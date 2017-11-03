Uttar Pradesh: The BJP is leading in 171 out of 403 constituencies

The ballot in Uttar Pradesh represents the most important electoral test that the BJP has faced since winning the 2014 general election.

Having campaigned in the state for two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his election strategist Amit Shah can take credit if the BJP wins - but may face a backlash from sidelined party elders if they come up short.