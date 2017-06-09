Live: Hurricane Irma
Toppino and Sons has donated sand for sandbags. Bring your own bags; pick up at Clayton Sterling Complex on Kennedy Drive.by City_of_KeyWest via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 6:04:31 PM
Courts in the following counties will close on Friday and reoprn on Wednesday, according to the Florida Supreme Court:
Courts in the following counties will be closed Thursday and Friday
- Flagler
- Putnam
- St. Johns
- Volusia
Broward County courts will be closed Thursday through Monday.
- Palm Beach
- Charlotte
- Collier
- Glades
- Hendry
- Lee
Do not forget to include your pets in your emergency plan. Here are a few tips on how to prepare. #FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDzYhqWAAAd-jx.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 6:01:35 PM
Home Depot, Lowe's start shipping emergency material to Florida ahead of hurricaneU.S.Home improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Inc said on Wednesday they have started shipping emergency material to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, even as they continue recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 30A: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 5:54:15 PM
Pope Francis plane shifts course to avoid Hurricane #Irma , @PhilipPullella reports: reut.rs/2vL9OXw @Pontifex #hurricaneirmaby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 5:52:58 PM
For up-to-date information in your county, please contact your local emergency management center: floridadisaster.org/county_em/asp/…by Florida Dept. Health via twitter retweeted by FLGovScott 9/6/2017 5:51:59 PM
The U.S. Coast guard set Port Canaveral, Florida, at condition "Whiskey" on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma, according to a spokeswoman at the port:
* Condition "Whiskey" means that the port could potentially experience gale force winds within 72 hours
* The storm is projected to hit Port Canaveral late Friday into Saturday morning, said Diane Luensmann, senior director of government and strategic communications
* Port Canaveral is continuing to monitor the hurricane as it strengthens and heads toward Florida
* The port is currently at full operations and the waterway is open, but will now begin "preparedness actions" like readying employees for the storm's impact, said Luensmann
(Reporting by Julia Simon in New York)
Trump says hurricane does not look good, eyes debt ceiling debatePresident Donald Trump on Wednesday said the hurricane moving toward Florida and Puerto Rico looks to be record-breaking and said a meeting with congressional leaders would show whether they could work out challenges the country faced.
House approves $8 billion in initial Hurricane #Harvey relief reut.rs/2vM3ajRby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 5:40:02 PM
“It’s too soon to rule out any possibilities,” said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “Hurricane Irma is a dangerous storm and its projected path could put South Carolina in harm’s way. Fortunately, people in South Carolina have time."(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)
ATM machines may not work after a storm, keep extra cash handy - preferably small bills #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 5:30:13 PM
Should I evacuate? Consult your local emergency management program regarding evacuation orders. Local contact info: ow.ly/mErW50dSs9Hby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 5:01:00 PM
Here is an update from @monroecounty (Monroe County Emergency Management) regarding Hurricane #Irma : ow.ly/HHAX30eXrNS #FLwx #FLKeysby NWS Key West via twitter 9/6/2017 4:46:16 PM
“There is no reason to be in the street,” PR Governor @ricardorossello tells midday press conf as #Irma bears down on #PuertoRico .by Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 4:39:40 PM
From U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric:As Hurricane Irma is moving west over the Caribbean, our humanitarian colleagues are deploying a team to Barbados today to work with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Additional teams are on standby to travel.Estimates of population exposure to the hurricane could be as high as 37 million people, according to Dujarric.In Haiti, the U.N. Country Team is fully supporting Haitian authorities and OCHA Haiti has also deployed staff to the northern departments of the country, which are likely to be impacted.(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)
Salaried #FL state employees may be granted up to 15 days of admin. leave for emergency volunteer work w/ @RedCross bit.ly/2vJtuLsby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 4:30:12 PM
"This storm is bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew," warned Florida Governor Rick Scott, referring to the storm that devastaed southern Miami-Dade County 25 years ago. ""We can expect additional evacuations as the storm gets near our state."(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
Billionaire Branson to ride out Hurricane Irma on Necker Island reut.rs/2wDqLlgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 4:16:02 PM
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that Miami International Airport will remain open until sustained winds reach 35 mph and that the Port of Miami would close at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. Commercial vessels were told to be off waterways prior to the port’s closing.(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
HAPPENING NOW: twitter.com/FLGovScott/sta…by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 4:02:43 PM
It is important to consider special needs during an emergency. Sign up at snr.floridadisaster.org/Signin?ReturnU…
#FLPrepares https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDX9b9VoAAdfCc.jpgby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 4:01:46 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website, we will post some #Irma forecast graphics for Advisory 30. Earliest Arrival Time of TS winds: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDWzr1WAAAXgzV.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:58:37 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website, we will post some #Irma forecast graphics on Twitter for Advisory 30. Wind field and warnings: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDWpF5XUAADAsF.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:56:13 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website, we will post some #Irma forecast graphics on Twitter for Advisory 30. Forecast Track: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDWVpeXYAAkZax.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:54:54 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website, we will post some #Irma forecast graphics on Twitter for Advisory 30. TS Windspeed probability: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDWEssW4AEP5cW.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:53:46 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website, we will post some #Irma forecast graphics on Twitter for Advisory 30. Forecast Track: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDVtDaXYAAGUni.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:52:26 PM
Due to high traffic on the NHC website this morning, we will post some of our forecast graphics on Twitter for Advisory 30. 5 day track: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDVVkbXcAAYqBY.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:51:06 PM
Today, I’m activating an additional 900 @FLGuard members to assist with #HurricaneIrma preparedness: bit.ly/2gLXz6eby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 3:50:21 PM
While there are lines at gas stations, there is ample supply of fuels including gasoline and diesel at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief. Port Everglades serves as a major tank farm and distribution point for a dozen counties in Florida.(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
Hurricane Irma comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of Haitians are still recovering from last year’s hurricane. This is all about preparing for the worst and making sure that, if the hurricane causes widespread destruction, we are ready with food that people can eat immediately while the recovery operation gets underway.Ronald Tran Ba Huy, United Nations World Food Programme
