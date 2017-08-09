Florida Governor Rick Scott in several television interviews early on Friday pleaded with Florida residents to leave evacuation areas but noted the frustrations with getting gas and handling traffic on the roads.



"We're doing everything we can to get the fuel out," to gas stations, including police escorts, he told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Scott said he expected to start seeing hurricane-force winds in the Florida Keys later Friday night, but that even though the storm now looks like it will move up the middle of the panhandle state but that a slight move could send it up either coastline.

"Don't be complacent. We're not sure exactly where this is going to go," he told CBS, adding that he expected to see 5-10 feet of storm surge.