Live: Hurricane Irma
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 11A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 5:46:22 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 10A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 5:46:17 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 36A: Eye of Irma Passing Just North of Great Inagua Island. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 5:44:15 AM
Share your emergency plans with the trusted people in your support network #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 5:00:13 AM
Irma powers toward Florida
• Packing winds as strong as 150 miles per hour
• Downgraded to Category 4 storm on Friday
• Irma about 450 miles southeast of Miami, Florida
• Cuba evacuating tourists
• Bahamas expecting up to 20-foot storm surges
• Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach ordered to be evacuated
• Mandatory evacuation on Georgia's Atlantic coast to begin Saturday
ATM machines may not work after a storm, keep extra cash handy - preferably small bills #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 4:00:12 AM
Call the Florida Emergency Information Line for accurate and up-to-date information 1-800-342-3557. The line is available 24/7.by Florida SERT via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 3:53:39 AM
NEW: A #Hurricane and Storm Surge Warning has been issued for all of south #Florida & the Florida Keys. More: hurricanes.gov #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJLBSXrXcAAWH-2.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 3:39:51 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 36: Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings Issued For South Florida And The Florida Keys. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/8/2017 3:37:09 AM
If you are planning on riding out #Irma bring clothing, blankets, pillows, and important documents. #TampaReady https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKvMnTVYAAk1M1.jpg
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 36: Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings Issued For South Florida And The Florida Keys. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 3:00:14 AM
Bring patio furniture, garden tools, garbage cans, and toys inside so they don't become flying objects during storm winds #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 3:00:14 AM
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 10: Katia Strengthens a Little. Headed Toward Eastern Mexico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 2:58:15 AM
Learn about storm surge and how to stay safe! youtube.com/watch?v=bBa9bV… #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKHgnZXkAEVGEi.jpg
Impacts can occur outside the cone. Learn what it tells you & doesn’t tell you. For the latest forecast cone… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
My order to close schools is effective Friday through Monday and includes all public K-12 schools, state colleges,… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Hurricane #Jose Advisory 11: Category 3 Hurricane Jose Maintaining Its Strength. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/8/2017 2:50:24 AM
All out of Juicy Fruit!! #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKzHkrUQAAr5JA.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 2:37:50 AM
Who needs bottled water? @JstnMtchll has the new #HillaryClinton book to get through #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKvhLSXYAAQIyQ.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 2:22:04 AM
This is sort of like water, right? #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKri8PXkAA2lI2.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 2:04:44 AM
Here's what Walmart in Doral FL has for water #HurricaneIrma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKrQYvXgAAtm1z.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 2:03:28 AM
Text FLPrepares to 888777 to have alerts sent straight to your phone.by Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 2:00:13 AM
All out of bread at the Walmart in Doral Florida #IrmaHurricane #irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKpT6OW0AAp2CV.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/8/2017 1:54:57 AM
.@Airbnb activated its Disaster Response Program to help #HurricaneIrma evacuees & volunteers find free housing: bit.ly/2eQ3re1
We're working around the clock to make sure that Florida is prepared for #HurricaneIrma . Are you ready? Finalize yo… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
I’m talking to @seanhannity about FL’s efforts to keep residents & visitors safe as #HurricaneIrma approaches- Watch on @FoxNews at 10:05pmby Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 1:42:11 AM
All state colleges and universities including Florida State University closed tomorrow through Monday by @FLGovScott bit.ly/2wMpXcd
Governor Scott has directed all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities to close Friday, September 8 – Monday, September 11.by Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 1:24:48 AM
Outside one house a few blocks from the coast in Caibarien, locals piled mattresses on the roof of a car, cramming as many belongings as possible including a television set into the trunk. "The roof here is rotten so it will just fly away. Everything will get ruined if we leave it here," said Miriam Faife, 69.We are trying to save all we can by moving it to the house of family members on higher ground. I lived through a major hurricane here in 1985. It took everything. All I was left with was the clothes on my back. So, yes, I'm scared.Her son, Orlando Rodriguez, said he was due to start helping evacuate locals to shelters this evening, particularly those who lived close to the sea or had houses in bad conditions.(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)
