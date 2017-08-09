Supermarkets in Miami were full of shoppers picking up last minute supplies and food as long lines of cars wrapped around the few gas stations still open.

Life-long Miami resident Griselle Garcia, 52, says hurricanes are a sort of tax imposed for living in the Sunshine State. It's been a while but she remembers hurricanes Katrina and Wilma vividly. "It was difficult because we spent 17 days without power but its part of living in Florida," she said.



But for Kenneth Weipert, a stranded tourist from Scotland, facing the prospects of a deadly storm is a new and terrifying experience. "We have never been through anything like this before and we are quite worried about it," said Weipert after pulling cash ATM at boarded up bank. He made multiple attempts to get a flight out before the storm with no luck. "We are in the hotel and the hotel is hurricane proof, allegedly," he added.

(Reporting by Ben Gruber)