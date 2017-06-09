Live: Hurricane Irma
While Harvey has been unique in its extreme flooding, Irma’s high winds could result in downed powerlines, complicating the ability to pump water through drinking and waste water systems, especially in Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello told MSNBC in an telephone interview from San Juan midday Wednesday that the island had 460 shelters ready and that while he was keeping an eye on the island's energy infrastructure, individuals' safety was the top priority.
He said there was still some uncertainty over the storm's path but that "we hope that it skips off a little bit off the north" to spare the island.
In Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Pompano Beach, mandatory evacuations will begin at noon tomorrow for of all residents east of U.S. Highway 1, known locally as Federal Highway, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said.(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
I’ll be giving an update on #HurricaneIrma at @MiamiDadeEM around 12:15pm.by Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 3:32:12 PM
11 AM AST key messages for #Irma . Latest information at hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDMLUGXgAEFOig.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by NWSKeyWest 9/6/2017 3:30:39 PM
Bring patio furniture, garden tools, garbage cans, and toys inside so they don't become flying objects during storm winds (1/2) #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 3:30:12 PM
Anchor objects that are unsafe to bring inside in anticipation of storm winds, like gas grills or propane tanks (2/2) #FLPreparesby Florida SERT via twitter 9/6/2017 3:30:12 PM
This morning I was briefed by
@monroecounty E.M. & local leaders about their efforts to prepare for #HurricaneIrma & keep families safe. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDPfWvUMAAeD-z.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDPfWfUEAAoUXB.jpgby Rick Scott via twitter 9/6/2017 3:26:34 PM
Even as #PuertoRico braces for Category 5 Hurricane #Irma , forecast shows chance of Tropical Storm #Jose 's winds arriving by Saturday.by Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 3:23:08 PM
Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but #Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
11 AM AST key messages for #Irma . Latest information at hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDMLUGXgAEFOig.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:10:41 PM
Due to very high traffic, the NHC website may be slow to load. Please be patient if you experience delays.by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 3:05:04 PM
Some in San Juan continue to brave the highway as #Irma bears down on Puerto Rico. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJDK1HGV4AEry19.jpgby Scott Malone via twitter 9/6/2017 3:04:25 PM
"As we speak, the eye of the hurricane just passed right over Saint Martin, one of the four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and earlier the hurricane already hit Saba and Sint Eustatius, also in our Kingdom. First information indicates that a lot of damage has been done, but communication is still extremely difficult."- Netherlands U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom, at a U.N. meeting today
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 30: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 9/6/2017 2:48:14 PM
Here's some reporting from the ground in San Juan, Puerto Rico by Reuters correspondent Scott Malone:Irma's first rains began to lash the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan by mid-morning on Wednesday. Many businesses were closed and most buildings had metal or wooded storm shutters nailed in place over their windows. Occasional shoppers could be seen out on the streets, making final purchases of water, ice and food to prepare for what is expected to be several days without power.
Florida braces for second fuel supply hit as Hurricane Irma approachesU.S.Fuel distributors and traders in Florida braced for a second supply shock as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the state on the heels of disruptions from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma clobbered Caribbean islands with pounding winds, rain and surging surf as officials in Florida called for evacuations ahead of the storm’s expected landfall there this weekend.What we know:
- Irma is expected to become the second powerful storm to thrash the U.S. mainland in as many weeks but its precise trajectory was uncertain
- NHC says eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma moving away from the northernmost Virgin Islands, tropical storm and hurricane conditions spreading over portions of Puerto Rico
- Reuters teams are on the ground in Florida and Puerto Rico to provide ongoing, live coverage
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello urged residents of low-lying and coastal areas, particularly on the north side of the island, to seek shelter.If your house is not safe, is in a dangerous flooding area, please allow us to help you. The priority right now is to weather the storm, to seek safe haven and our government and our team will be fast working on actions post-storm so that we can attend to the damages.(Reporting by Scott Malone in San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello told reporters on Wednesday morning that the territorial government had opened hundreds of shelters ahead of the storm.We expect the full length of the island to receive strong winds, the northeast part of the island to receive gusts of hurricane winds and we have been preparing for the past week. As the history with Harvey states, flooding does become or can become the major cause of death in events of this nature.(Reporting by Scott Malone in San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Rene Franco, 37-year-old medical student, said he had still not decided whether to ride out the storm in his apartment or flee to a shelter.
"I feel ready, I bought groceries, I bought water -- too much water," he said as he took his 12-year-old dog Heaven for a last walk before the storm arrived. "In the past I have always stayed in my house but this time it depends. It depends on the waves and the water. This is a very difficult storm."
(Reporting by Scott Malone in San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Irma's first rains began to lash the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan by mid-morning. Many businesses were closed and most buildings had metal or wooded storm shutters nailed in place over their windows. Occassional shoppers could be seen out on the streets, making final purchases of water, ice and food to prepare what is expected to be several days without power.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Florida prepares for powerful Hurricane IrmaU.S.Emergency management officials across South Florida hastened disaster preparations on Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's expected weekend arrival on the U.S. mainland with possibly greater force than Hurricane Harvey unleashed on Texas.
The Caribbean, southern U.S. brace for Hurricane Irma - Reuters TVReuters TVResidents in the Caribbean and the southern U.S. are hammering, drilling, and stocking up on essentials as they brace for a monster storm, Hurricane Irma, to barrel their way.
Hurricane Irma batters Caribbean as Florida braces for weekend landfallU.S.Monster Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, packing a potentially catastrophic mix of pounding winds, raging surf and rain en route to a possible Florida landfall at the weekend.
In the path of Hurricane Irma | Pictures | ReutersU.S.Men cover the windows of a car parts store in preparation for Hurricane Irma in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
