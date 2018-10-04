Senator Leahy confronted Zuckerberg about calls for the death of a Muslim journalist in Myanmar not immediately being removed from Facebook.

"How can you dedicate and will you dedicate resources to make sure such hate speech is taken down in 24 hours?" Leahy asked.



Zuckerberg said Facebook is doing three things to work on this:

1. Hiring more Burmese language content filters

2. Working with civil society in Myanmar to identity hate figures to remove accounts.

3. Setting up team to make product changes in Myanmar and other countries to prevent this from happening.