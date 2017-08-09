Live: Hurricane Irma
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts so you're getting the information you need when disaster strikes… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
U.S. military installations in the path of Irma are preparing for the hurricane. Earlier this week, Naval Air Station Key West in Florida directed the evacuation of non-essential personnel and family members. U.S. Navy ships based out of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville are headed to sea in anticipation of Irma and as a safety measure. Other bases are closely watching the path of the hurricane to see if they will be impacted.(Reporting by Idrees Ali)
At nightfall, the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales was experiencing very high winds and downpours, shortly before the eye of the storm passed over. Some residents on Middle Caicos refused to leave the island and instead chose to ride out the storms in their homes.
The residents were told that emergency personnel would not reach them in the event of a disaster, until the worst of the storm has passed and it was been deemed safe.(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)
Florida nuclear plants to shut ahead of Hurricane IrmaU.S.Electricity generator Florida Power & Light said on Thursday it will shut its two nuclear power plants before Irma comes ashore as a very powerful hurricane.
The supplies are rolling in! Your #FLNG works to respond to #HurricaneIrma . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJ7WsTXUAAxARQ.jpg
Airlines scramble to evacuate residents ahead of Hurricane IrmaU.S.Airlines are racing against the clock to clear as many customers as possible from the likely Florida path of Hurricane Irma, as social and political pressure mounted for carriers to play a bigger role in aiding evacuations.
SCHOOL INFO: Here is the updated list of school closings and activity cancellations: at.wftv.com/2w44QjO #Irma … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
You can play a large role in how your neighbors fare before, during and after a hurricane. #HurricanePrep #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJXn4TXcAAUbev.jpg
We have joined w/ other utilities & contractors, so we can put as many boots on the ground to restore power safely… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Share your emergency plans with the trusted people in your support network #FLPrepares #Irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJG0ZC1WAAQ8HSk.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/8/2017 12:00:15 AM
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 35A: Irma Pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 11:56:15 PM
How to protect your pets during Hurricane Irma usat.ly/2vJx048 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKMyh-XYAAqBxx.jpg
Many cancelled flights out of Miami. #HurricaneIrma #irma https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKMKKBXcAAI2Za.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/7/2017 11:47:34 PM
The @FLGuard is ready and prepared for #HurricaneIrma . Our Soldiers and Airmen are here in your times of need. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJKLqhnWsAEpZUF.jpg
How you can prepare to evacuate your home for a hurricane nyti.ms/2vOdFTA
Hurricane #Katia Advisory 9A: Air Force Hurricane Hunters Enroute to Investigate Katia. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 11:42:15 PM
Hurricane Irma kills four in U.S. Virgin islands: government reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Scott Malone via twitter 9/7/2017 11:39:58 PM
Here's a video of a spurt of rain earlier that proves why I'm not a camerawomanby Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 11:29:28 PM
Category 5 Hurricane Irma kills 10 in Caribbean, heads for FloridaHurricane Irma barreled toward vulnerable Haiti on Thursday after devastating a string of Caribbean islands and killing at least 10 people as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century took aim at Florida.
We have expanded & extended the disaster program for #HurricaneIrma to include all of Northwest Florida abnb.co/bcyj 1/2
Do you have a disaster plan in place for your business? #HurricaneIrma
Learn how: goo.gl/i5axNp
Include important docs in your kit, such as insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc. #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 11:00:13 PM
The scene at MIA airport - many flights cancelled due to #IrmaHurricane https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJ-7xSXcAEvPq0.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 9/7/2017 10:49:50 PM
Why was this statement on how govt buildings and private businesses will be closed at noon today, posted on twitter well after noon today twitter.com/primatureht/st…by Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 10:33:50 PM
Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 5:00 PM EDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJ6VtCWAAAys30.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/7/2017 10:31:03 PM
Whoops! Should have said almost every day. Sometimes I tweet more quickly than I think.by Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 10:28:48 PM
In the northern Cuban coastal town of Caibarien, residents lift sandbags onto roof to stop it flying off in the wind https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJ59POVAAAywY5.jpgby Sarah Marsh via twitter 9/7/2017 10:28:03 PM
Forecast says it's supposed to rain every day into late next week. Terrible news if flooding occurs during this storm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJJ4IWoXYAA5vxY.jpgby Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 10:20:06 PM
I seem to lose service every time it rains really hard. Wonderful for a journalist.by Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 10:15:06 PM
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/7/2017 10:06:28 PM
For me the worst part is how slowly hurricanes move. Rain, wind and debris flying around (that part hasn't started yet in Cap) last hoursby Makini Brice via twitter 9/7/2017 10:01:48 PM
Board up windows with 5/8-inch plywood, cut to fit and ready to install. Tape does not prevent windows from breaking #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/7/2017 10:00:14 PM
