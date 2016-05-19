India Assembly Elections 2016
Results from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.
OFFICIAL ELECTION COMMISSION RESULTS
(Independents and smaller parties not included)
ASSAM (126 of 126 seats)
BJP 60 | Congress 26 | AGP 14 | AIUDF 13 | BPF 12
KERALA (140 of 140 seats)
CPI(M) 58 | CPI 19 | Congress 22 | IUML 18 | KC(M) 6 | JD(S) 3 | BJP 1
WEST BENGAL (294 of 294 seats)
Trinamool Congress 211 | Congress 44 | CPI(M) 26 | BJP 3 | CPI 1TAMIL NADU (232 of 234 seats) (Voting in 2 seats on May 25)
AIADMK 134 | DMK 89 | Congress 8 | IUML 1
PUDUCHERRY (30 of 30 seats)
Congress 15 | All India NR Congress 8 | AIADMK 4 | DMK 2
BY-ELECTIONS
GUJARAT - BJP 1
JHARKHAND - BJP 1 | Congress 1
TELANGANA - Telangana Rashtra Samithi 1
UTTAR PRADESH - Samajwadi Party 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win power this week in Assam for the first time, exit polls showed on Monday, but trail regional groups in three other states that have held polls.
Join us at 7.30 a,m. on May 19 for live updates and results from Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry. Here's the Reuters story on exit polls this week.
Good morning. We'll bring you live updates in just a moment.
From the Indian Express. Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi so confident of winning he's "stopped taking blood pressure pills".
GUJARAT
The Congress is leading in the Talala assembly by-election. The sitting Congress lawmaker died earlier this year and the party has fielded the MLA's brother. Former BJP MLA Govind Parmar is also in the fray.
#Election2016 Tamil Nadu latest EC data from postal ballots: AIADMK leading in 8 seats, DMK leading in 13 seats8:42 AM - 19 May 2016
#Election2016 Kerala : Latest EC data shows LDF leading in 22 seats, UDF in 23 seats and NDA opens it account with a lead in Kottayam8:38 AM - 19 May 2016
WEST BENGAL
Two leads available from the official Election Commission website. The Trinamool Congress is ahead in both Khardaha and Shyampukur
KERALA
Six leads available for the coastal state. The CPI is ahead in three -- Adoor, Chathannur and Chirayinkeezhu. The Congress is ahead in Angamaly and Ottapalam. The IUML is leading in Kasaragod.
WEST BENGAL
Swadhin Kumar Sarkar of the BJP is leading in Baishnabnagar. The Trinamool Congress is ahead in two seats - Khardaha and Shyampukur.
PUDUCHERRY
The Congress candidate is leading in Yanam.
TAMIL NADU
The AIADMK candidate is leading in Mayiladuthurai and Thuraiyur, the two seats for which official trends are available.
The Hindu reporting that counting of votes in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu constituency was delayed as the key of the strong room was missing. The room was opened 45 minutes with a duplicate key.
Meanwhile in BJP stronghold Gujarat ....#Elections2016 Talala (Gujarat) By election: Congress leads by close to 800 votes9:03 AM - 19 May 2016
In Kerala, former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan leading from Malampuzha constituency
-
Trends in Tamil Nadu that has 234 seats
Leads in Tamil Nadu
OVERALL PARTY TRENDS IN ALL STATES: BJP leads in Assam | AIADMK leads in Tamil Nadu | Trinamool Congress leads in West Bengal | Left parties lead in Kerala
In Assam where BJP is leading ...BJP CM candidate Sarbananda Sonowal leading from Majuli. CM Tarun Gogoi leading from Titabor #Assam #Elections20169:24 AM - 19 May 2016
#Elections2016 Assam latest EC data: BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress in 4, AIUDF in 1, BPF leading in 3 seats, AGP leading on 1 seat9:34 AM - 19 May 2016
@Reuters_TonyTharakan: Though these are still only early trends, incumbent Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's AIADMK leading in Tamil Nadu goes against many exit poll results. The electoral history in the state is that of alteration between AIADMK and the DMK every election.
TELANGANA
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is ahead in the Palair assembly by-election. The sitting Congress lawmaker died and the party has fielded the MLA's widow.
-
In West Bengal, where the incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is leading in trends: the grandson of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, BJP candidate Chandra Kumar Bose, is trailing Banerjee.
UTTAR PRADESH
The BJP is ahead in the Bilari assembly by-election while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in Jangipur. Both seats were left unrepresented after the deaths of Samajwadi Party lawmakers this year.
In Tamil Nadu, DMDK boss Captain Vijaykant is trailing the AIADMK candidate in Ulundurpettai.
If the BJP goes on to win in Assam, it will be a first for PM Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party.
JHARKHAND
The Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in the Godda assembly by-election while the Congress is ahead in Panki. The two seats were unrepresented after the deaths of the sitting MLAs. The BJP had previously won from Godda.
ASSAM: All India United Democratic Front boss Badruddin Ajmal is trailing from Salmara South. His party is leading in eight seats out of the 77 seats that are giving us any trends. His party won 18 seats in 2011.
It's gettin' hot in here now#Elections2016 West Bengal: BJP's Chandra Bose closes gap in Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee now leads by 158 votes10:03 AM - 19 May 2016
Congress gives up in KeralaLooks like will have to concede defeat in Kerala,yes responsibility will be fixed: PC Chacko,Congress #Elections2016 https://t.co/IyHI1cJJZy10:09 AM - 19 May 2016
WEST BENGAL: Actress Roopa Ganguly, a BJP candidate, is trailing way behind the Trinamool Congress candidate in Howrah-North constituency.
-
RESULT DECLARED
KERALA - George M. Thomas of the CPI(M) has won from Thiruvambady, beating his IUML rival by 3,164 votes
-
RESULTS DECLARED
PUDUCHERRY - The Congress has won from Embalam, Kadirgamam and Nellithope
-
Some pictures from the states where votes are being counted today ..Chennai: Celebrations outside Jayalalithaa's residence as trends show AIADMK leading in #TamilNadu2016 https://t.co/Co9CaUfLqH10:32 AM - 19 May 2016
Guwahati (Assam): Celebrations outside BJP office after trends shows BJP leading in the state #Election2016 https://t.co/1t5Au1GZPe11:38 AM - 19 May 2016
AIADMK supporters celebrate in Tamil Nadu where their party is set to create history in becoming the only party to have won two consecutive elections in over three decades.
