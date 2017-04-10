Las Vegas shooting
At least 59 people are dead and hundreds wounded at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend has 'clean conscience': brother tells mediaInvestigators probing the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert planned to interview the gunman’s girlfriend on Wednesday, a day after she returned to the United States from the Philippines, while her relatives told media she had not known of his plan.More reporting from the ground:- In the quiet cul-de-sac where Stephen Paddock lived, even his immediate neighbors say they didn’t know him.- President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday, a trip that will test his ability to console a shocked nation.
At least 50 dead, more than 200 wounded in Las Vegas shootingU.S.A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down rapid fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel for several minutes before he was shot dead by police.
"This morning, our nation awoke to news of the largest mass shooting in our history. All of America grieves for the innocent men and women whose lives were cruelly cut short by this tragedy, and our prayers are with the families of those wounded and missing."- Statement by House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi
Kevin McMahill, undersherrif, said police doing security could see where the shooting was coming from on the hotel's 32nd floor."What we know is once we arrived up there, we had isolated this individual to these two rooms," McMahill told CNN.A SWAT team used explosives to get in the room "to confront the individual," he said."I cannot tell you that it was the police that shot him. He may have self-inflicted that gunshot wound," he said.The shooter had at least eight guns. Police have found no prior criminal record besides a minor traffic infraction in Nevada.(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he was shocked about the "massacre" in Las Vegas and offered condolences to all involved. In a statement, Gabriel said the German embassy in Washington was in touch with authorities to determine if any German citizens were among those killed or injured.(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
At least 50 dead, more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas concert attackAt least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured when a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, raining down bullets from the 32nd floor of a hotel for several minutes before shooting himself dead, according to police.
U.S. casino stocks fall following mass shooting in Las VegasShares of Las Vegas casino operators fell as much as 5 percent in premarket trading on Monday after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded 200 others in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.
Pope Francis has called the killing of more than 50 people by a gunman in Las Vegas a "senseless tragedy".
"Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy," said a message sent to the Roman Catholic bishop of the Nevada city on Monday.
Trump briefed on Las Vegas shooting, offers condolencesU.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said on Monday, and Trump offered condolences to victims.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the shooting through its own news agency, however U.S. law enforcement has not confirmed this, nor mentioned Islamic radicalization as a potential motive at this stage. Islamic State claims the gunman converted to Islam months ago. Our most recent reporting indicates that police are still searching for a motive from gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, who shot and killed himself. He was not believed to be connected to any militant group, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.
The loss of life in Las Vegas is profoundly horrifying. Innocent people went out for an evening of fun and walked into a nightmare that defies our ability to understand or express sorrow in words. Our hearts are heavy today — and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack, their loved ones, Mayor Goodman, and all of our friends in that great city. My prayer is that they find healing, recovery, and strength in this moment of indescribable pain.- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
UPDATE: Two senior U.S. officials say no evidence at this time that Las Vegas shooter is connected to any international militant group.This comes after Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the shooting through its own news agency. The group claims the gunman converted to Islam months ago.
