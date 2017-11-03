UTTAR PRADESH: Results (wins plus leads) available for all 403 constituencies. The BJP is ahead in 310 seats, with closest rival Samajwadi Party leading in 48 seats. Mayawati’s BSP, despite having a vote share of 22.2 percent, is in third place with 20 seats. BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is leading in nine seats, relegating the Congress to fifth place with seven seats.