Live: Hurricane Irma
If you are a vendor/supplier looking to partner with the #RedCross please register here: rdcrss.org/2vL12o9
No sabes que esperar o traer en un refugio? Verifique nuestra lista aquí bit.lu/2eKXD1N #FLSePrepara
Important Phone Numbers nextdoor.com/city/post/6313… via @nextdoor
Coral Glades High School is now at capacity. No more evacuees will be accepted at this shelter #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOqzoiVoAAhJQx.jpg
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 14: Jose Remains a Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 8:42:17 PM
Check #511 24/7 to receive real-time info on road conditions, evacuation routes, and important alerts during #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJF1DHUQAAmZGu.jpg
Important Information. fb.me/xMOAeNLM
Sign up for our Emergency Notification System and receive severe weather updates directly to your phone by texting… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 13: Katia Nearing the Coast of Mexico. Dangerous Storm Surge Expected. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 8:36:17 PM
.@OrangeCoFL #HurricaneIrma Shelter Information: bit.ly/OCFLIrmaShelte… #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOmtB2WAAAfGe2.jpg
If you have Diabetes, pack an emergency kit with medical supplies, take your insulin or medicine as normal & monito… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
We have made the decision to CLOSE schools on TUESDAY, SEPT 12, 2017. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOA3g7UEAAxX3y.jpg
From today's #Irma update: mandatory evacuations ordered for residents in Zone A, on barrier islands and in mobile… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Join the 17,000 volunteers signed up to help Floridians before, during & after #HurricaneIrma . Visit volunteerflorida.org for info.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 8:18:12 PM
There will be NO solid waste services provided after Friday until further notice due to #HurricaneIrma #IrmaSRQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOlh7yV4AAnle9.jpg
We're hoping for the best but Floridians must prepare for the worst! Today's the day to get to safety! Evacuate ASA… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Amazing volunteers have been hard at work at our #Tallahassee call center fielding calls from those who want to vol… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Volunteer Florida via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 8:15:33 PM
I'm on @TheLeadCNN to give an update on #HurricaneIrma – watch live now.
Remember to drive safety when evacuating or seeking a shelter. Don't drive through flooded roadways.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Red Cross Establishes Helpline For Family Reunification; Ferry Service Between St. Thomas And… dlvr.it/PlhpMp #USVI #VirginIslands
We encourage residents with pets to visit one of our pet-friendly shelters. Click on link for info: bit.ly/2wHuRHO #PinellasIrma
If sheltering in place, gather your family in a safe, interior room with no windows #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 8:00:14 PM
I’m joining @jaketapper to give an update on #HurricaneIrma – watch now on @TheLeadCNNby Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 7:59:57 PM
#specialneeds ? Bring your oxygen and supplies plus your medications to shelters. Don't count on supplies being there for you! #IrmaPinellas
Gas Update: Valero at MM 99 in Key Largo and Mobile in Key Colony Beach. #hurricaneirma
Flood Advisory issued September 08 at 3:41PM EDT by NWS ift.tt/2xSfU54 #JaxReady
#Irma Si le ordenaron desalojar y necesita refugio, pude encontrar el refugio más cercano por nuestra aplicación:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
ATMs don't work without power. Keep cash on hand in case of a power outage. ready.gov/power-outage #PlanAhead #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOK5YzUMAABScv.jpg
Please continue calling into the Citizen Information Center: (727) 464-4333. #PinellasIrma
