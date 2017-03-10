Paddock’s motive for the murders, as well as his motive for assembling an arsenal of weapons and explosives that could have done even more damage, remain a mystery. So far, this official said, investigators have found no evidence of even incidental contacts with foreign or domestic radical or religious extremist groups, and no underlying pattern of lawbreaking, hate speech, or other possible precursors to the events in Las Vegas.

Nor has the inquiry turned up any possible personal or financial source of Paddock’s anger or why it was directed at a country music concert in Las Vegas, or why he chose the Mandalay Bay hotel beyond its proximity to the concert.

“We cannot even rule out mental illness or some form of brain damage, although there’s no evidence of that, either,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

The inquiry is complicated by the fact that while the NSA can search its records of communications with foreign terrorists or others to see if Paddock had any contacts, it is not possible to assess everything he might have read or saw online or in print or heard on the radio, in podcasts or elsewhere, especially if he took care to cover his tracks.

"Beyond going through financial, medical, and phone records, personal notes, interviewing neighbors, employers, relatives and everyone else who had contact with him, we’re dealing with an information environment that’s so extensive pervasive, and so global that it probably will be impossible to ever say we looked at everything,” the official said.

That has law enforcement officials more concerned than ever before about how to detect and prevent copycat attacks. “There is no way to know who around the world has seen or heard about this and said to himself, ‘I can do better than that’ for some cause or just because he or she is twisted,” the official said.

(Reporting by John Walcott)