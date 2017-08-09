Live: Hurricane Irma
ATTENTION: @CityofTampa Issues Evacuation Order for All Residents in Zone A
More info: bit.ly/2gPuG5B
To make a contribution visit FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222 to make a donation of $10
Here's a better version of this video. Each quadrant contains 30 minutes of imagery.
Here are key messages for category 4 Hurricane #Irma from @NHC_Atlantic
In preparation for #HurricaneIrma , I'm activating the Florida Disaster Fund to help support families & communities
#HurricaneIrma : 5 myths about hurricane prep to forget
morning briefing for #HurricaneIrma for your NWS Jacksonville
Can your home withstand a hurricane?
I'm speaking with local emergency leaders across FL as #HurricaneIrma approaches. I'll be giving an update from Tampa
Being informed is very important, sign up to receive emergency alerts from ALERT GADSDEN
TCC ALERT! TCC will remain closed Tue 9/12 in addition to Mon 9/11. Will resume normal operations 9/13.
Charge your cell phone now so you will have a full battery in case you lose power
I'm speaking with local emergency leaders across FL as #HurricaneIrma approaches. I'll be giving an update from Tampa at 12:30pm.
#HurricaneHarvey | #RedCross is using donations from the public to provide shelter, food, comfort & support.
Please continue to monitor our page for the latest updates on #IrmaHurricane2017
County officials are holding a press conference to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Irma on Hernando County.
Our Emergency Operations Center is geared up for #Irma . Join us at 2pm for a live update on storm preps to keep you
Two Shelters Will Open Saturday in Port Charlotte
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Sept. 8, 2017) – Charlotte County... fb.me/2ifm0wtCa
Hurricane Irma threatens power losses for millions in FloridaHurricane Irma poses a bigger menace to power supplies in Florida than Hurricane Harvey did in Texas because Irma is packing near 200 mile-per-hour winds (320 km/h) that could down power lines, close nuclear plants and threats to leave millions of homes and businesses in the dark for weeks.
FDC responds to Hurricane Irma, additional evacuations announced
Mandatory evacuation for Moore Haven, Washington Park, Benbow Village, Uncle Joe's
Latest update on Hurricane Irma with links to resources
Life-threatening wind & storm surge impacts expected in the #FLKeys , especially the Middle/Upper Keys, Sat. night
Excavators & trucks lined up in #Cuban town, ready to get to work after Hurricane #Irma passes by early tomorrow
Please Share: #Shelter #maps wrongly list Ridge High as both a Special Needs & a General Pop Shelter. It is only fo
Tip: Turn your refrigerator or freezer to the coldest setting in anticipation of losing power - open only when nece
Mandatory evacuation for Lakeport
For hotels available in Florida, visit Expedia.com/Florida
***Important message***
People going to a shelter need at least one bottle of water and an umbrella, if possible,... fb.me/3qY6c1Qmb
-
Miami-Dade County advises residents to use mobile apps
Want to volunteer? Visit volunteerflorida.org to sign up
For Volunteer information in #PascoCounty shelters please contact our Customer Service at 727-847-2411.
Pasco County Issues Evacuations for All Residents West of U.S. 19
