Kevin McMahill, undersherrif, said police doing security could see where the shooting was coming from on the hotel's 32nd floor.

"What we know is once we arrived up there, we had isolated this individual to these two rooms," McMahill told CNN.

A SWAT team used explosives to get in the room "to confront the individual," he said.

"I cannot tell you that it was the police that shot him. He may have self-inflicted that gunshot wound," he said.

The shooter had at least eight guns. Police have found no prior criminal record besides a minor traffic infraction in Nevada.

