Live: Hurricane Irma
The five living former U.S. presidents -- Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- banded together to appeal for humanitarian aid for storm victims. Their effort, called the "One America Appeal," included a video message released online.
Current President Donald Trump also threw his support behind the effort with a post on Twitter.
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 37A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 11:38:17 AM
Nine dead, seven missing after Irma hits French islands: ministerU.S.Nine people have been killed and at least seven are missing after hurricane Irma hit the France's Caribbean islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Friday.
Florida nuclear plants to shut ahead of Hurricane IrmaU.S.Electricity generator Florida Power & Light said on Thursday it will shut its two nuclear power plants before Irma comes ashore as a very powerful hurricane.
Hurricane Irma threatens power losses for millions in FloridaU.S.Hurricane Irma poses a bigger menace to power supplies in Florida than Hurricane Harvey did in Texas because Irma is packing near 200 mile-per-hour winds (320 km/h) that could down power lines, close nuclear plants and threats to leave millions of homes and businesses in the dark for weeks.
I’ll also be on @CBSThisMorning to talk about the potential impacts of #HurricaneIrma on our state.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 11:04:41 AM
Tune in to @ABC at 7:05am- I’m joining the @GMA team to give an update on #HurricaneIrma preparedness in Florida.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 11:03:47 AM
9/7/17 | 8PM: If you have special dietary restrictions, please bring your own food for shelter stays. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKPPixWAAA_h3L.png
If you need care beyond what can be provided at general pop. shelter go to #specialneeds shelter: goo.gl/X5oGQ7 #FLprepares #Irma
Here are the 5 AM EDT Key Messages for #Irma hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJMKppTXgAA08m4.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 10:15:25 AM
#Irma is expected to move through the SE Bahamas today and approach south Florida on Saturday as a dangerous catego… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 10:15:06 AM
Tropical storm winds are likely to arrive in the FL Keys and south FL Saturday. Preparations should be rushed to co… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 10:14:44 AM
🎥 | Vuelos cancelados por el huracán #Irma , el drama que viven los que intentan salir desde el aeropuerto de #Miami … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Reminder, at 8:30pm last night the Governor ordered all FL schools to close Friday through Monday. There is NO SCHO… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
If ordered to evacuate, go! We can help you navigate post-storm insurance claims - no possession is worth more tha… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Commentary: How good government can limit hurricane damageU.S.By Gregory Scruggs The flood waters have not yet entirely receded from Houston and the Gulf Coast, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott is already talk
Irma powers toward Florida, leaving behind path of death, destructionU.S.Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, drove toward Florida on Friday as it lashed the Caribbean with devastating winds and torrential rain, leaving behind 14 deaths and a swathe of catastrophic destruction.
Oil steady as Irma heads for Florida, Saudi Arabia cuts supplyU.S.Oil prices steadied on Friday after almost a week of sharp rises as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms in a century, drove towards Florida after tearing through the Caribbean.
For residents of the Florida Keys, our new temporary hotline number is 1-305-517-2480 or 1-305-517-2481. #hurricaneirma
Tropical storm winds are likely to arrive in the FL Keys and south FL Saturday. Preparations should be rushed to completion. #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJMMtwrXgAAhJzV.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 9:10:08 AM
If you have been ordered to evacuate, do so now. Don’t wait. bit.ly/2dpy1Ih
Here are the 5 AM EDT Key Messages for #Irma hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJMKppTXgAA08m4.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 9:00:31 AM
Staying at a shelter? #Tip - Bring your own bed linens/blankets, clothing, toiletries/hygiene items and personal medications #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 9:00:12 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 37: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 8:46:16 AM
NHC says Katia is a little stronger and is around 155 miles north-northeast of Veracruz and Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 90mph. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Katia could be near major hurricane strength at landfall.
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 12: Jose a Little Stronger. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 8:38:16 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 11: Katia a Little Stronger. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 8:38:16 AM
Fuel your vehicle ahead of time! Remember you may encounter heavy traffic, and possible traffic jams when evacuating #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 8:00:14 AM
All schools statewide have been closed so people can safely evacuate where needed. Check out these evacuation tips bit.ly/2dFSqcTby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 7:00:13 AM
Oil prices rise on sharp drop in U.S. production as hurricanes biteU.S.Oil prices rose on Friday as U.S. crude production was hit harder by Hurricane Harvey than expected, with even bigger storm Irma heading for Florida and threatening to cause more disruption to the petroleum industry.
Thinking about heading to a Special Needs Shelter? Here's what you need to know. #HurricaneIrma #SpecialNeeds https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKuYK2VoAAASVk.jpg
11PM ADVISORY: Hurricane Warning, Storm Surge Warning now issued for SFL. For more info: weather.gov/miami or… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Not sure what to expect or bring with you to a shelter? Check out our list here bit.ly/2eKXD1N #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 6:11:11 AM
Please view list of open #shelters - continue to monitor as more locations are added #FLPrepares bit.ly/1hXMT8Rby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 6:08:05 AM
Hurricane Jose to be near northern Leeward Islands on Saturday: NHC reut.rs/2f90pyL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJLYVlyVYAALo76.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by RobinRespaut 9/8/2017 6:04:10 AM
For the latest updates on #Irma please visit floridadisaster.org/info #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 6:00:15 AM
