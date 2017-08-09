Live: Hurricane Irma
President Jovenel Moise of Haiti expresses condolences for Mexico after it was hit by an earthquake twitter.com/moisejovenel/s…by Makini Brice via twitter 9/8/2017 1:23:55 PM
In Cuba, people did what they could to secure their homes and belongings, lined up for bread and other basics in their neighborhoods and watched state-run television and listened to the radio for the latest news.
The Communist-run country’s well organized civil defense system secured buildings and stocks, carried out mandatory evacuations and moved supplies.
Still well off shore, flooding of coastal towns from the storm surge and inland from rain and swollen streams and rivers were the main concerns in the mountainous eastern region.
(Reporting by Marc Frank in Havana)
Sepa antes de salir de casa a mediante de la tormenta – use #FL511 , disponible en español, para información de tráf… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Downtown Miami, under evacuation order, largely empty on Friday AM. #IrmaHurricane2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJNFtTIXUAE4V4n.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 1:18:15 PM
Know before you go! Use @MyFDOT ’s #FL511 for real-time travel info on evacuation routes, toll suspensions, road & b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Florida residents & visitors, please be diligent. Evacuate where needed. Be safe. We will be back bigger, better, s… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Pitbull via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 1:03:55 PM
Citrus County is under voluntary evacuation orders for those in low-lying areas and mobile homes. Shelters will ope… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Please view list of open #shelters - continue to monitor as more locations are added #FLPrepares bit.ly/1hXMT8Rby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 1:00:18 PM
Residents of Dominican Republic survey the damage reut.rs
#HurricanePrep : Know your community’s local #hurricane evacuation plan and identify several evacuation routes for y… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
I’m at @SFWMD in West Palm Beach this morning at 9am to give an update on #HurricaneIrma .
-
¿Tienes alguna pregunta sobre tus preparaciones para #HurricaneIrma ? Llame nuestra línea directa @AlertTampa de 8am… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
"We’ve talked to the White House, EPA … We’ve got regulations waived so we can get more fuel in" @FLGovScott cbsn.ws/2gOIoFQby Norah O'Donnell via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 12:39:35 PM
Caribbean decimated, Floridians flee as Irma approaches: reut.tv/2eLraZr via @ReutersTVby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 12:39:26 PM
HENDRY COUNTY SHELTERS FOR RESIDENTS IN MANDATORY EVACUATION ZONE
facebook.com/notes/hendry-c…
TRANSPORTATIN FOR HENDRY COUNTY RESIDENTS IN MANDATORY EVAC ZONE
facebook.com/notes/hendry-c…
Do you have questions? Please call the @CollierEM Collier Information Hotline (239) 252-8444 or 311. Always call… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Voluntary evacuation has been issued for Sarasota County residents in Zone A, on barrier islands and in mobile homes twitter.com/SRQCountyGov/s…
Cuba was at a near standstill as deadly Hurricane Irma began to traverse the island’s northern coast from east to west off shore, on route to landfall in Florida on Sunday.
Schools and most businesses were closed. Hundreds of thousands evacuated and interprovincial train, bus and domestic air services were cancelled. Local airports were closing to international flights as conditions warranted.
Irma’s outer winds, rain and storm surge signaled it had arrived off easternmost Cuba this morning where the wounds from Hurricane Mathew last year, and Sandy before that, are still healing.
Irma was forecast to move closer to land as it approached the center of the island later in the day and on Saturday, when it could seriously damage now all but abandoned pristine tourism resorts, before veering to the north, sparing western Cuba and Havana.
Even the dolphins which entertain tourists were evacuated by helicopter from the resorts.(Reporting by Marc Frank in Havana, Cuba)
#BREAKING I-75 Florida - Georgia lanes have been reversed to ALL NORTHBOUND to accommodate the traffic https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJMrczmWsAIlzIi.jpg
-
Residents are advised to consider evacuating a short distance (tens of miles, not hundreds of miles). bit.ly/2f89o30 #PinellasIrma
There is growing concern for significant storm surge flooding over SW FL, see latest information here: nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphi…
Stay informed about City services here on Twitter and at Talgov.com and Facebook.com/COTNews.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Schools closed tomorrow. Families should heed all evacuation notices from state and local officials #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 12:00:14 PM
If you are evacuating for #HurricaneIrma and looking for fuel, @GasBuddy is updating in real-time. #FLprepares #Irma
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 11A: Air Force Plane About to Investigate Katia. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 11:58:15 AM
Florida Governor Rick Scott in several television interviews early on Friday pleaded with Florida residents to leave evacuation areas but noted the frustrations with getting gas and handling traffic on the roads.
"We're doing everything we can to get the fuel out," to gas stations, including police escorts, he told ABC's "Good Morning America."Scott said he expected to start seeing hurricane-force winds in the Florida Keys later Friday night, but that even though the storm now looks like it will move up the middle of the panhandle state but that a slight move could send it up either coastline."Don't be complacent. We're not sure exactly where this is going to go," he told CBS, adding that he expected to see 5-10 feet of storm surge.
Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said he thinks is state is far more prepared now than in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew hit, noting that local, state and federal authorities appear to be more coordinated having learned the lessons of 2005's Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
"I think Florida is prepared, but when you get 155 plus mile-per-hour winds nobody is going to be prepared for that kind of destruction," told MSNBC in a telephone interview.
He also said with Irma hitting on the heels of Harvey in Texas he expected a severe impact on recovery resources, noting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has had to move some people from Texas to prepare for the looming storm barreling for his state.
"FEMA is really stretched in all of its resources," Nelson said. "We're really going to get a strain this time."
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 12A: Jose Maintaining Strength Over the Central Atlantic. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 11:42:14 AM
