India Assembly Elections 2016
Results from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
WEST BENGAL: Former India soccer captain Bhaichung Bhutia, a Trinamool Congress candidate from Siliguri, seems to be losing as per latest trends.
RESULTS DECLARED
WEST BENGAL - Nayna Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress has won from Chowrangee, beating her Congress rival by 13,216 votes
RESULT DECLARED
WEST BENGAL - Shashi Panja of the Trinamool Congress has won from Shyampukur, beating her All India Forward Bloc rival by 13,155 votes
BJP's chief ministerial candidate in AssamSincerely grateful to ppl of Assam for giving us opportunity to work fr development of state: Sarbananda Sonowal,BJP https://t.co/qSLpclp4Gt11:30 AM - 19 May 2016
Vote share in Assam as per trendsElection Commission of India
WEST BENGAL: Live feed from the press conference of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Her party the Trinamool Congress has retained power in the state.
The difference between last and this election
Promises made in manifesto will be fulfilled, will continuously strive towards making TN 1st in all spheres of development: Jayalalithaa12:38 PM - 19 May 2016
Difference in results between this and last assembly election
Difference in election results
Some political reactions -
Work done under PM's leadership,it has developed a hope among ppl,which is why we have been successful-Nitin Gadkari https://t.co/t35uK464xO1:36 PM - 19 May 2016
If a party loses its ideology, it loses everything. CPI(M)-Cong have lost everything: Mamata Banerjee #Election2016 https://t.co/7WDSSKXRED12:36 PM - 19 May 2016
False campaigning by DMK has been defeated. People of Tamil Nadu have rejected family politics carried out by our opponents: Jayalalithaa12:34 PM - 19 May 2016
Surely in West Bengal we expected to do better, alliance had a strong showing in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, we performed well: Jairam Ramesh1:17 PM - 19 May 2016
It's an unexpected verdict but we accept it.We expected a better result for UDF: Oommen Chandy #Election2016 #Kerala https://t.co/H3W2cjNn8s1:21 PM - 19 May 2016
#Election2016 Assembly results clearly show that people of India are intolerant towards Congress: Venkaiah Naidu https://t.co/r3HLwlYEJ61:23 PM - 19 May 2016
This is a huge win for LDF in Kerala, will bring development for Kerala & take ppl towards a new direction: Prakash Karat, CPIM1:34 PM - 19 May 2016
LIVE - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's press conferenceby shashank.chouhan via YouTube 5/19/2016 8:34:45 AM
Difference in assembly election result in Kerala's 140 seats
-
GUJARAT
Govind Parmar of the BJP wins the Talala assembly by-election, beating his Congress rival by 2,441 votes
Reuters Delhi bureau chief just concluded a Twitter chat on the election results and its wider implications here. You can check it out here: reut.rs
Share of NOTA (None Of The Above) option among total votes polled as per latest Election Commission data: Assam - 1.1% | Kerala 0.5% | Puducherry 1.7% | Tamil Nadu 1.3% | West Bengal 1.5%
JUST IN: CNN-News18 reporting a bomb blast at CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan's victory rally in Kannur district of Kerala. One person reported killed.
-
