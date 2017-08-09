On Friday morning after Hurricane Irma skirted Haiti, about a dozen fishermen lounged by the shore. Some had already returned to the sea, while others had lost some of their equipment and even boats to the winds and waves of the storm.



For Dieu Grand Charles, one of the fishermen, the storm had made his life even more precarious. "We were already in crisis because we had no jobs; we had no money," he said. "We will always restart our work because it is our livelihood...even when aid comes to Haiti, we never get any of it."



Across the street, Antoine Bertolet, a car washer, sat with an eye on the sea. "There were people who were hit, who were injured, who went to hospitals, who died in other places," he said. But here in Cap-Haitien? "Nothing really happened."

