Live: Hurricane Irma
Looking for a #pet friendly shelter? Recently opened - Highland Oaks Middle, 2375 NE 203rd Street. Keep your pets s… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
ADDITIONAL SHELTER INFO....
WE WILL BE OPENING 2 ADDITIONAL GENERAL POPULATION SHELTERS FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER... fb.me/1rPg8IaxA
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 38A: Eye of Hurricane Irma Monitored By Hurricane Hunter Planes And Cuban Radars. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 5:42:15 PM
Hurricane #Harvey effects still being felt with cooler Gulf of Mexico sea surface temperatures (SSTs) due to upwelling and massive runoff. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOB00iW4AAEdP-.jpgby NASA SPoRT via twitter 9/8/2017 5:41:07 PM
Critical evacuation information from @monroecounty (Monroe County Emergency Management) regarding category 4 Hurric… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
In the northern Cuban costal town of Caibarien, fishermen are keeping their boats in a channel in the mangroves https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJOBjLNXkAE-QBq.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 5:39:43 PM
During the current evacuation, all @RidePSTA fares are waived to help residents reach shelters. bit.ly/2f8idK3 #PinellasIrma
Update: Sarasota County residents with special needs. #IRMASRQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJN_hqbWAAAk8qS.jpg
Before #Irma hits, make sure to get refills on all prescription meds as pharmacies might be w/o power: goo.gl/AkQjEc #FLprepares
FYI: Just as a heads up, the Clyde B. Wells Bridge (331) only closes when sustained winds reach 45 mph. #HurricaneIrma
Please click on this link and read about how FDOT & FHP implemented limited emergency shoulder use on I-75: bit.ly/2wPD3p8
*Update for #PascoCounty shelters that are accepting pets during #Irma . More information. ow.ly/heMs30f116v
Families, make sure #hurricane preps include games & comfort items for your kids. Storms can be scary! Other tips pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-s….
I’ll be on @CNN with @wolfblitzer at 1pm to give an update on how Floridians are staying safe & preparing for #HurricaneIrma
Supermarkets in Miami were full of shoppers picking up last minute supplies and food as long lines of cars wrapped around the few gas stations still open.Life-long Miami resident Griselle Garcia, 52, says hurricanes are a sort of tax imposed for living in the Sunshine State. It's been a while but she remembers hurricanes Katrina and Wilma vividly. "It was difficult because we spent 17 days without power but its part of living in Florida," she said.
But for Kenneth Weipert, a stranded tourist from Scotland, facing the prospects of a deadly storm is a new and terrifying experience. "We have never been through anything like this before and we are quite worried about it," said Weipert after pulling cash ATM at boarded up bank. He made multiple attempts to get a flight out before the storm with no luck. "We are in the hotel and the hotel is hurricane proof, allegedly," he added.(Reporting by Ben Gruber)
Driving during severe weather is not recommended. If you must, keeping these facts in mind could help you stay safe… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Visit MyFloridaLegal.Com to report any price gouging, especially for hotels, fuel, and water.
Schools are closed so families across the state can safely evacuate #FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJK5WCvVoAAlfg9.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 5:00:19 PM
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe added his state on Friday to those under a state of emergency, saying it looked increasingly likely that Virginia could see "significant impacts" from Irma. The governor said residents should prepare for possible flooding, high winds and potential storm surge.(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)
For information regarding Hurricane #Irma , contact the #FL Emergency Information Line: 1-800-342-3557/ TDD 1-800-226-4329 #FLprepares
We have 1700 troopers on the roads focused on safety to help family evacuate. - Governor @FLGovScottby Bob Buckhorn via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 4:51:24 PM
Pinellas County Businesses in Evac Zone A Need to Evacuate by 8a on Sunday, Sept. 10 campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=11037…… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…
Anywhere in the state if you are told to evacuate leave now. Do the right thing for your family and get to safety - Governor @FLGovScott
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
North Central Landfill Closed & Collection Service Suspended Monday
BARTOW, Fla. (Sept.... fb.me/wWpzJDpp
Tranquilidad indeed. Two days after #HurricaneIrma , Old San Juan's streets are empty and most without power. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJN0uyYW4AEZh3B.jpgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/8/2017 4:43:42 PM
For important #HurricaneIrma preparedness updates & resources, see here: bit.ly/2xbillXby Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 4:28:26 PM
Cubans make last minute purchase of biscuits from street vendor before Hurricane #Irma hits https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNv8XRW4AAeKEh.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 4:22:46 PM
Stay tuned for a live update at 1 p.m. on #HurricaneIrma from our community's response agencies. #IrmaTLH @LeonCounty @TallyRedCross
Mandatory evacuation has been issued for Sarasota County residents in Zone A, on barrier islands&in mobile homes be… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Clay County officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 on information moving forward #alertclay
If you check in to a #PascoCounty shelter, in order to secure your spot you must remain at that shelter.
Charlotte County Hurricane Irma Press Conference Friday afternoon. fb.me/FSdK6hGp
ATENCIÓN: una evacuación obligatoria empeza a las 2p hoy para los residentes en zona A. Más informacion: bit.ly/2gPuG5B
