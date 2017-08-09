At nightfall, the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales was experiencing very high winds and downpours, shortly before the eye of the storm passed over. Some residents on Middle Caicos refused to leave the island and instead chose to ride out the storms in their homes.



The residents were told that emergency personnel would not reach them in the event of a disaster, until the worst of the storm has passed and it was been deemed safe.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)