Miami residents scramble to stock up as Irma panic sets in



Hundreds of people lined up for bottled water and cars looped around city blocks to get gas in panicked preparations for Hurricane Irma as the deadly storm creeps closer to Miami, Florida.



“I am very concerned and I am preparing,” said Petra Brennan, 29, who attempted to fill up her tank at ten gas stations before finding an open Costco in North Miami Beach, “I am taking this very seriously,” she added.

Manuel Estrella, 35, a yoga teacher was also attempting to fill his tanks before trying to get as far away from Miami as possible.



“This is huge. It is really huge. The surges by the beach, the water is going to come up very high. You can get trapped in your home, it’s really scary,” he said.



Businesses across Miami-Dade county shuttered their windows and doors as police began enforcing mandatory evacuation orders.



In South Beach, a major tourist hub, city workers prepared sand bags and handed them out.



Shane Graber, 42, a realtor who owns several investment properties in Miami, says Irma is the first big test for South Florida since hurricane Andrew devastated the county in 1992.



“This is going to be a test. Probably the biggest test we have had in the state of Florida when it comes to the South Florida building code which is the toughest building code in the world,” he said.



Latched roofs and hurricane impact windows became mandatory after Andrew.



In the past 25 years much of the building in Miami has been focused in the downtown area where skyscrapers that have attracted new residents at record levels, according to Graber, will face their first major storm.



“I think what we are going to see after the storm is what parts of that building code actually do in fact help protect property and people.”



(Reporting by Ben Gruber)