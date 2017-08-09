Live: Hurricane Irma
Passive microwave views of three Atlantic Hurricanes this morning. #Irma #Jose #Katia nasasport.wordpress.com/2017/09/08/pas… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNXyn5XgAI0D-x.pngby NASA SPoRT via twitter 9/8/2017 2:37:47 PM
The track of the storm could potentially put Disney World in the crosshairs, said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with Wilkens Weather, a Houston-based forecasting service. The storm is likely to shift west and potentially intensify slightly before making landfall, he said. "Western movement will be more impactful to a city basis than to the energy comples," he said. "It would put Orlando on the East Side with the eye possibly visiting Disney."(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
- Cuba evacuates tourists
- Bahamas expecting 20-ft storm surges
- Up to 150 mph winds
More on #HurricaneIrma :… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by reuterssarah 9/8/2017 2:31:21 PM
Need help with evac/sheltering/transport? Contact the Florida Emergency Information Line: 1-800-342-3557by Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 2:30:13 PM
I’ll be talking #HurricaneIrma preparedness on @AmericaNewsroom – watch live at 10:35am.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 2:30:12 PM
NEW: A Hurricane and Storm Surge Warning has been issued for all of south Florida & the Florida Keys - NHC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJLD0xWVoAEIFZy.jpg
At 10:20, I’ll be on the @weatherchannel to give an update on #HurricaneIrma .
In Caibarien in northern #Cuba , residents board up windows ahead of hurricane #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNTHhAWsAETt0S.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 2:16:50 PM
Makini Brice reports from Cap-Haitien, Haiti:There is knee-high flooding on one side of the road in Fort Liberté in northeastern Haiti, but the other side of the road itself is dry. Residents said the mud-brown water came from a nearby river that had overflowed at around 8 p.m. last night, and that they had all been been in the street ever since. The flooding is in an isolated area. There is no flood water a two minute drive away.
In northern Cuban town of Caibarien, residents place sandbags on roof to prevent it flying off in hurricane #irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNStkYW4AAklSn.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 2:15:04 PM
Cubans are confident the govt will help rebuild their homes after #Irma if needed but they are storing furniture https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNR9YGW0AEV4FK.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 2:11:47 PM
We can't say it enough. Time is running out! Your #Irma deadlines are in the story... flwx.org/2xTQlBm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNOmttW0AELMIu.jpg
#Cubans move their belongings to safer homes to ahead of Hurricane #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNQriJXUAALvPq.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/8/2017 2:06:14 PM
The designated Shelter locations for Gadsden County Are NOT activated yet.
Please DoNot go to the designated... fb.me/xvZ5yIqj
Tune in to TV/radio & check city/county website every 30 min. to get latest weather updates and emergency instructions #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 2:00:16 PM
Did you just buy a generator? Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, & deadly. Learn how to prevent CO poisoning.
cdc.gov/co/default.htm
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…
Media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Briefing will be broadcast live on PCC-TV & on county Facebook page: bit.ly/2vNsvdb #PinellasIrma
((UPDATE)) Next Broward County #HurricaneIrma Press Conference set for 10AM tune in LIVE right here @BrowardCounty
Stay Informed
Stay Safe
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 1:43:31 PM
Five shelters will be opening on Saturday, Sept 9 at 6am. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNKLLgXoAIlWab.jpg
SJC has issued a mandatory evacuation order 6AM on Sat, Sept 9 for Evac Zones A a& B, the entire City of St. Augus… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
LIVE press conference at 10am for #PascoCounty with evacuation updates. Airing on Pasco County FB page and Pasco TV ow.ly/GVit30f0BKr
General pop. shelters will open Sat. Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. instead of noon. Special needs shelters will open Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. #alertclay
Shelter information has changed. They will now open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Also, Palmetto Elementary will NOT be... fb.me/8HtvzThJT
The FL Storms App now has map services from us- update if you have it/download it from the Apple Store and Google Play. #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 1:30:15 PM
On Friday morning after Hurricane Irma skirted Haiti, about a dozen fishermen lounged by the shore. Some had already returned to the sea, while others had lost some of their equipment and even boats to the winds and waves of the storm.
For Dieu Grand Charles, one of the fishermen, the storm had made his life even more precarious. "We were already in crisis because we had no jobs; we had no money," he said. "We will always restart our work because it is our livelihood...even when aid comes to Haiti, we never get any of it."
Across the street, Antoine Bertolet, a car washer, sat with an eye on the sea. "There were people who were hit, who were injured, who went to hospitals, who died in other places," he said. But here in Cap-Haitien? "Nothing really happened."(Reporting by Makini Brice in Cap-Haitien, Haiti)
A one-stop spot for everything #Irma : weather.gov/wrn/irma
