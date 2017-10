Makini Brice reports from Cap-Haitien, Haiti:

There is knee-high flooding on one side of the road in Fort Liberté in northeastern Haiti, but the other side of the road itself is dry. Residents said the mud-brown water came from a nearby river that had overflowed at around 8 p.m. last night, and that they had all been been in the street ever since. The flooding is in an isolated area. There is no flood water a two minute drive away.