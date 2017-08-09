Live: Hurricane Irma
The U.S. military said in a statement that the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship, which arrived on Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has conducted six search and rescue missions and has evacuated approximately 21 critical care patients from St. Thomas to St. Croix, with an additional 23 patient evacuations planned for Friday.(Reporting by Eric Beech)
#Specialneeds shelters open in N, mid & S #Pinellas : Middle schools at Dunedin, Oak Grove & John Hopkins. Level A evacs. Bring medications.
Remember to only operate generators outdoors in well-ventilated, dry area and away from air intakes to the home. #FLprepares #Irma
The Department for Disaster Management and Emergencies in the Turks and Caicos islands, a British Overseas Terriroty, said an all clear had been issued at 12:30 pm local time but called on citizens to avoid going outside. "Roads are flooded and power lines and transformers are down" it said on its Twitter account.
Indian River County Hurricane Irma Update
Friday, September 08, 2017: 3:30 p.m.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Indian... fb.me/7IIp6ILZR
County sandbags depleted at this time, additional supply expected Saturday. For updates: bit.ly/2wNLbZL #PinellasIrma
Bradford County Emergency Management is requesting voluntary evacuation of residents who live in a mobile home, a... fb.me/6GkHEYgw3
Every Floridian and visitor should stay safe and prepare for #HurricaneIrma . bit.ly/2f9u9vbby Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 7:33:13 PM
Special Weather Statement issued September 08 at 3:27PM EDT by NWS ift.tt/2eT05ar #JaxReady
If you’re directed to evacuate due to #Irma and need a safe place to go, you can find a list of shelters in our app… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by femainfocus via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 7:30:50 PM
Last Key West Transit Evacuation Bus Leaves Key West today at 5 p.m. #hurricaneirma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOZo7MUwAAuSds.jpg
We're providing food to local emergency responders ahead of #HuricaneIrma . This food is headed to @BradfordCoEM 's 2… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
.@FEMA_Brock says best way to help w/ #Irma response is to volunteer w/ shelters. Sign up at volunteerflorida.org youtu.be/7bBRTlg40sw
Check on elderly in your family and neighborhood. Make sure they are safe & secure during storm, or get them to a shelter. #Irma #FLprepares
For those evacuating from #HurricaneIrma , there are currently two shelters open in Tallahassee/@LeonCounty . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOWt7UUMAAtOqi.jpg
Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, said it is holding traffic in route to the areas likely to be affected by Irma at various yards throughout its rail network in an effort to alleviate congestion, a company spokeswoman said on Friday. The ralroad is also placing resources like ballast trains, equipment, and generators, so it can jump into storm recovery efforts when safety allows, the spokeswoman said.(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson)
#PascoCounty is out of sandbags. We should have more bags by 8 a.m. on Sat. If you have your own bag, feel free to use the sandbag sites
Mandatory evacuations for #Irma are in effect in Florida. Search by county and don't wait till the last minute!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
If you’re directed to evacuate due to #Irma and need a safe place to go, you can find a list of shelters in our app… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
All schools statewide have been closed so people can safely evacuate where needed. Check out these evacuation tips bit.ly/2dFSqcTby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 7:00:14 PM
White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told a White House briefing on Friday that the Jones Act requiring that only U.S.-flagged vessels can carry fuel between two points in the United States had been waived, so foreign-flagged vessels can also help in bringing fuel to Florida.But the fuel supply operations will have to stop at some point, depending on the conditions, he said. "At some point, people are going to be on their own ... And they need to be prepared, if they are in that path and haven't taken some action to get themselves in a less dangerous position, to be ready for at least a 72-hour period ... for them to have enough food, water and shelter before the government can get back in," Bossert said.
.@FLGovScott : "To the 17,000 already signed up, we can't thank you enough. But we are going to need more - visit… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Volunteer Florida via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 6:50:31 PM
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 6:39:33 PM
Cuban television broadcast footage of the sea flooding coastal towns in the eastern provinces of Guantanamo and Holguin, with waves reaching 20 feet. With the storm still well off shore, flooding from the storm surge and inland from rain and swollen streams and rivers were the main concerns in the mountainous region.(Reporting by Marc Frank)
At 2:30pm, I’ll be at @LeeEOC to discuss #HurricaneIrma preparedness with local officials and give an update on our statewide efforts.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 6:13:50 PM
Sheltering at home? Plan to have enough supplies for at least 72 hours after hurricane passes in case you lose power #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 6:00:12 PM
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 13A: Jose Remains a Powerful Hurricane Over the Central Atlantic. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 5:46:14 PM