"On alert and at the service of women and adolescents who may be affected by #IrmaHurricane " twitter.com/unfpahaiti/sta…by Makini Brice via twitter 9/8/2017 1:04:48 AM
Heavy traffic is expected w/ evacuations; if you're planning on evacuating, leave now & monitor @fl511_state for traffic updates #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 1:00:13 AM
Frantic hurricane preparation was evident in Orlando as well with bumper-to-bumper traffic engulfing much of the city. A Walmart Supercenter was rationing water, limiting customers to two gallons each, until running out on Thursday afternoon. Other retailers were sold out of bottled water. Some gas stations ran out of fuel and others limited what customers could buy, while auto parts stores reported a run on gasoline cans which were also in short supply.(Reporting by Dan Trrotta in Orlando)
Fatima Lalani, 35, said her American Airlines flight to Toronto was cancelled. She was able to get another flight on Air Canada but couldn't recover her luggage, which contained her wedding outfit and important documents like her car title, condo title and immigration documents (she is Canadian). She said she might skip the flight and the wedding because she didn't want to lose track of those valuable documents and worried she wouldn't be let back into the county without proper immigration papers. "They say not to put that stuff in your luggage but I packed in a hurry - this is a hurricane," she said. "Lesson learned - get a safe deposit box."(Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Miami)
Though airlines had offered cheap flights out of south Florida after complaints of price gouging, passengers said that did little good if all the flights were booked full or cancelled.Medical student Eric Slabaugh said he was dismayed by ticket prices over $2,000 when he started looking for flights earlier this week. He got a ticket to Detroit for $700, he said, "because nobody wants to go there.""Publix can't charge $50 for a case of water without getting accused of price gouging but airlines can charge 50 times the price of a normal ticket. I don't think that's fair," Slabaugh said.(Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Miami)
If you are evacuating for #HurricaneIrma and looking for fuel, @GasBuddy is updating availability in real-time.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 12:42:12 AM
In Caibarien, the town on Cuba's northern coast that looks most likely to be affected by the hurricane, residents were securing their roofs with sandbags and getting rid of debris that could fly around in the winds."There is car with a loudspeaker going around telling us what to do," said Jesus Camilo Pascual Rio, 62, a wine factory worker living 400 meters from the coast. "We cubans are combatative and prepared for this kind of thing. The authorities will send around buses too to evacuate anyone vulnerable like older people."(Reporting by Sarah Marsh)
.@Airbnb activated its Disaster Response Program to help #HurricaneIrma evacuees & volunteers find free housing: bit.ly/2eQ3re1by Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 12:39:07 AM
Miami residents scramble to stock up as Irma panic sets in
Hundreds of people lined up for bottled water and cars looped around city blocks to get gas in panicked preparations for Hurricane Irma as the deadly storm creeps closer to Miami, Florida.
“I am very concerned and I am preparing,” said Petra Brennan, 29, who attempted to fill up her tank at ten gas stations before finding an open Costco in North Miami Beach, “I am taking this very seriously,” she added.
Manuel Estrella, 35, a yoga teacher was also attempting to fill his tanks before trying to get as far away from Miami as possible.
“This is huge. It is really huge. The surges by the beach, the water is going to come up very high. You can get trapped in your home, it’s really scary,” he said.
Businesses across Miami-Dade county shuttered their windows and doors as police began enforcing mandatory evacuation orders.
In South Beach, a major tourist hub, city workers prepared sand bags and handed them out.
Shane Graber, 42, a realtor who owns several investment properties in Miami, says Irma is the first big test for South Florida since hurricane Andrew devastated the county in 1992.
“This is going to be a test. Probably the biggest test we have had in the state of Florida when it comes to the South Florida building code which is the toughest building code in the world,” he said.
Latched roofs and hurricane impact windows became mandatory after Andrew.
In the past 25 years much of the building in Miami has been focused in the downtown area where skyscrapers that have attracted new residents at record levels, according to Graber, will face their first major storm.
“I think what we are going to see after the storm is what parts of that building code actually do in fact help protect property and people.”
(Reporting by Ben Gruber)
Gov. Scott closes K-12 public schools, state colleges, state universities & state offices: bit.ly/2wMpXcdby Rick Scott via twitter 9/8/2017 12:36:48 AM
-
The USS Wasp amphibious assault ship arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands and its helicopters are conducting medical evacuations for critical care patients from St. Thomas to St. Croix, the U.S. Northern Command said in a statement. USS Wasp helicopters are also conducting damage assessments and transporting people and supplies, the statement said. The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill along with the Marines of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are en route to the area, Northern Command said.(Reporting by Eric Beech)
