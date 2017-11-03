India Elections 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, in a personal triumph that will strengthen his claim to a second term as national leader. The BJP also won overwhelmingly in Uttarakhand, but lost control of Goa. The Congress party was short of a majority in Manipur, but a win in Punjab offered some consolation.
UTTAR PRADESH: Results available for all 403 constituencies. The BJP has won 311 seats, with closest rival Samajwadi Party winning 48 seats. Mayawati’s BSP, despite having a vote share of 22.2 percent, is in third place with 19 seats. BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won nine seats, relegating the Congress to fifth place with seven seats.
PUNJAB: Results available for all 117 constituencies. The Congress won 77 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party won 20 while the Shiromani Akali Dal took 15 seats. BJP candidates won three seats, with the two remaining seats going to the Lok Insaaf Party.
UTTARAKHAND: Results available for all 70 constituencies. The BJP won 57 seats. The Congress was victorious in 11, while independent candidates won two seats.
MANIPUR: Results available for all 60 constituencies. The Congress won 28 seats, followed by the BJP with 21.
GOA: Results for all 40 constituencies. The Congress won 17 seats, followed by the BJP with 13 seats.
Source: Election Commission website
Surendra Kumar, a spokesman of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, just told a news channel Rawat will meet the state's governor at 3 pm. He indicated Rawat will probably hand over his resignation letter since he is set to lose the two seats he is contesting in this election.
