
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that there would be casualties in two of its Caribbean territories, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, after Hurricane Irma hammered the islands.
"At this moment, it is too early to have a total figure, but I can already say that the impact will be hard and cruel," Macron said after a crisis meeting to assess the situation.
"There will be casualties and the material damage on both islands will be considerable."
He gave no further details.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier and John Irish; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
We are launching weather balloons every 6 hours now to gather more data to support Hurricane #Irma forecasts. #KeyWest #FLKeys 🎈 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJD7o_AUIAAkXgt.jpgby NWS Key West via twitter 9/6/2017 6:40:26 PM
Thank you @SecPriceMD - @HHSGov is mobilizing medical staff and supplies to support response to #HurricaneIrma bit.ly/2w7FOAlby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 6:39:39 PM
#KitTip - 1 gallon of water/person/day. You should have enough water for at least 3 days #FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJBB-34XkAkw2Fr.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 6:30:18 PM
I’ll be at @CollierEM at 2:50pm to be briefed on local #HurricaneIrma preparedness & give updates on statewide efforts.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 6:15:17 PM
