Quinn Averett of the Mesquite, Nevada police told reporters a search had been executed of the suspected gunman's home and that he believed weapons and perhaps some ammunition had been found. However, he said he could provide no details, saying further information would come from the Las Vegas police.

He said the residence was a single-family home on a cul de sac in a relatively new retirement community area.

"It's just a regular neighborhood," Averett said.

Averett said the female who had been named by Las Vegas police had also lived in the home, but that he was not sure whether others may have live there as well. No one was inside the home at the time of the search, he said. He said the Mesquite Police Department had not had any contact with the suspected gunman or the person with him.

"We have not had any traffic stops. We haven't had any law enforcement contacts, no arrests or nothing," Averett said.

He called the area a low-crime area. "It's a unique situation," Averett said, adding that there were no active threats in the neighborhood at this time.

