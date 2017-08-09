Live: Hurricane Irma
-
Mandatory Evacaution orders for everyone West of 19 have been signed for Citrus County. #BePrepared #BeAlertCitrus https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNigbPXYAA0fpO.jpg
-
-
S.FL- If you’re in an evacuation zone, LEAVE. @PortEverglades closes tonight & fuel can't be resupplied safely locally before Irma hits.
-
S.FL- If you’re in an evacuation zone, LEAVE. @PortEverglades closes tonight & fuel can't be resupplied safely locally before Irma hits.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 3:22:12 PM
-
"The threat of significant storm surge flooding along the southwest coast of Florida has increased, and 6 to 12 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in this area," the National Hurricane Center reports. The center also says Irma "will bring life-threatening wind impacts to much of the state regardless of the exact track of the center."
-
9/7/17 | 11:20AM: #Irma Shelter List https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNhOGzUwAAaeFQ.jpg
-
Glad to be of service! Sandbags are still available. twitter.com/TallyPhinCane/…
-
-
-
To ease congestion, we’ve activated use of shoulders on I-75 from Wildwood to the GA line. Please drive safely & listen to law enforcement.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 3:15:12 PM
-
If you are in an evacuation zone & do not have a way to evacuate due to traffic- call 1-800-342-3557. We will do all we can to get you out.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 3:10:12 PM
-
Closures for the Florida Keys fxn.ws/2wOnyOf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJMa0epWAAAq_0i.jpg
-
-
Due to the increase of inquiries for pet friendly shelters, the general pop Keystone Heights shelter is now pet friendly. #alertclay
-
FedEx has suspended operations in many locations across South Florida and the Florida Keys due to Hurricane Irma, and is preparing facilities and heeding evacuation orders for employees in preparation for the hurricane smashing into Florida, company spokesman Jim McCluskey said.(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson)
-
.@HealthyPinellas command center activated. #specialneeds shelters open at noon. Almost 30 already there. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNdAkoW4AI_4iM.jpg
-
I have offices in Tallahassee & across the state open to take calls about price gouging during this state of emerge… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Irma a Cat 4 with max sustained winds of 150 mph. Storm Surge Warnings now in effect for the Florida Keys & south F… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
-
We know fuel is important- we're devoting every state resource available & working around the clock to get fuel to you.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 3:02:13 PM
-
Not sure what to expect or bring with you to a shelter? Check out our list here bit.ly/2eKXD1N #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 3:00:15 PM
-
Tune into CC-TV at 12:15pm for a Charlotte County Hurricane Irma press briefing.
Find CC-TV on Comcast channel... fb.me/ZVN4LHsK
-
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 38: Eye of Hurricane Irma Monitored By Hurricane Hunter Planes And Cuban Radars. go.usa.gov/W3H
-
.@VISITFLORIDA Welcome Centers have transitioned to emergency info centers to help direct evacuees & provide up-to-date info.
-
.@VISITFLORIDA Welcome Centers have transitioned to emergency info centers to help direct evacuees & provide up-to-date info.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 2:55:14 PM
-
ADVISORY: Press conference at 12pm at EOC, 6050 Porter Way, for latest #HurricaneIrma update. Live stream at… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 13: Jose Now an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 2:54:17 PM
-
Press Conference 2pm at Collier EOC with @CollierPIO @CollierSheriff @CityofMarcoISL City of Naples. Watch live on… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
-
9/8/17 | 10:50AM | #RumorControl : Causeways do not close prior to storms. It is unsafe to cross causeways in high w… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
-
Mandatory evacs for Zone A & all mobile homes underway now through 8 a.m. Sun, 9/10. bit.ly/2f89o30 #PinellasIrma
-
For up to date traffic information please visit fl511.com fb.me/7ElIR7bKg
-
#Pasco County Issues Evacuations for All Residents West of U.S. 19 due to #Irma .
Evacuation orders check our FB page ow.ly/DSbc30f0Kdb
-
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 38: Eye of Hurricane Irma Monitored By Hurricane Hunter Planes And Cuban Radars. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 2:50:18 PM
-
Senator Nelson live from the EOC fb.me/1B53RGBrM
-
I’m humbled by the 17,000 people who have signed up to volunteer. We still need more- visit volunteerflorida.org to sign up.
-
Alabama State parks are ready to receive Florida evacuees, @GulfStatePark has 6 cabins, 1 cottage and 185 campsites. @FLSERT
-
I’m humbled by the 17,000 people who have signed up to volunteer. We still need more- visit volunteerflorida.org to sign up.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 2:46:41 PM
-
I’ll be talking #HurricaneIrma preparedness on @AmericaNewsroom – watch live at 10:35am.
-
Driving through Ouaniminthe, where so far we see no hurricane damage! On the NHC map it looked like Irma was sitting here for hoursby Makini Brice via twitter 9/8/2017 2:44:35 PM
-
Jacksonville Beach is under a MANDATORY EVACUATION NOTICE. jacksonvillebeach.org/news/hurricane…
-
-
-
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video