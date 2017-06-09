The U.S. Coast guard set Port Canaveral, Florida, at condition "Whiskey" on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma, according to a spokeswoman at the port:

* Condition "Whiskey" means that the port could potentially experience gale force winds within 72 hours

* The storm is projected to hit Port Canaveral late Friday into Saturday morning, said Diane Luensmann, senior director of government and strategic communications

* Port Canaveral is continuing to monitor the hurricane as it strengthens and heads toward Florida

* The port is currently at full operations and the waterway is open, but will now begin "preparedness actions" like readying employees for the storm's impact, said Luensmann

(Reporting by Julia Simon in New York)