Live: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies at congressional hearings
Commentary: Why hating Facebook won't stop us from using itMark Zuckerberg is under fire from Congress for failing to protect Facebook users’ personal information and for its inability to prevent Russia from using the social network to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulationU.K.Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday navigated through the first of two U.S. congressional hearings without making any further promises to support new legislation or change how the social network does business.
Myanmar activists welcome Zuckerberg's vows to block hate speech on...U.K.Myanmar civil society groups on Wednesday welcomed a commitment by Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to increase efforts to curb messages inciting violence, but urged the social media giant to deploy more resources in the Southeast Asian country.
Breakingviews - Washington zeroes in on correct Facebook targetU.K.(Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. lawmakers are zeroing in on the correct Facebook target. Whether they pull the trigger is another matter.
