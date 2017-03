BJP has won 311 seats

Congress won 77 seats

BJP won 57 seats

Congress won 28 seats

Congress won 17 seats

Results available for all 403 constituencies. The, with closest rival Samajwadi Party winning 48 seats. Mayawati’s BSP, despite having a vote share of 22.2 percent, is in third place with 19 seats. BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won nine seats, relegating the Congress to fifth place with seven seats.Resultsavailable for all117 constituencies. The. The Aam Aadmi Party won 20 while the Shiromani Akali Dal took 15 seats. BJP candidates won three seats, with the two remaining seats going to the Lok Insaaf Party.Resultsavailable for all70 constituencies. The. The Congress was victorious in 11, while independent candidates won two seats.Results available for all 60 constituencies. The, followed by the BJP with 21.Results for all40 constituencies. Thefollowed by the BJP with 13 seats.Source: Election Commission website