Cuba was at a near standstill as deadly Hurricane Irma began to traverse the island’s northern coast from east to west off shore, on route to landfall in Florida on Sunday.



Schools and most businesses were closed. Hundreds of thousands evacuated and interprovincial train, bus and domestic air services were cancelled. Local airports were closing to international flights as conditions warranted.



Irma’s outer winds, rain and storm surge signaled it had arrived off easternmost Cuba this morning where the wounds from Hurricane Mathew last year, and Sandy before that, are still healing.



Irma was forecast to move closer to land as it approached the center of the island later in the day and on Saturday, when it could seriously damage now all but abandoned pristine tourism resorts, before veering to the north, sparing western Cuba and Havana.



Even the dolphins which entertain tourists were evacuated by helicopter from the resorts.

