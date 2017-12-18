India state election results 2017
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party pulls ahead in elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Indian stock markets opened weaker, with the 50-share NSE index down almost 2 percent as early trends showed a close contest in Gujarat. But stocks reversed the losses later. More on #MarketJockey
Rupee pares losses on Gujarat vote resultThe Indian rupee pared nearly all of its sharp losses early on Monday, as it became clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party would comfortably win an election in his home state of Gujarat.
