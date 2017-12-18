India state election results 2017
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party pulls ahead in elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep an election in his home state of Gujarat, surveys showed, shaking off the most serious challenge yet from a combined opposition. Separate exit polls released for polls held in Himachal Pradesh also showed the BJP emerging as a winner.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won more than 100 seats of the 182 assembly seats in Modi's home state Gujarat, projections by India Today, CNN News18 and TimesNow said. A party needs 92 seats to rule. Official results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission.
-
-
-
Three TV channels call Gujarat polls in favour of BJPPrime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party won an assembly election in Gujarat on Monday, three news television channels said.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
After one week, Myanmar silent on whereabouts of detained Reuters journalists
YANGON Two Reuters journalists completed a week in detention in Myanmar on Tuesday, with no word on where they were being held as authorities proceeded with an investigation into whether they violated the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act. | Video