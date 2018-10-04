Live: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies at congressional hearings
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
John Thune, chairman of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, struck an adversarial tone in his opening remarks."In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies’ efforts to regulate themselves. But this may be changing," he said.(Reporting by William Rigby)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long lines, protest before Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifiesFacebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will strike a conciliatory tone on Tuesday in testimony before Congress as he looks to fend off the possibility of new regulations as a result of the privacy scandal engulfing his social network.
-
-
-
-
See a timeline of Zuckerberg's many Facebook apologies:Facebook has often angered users by its handling of personal information. Almost as often, its CEO has apologized:September 2006
Facebook started aggregating posts from each member’s friends into a new feature called News Feed, which was not a major privacy issue but agitated many users.
Zuckerberg said: “We really messed this one up. When we launched News Feed and Mini-Feed we were trying to provide you with a stream of information about your social world... We didn’t build in the proper privacy controls right away.”
November 2007
Facebook introduced a feature named Beacon that told a user’s friends what they just bought, unless they blocked the disclosure of each purchase. It took Facebook several days to recognize it had a problem and to quell the outcry.
Zuckerberg said: “We’ve made a lot of mistakes building this feature, but we’ve made even more with how we’ve handled them. We simply did a bad job with this release, and I apologize for it... Instead of acting quickly, we took too long to decide on the right solution. I’m not proud of the way we’ve handled this situation and I know we can do better.”
February 2009
Facebook changed its terms of service, and its users reacted with suspicion.
Zuckerberg said: “We’re at an interesting point in the development of the open online world where these issues are being worked out.”
April 2010
The Wall Street Journal reported its discovery that Facebook allowed advertisers to access unique user IDs, which can be used to track consumers. It took the company a month to respond as the outcry from users and privacy advocates grew.
Zuckerberg said: “Sometimes we move too fast — and after listening to recent concerns, we’re responding.”
He continued: “In the coming weeks, we will add privacy controls that are much simpler to use. We will also give you an easy way to turn off all third-party services. We are working hard to make these changes available as soon as possible.”
November 2011
Facebook signed a consent decree with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission after an investigation of its privacy violations.
Zuckerberg said: “I’m the first to admit that we’ve made a bunch of mistakes. Recently, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission established agreements with Google and Twitter that are helping to shape new privacy standards for our industry. Today, the FTC announced a similar agreement with Facebook.”
-
-
What to know:
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s No. 1 mission during his Senate hearing will be to defend against calls to regulate internet-based companies.
- He is confronting combined outrage over how Russia used Facebook to spread divisive political propaganda during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and how Facebook seemed unaware that a political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, improperly harvested personal data of about 87 million Facebook users, most of them Americans.
- The prospect of new laws that restrict Facebook and other internet companies, however, is extremely unlikely not only because of a lack of political will and the effective lobbying of technology companies but because few lawmakers want to grapple with the sheer complexity of the technical issues involved.
-
Facebook searches for a friend on Capitol Hill - Reuters TVReuters TVFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins his first-day of congressional testimony as lawmakers probe the social network's massive data scandal and Russian attempts to sway the 2016 election.
-
Zuckerberg's testimony
Top of the agenda in this week’s hearings will be Facebook’s dealings with Cambridge Analytica, a London-based company that counts President Trump’s 2016 campaign among its past clients, or go-betweens. Cambridge Analytica has disputed Facebook’s estimate of the number of affected users.
Lawmakers are also expected to press Zuckerberg closely on the 2016 election, which he anticipated in his written testimony.
“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm...” he said. “That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy.”
Zuckerberg’s testimony said the company was “too slow to spot and respond to Russian interference, and we’re working hard to get better.” He vowed to make improvements, adding it would take time, but he was “committed to getting it right.”
-
-
-
-
Factbox: 'I know we can do better': Zuckerberg's many Facebook...U.S.Facebook Inc has often angered users by its handling of personal information. Almost as often, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has apologized.
-
Facebook's Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for actionU.S.Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's No. 1 mission during his appearance before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday will be to defend against calls to regulate internet-based companies.
Russia's Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again
MOSCOW/DAMASCUS Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions. | Video