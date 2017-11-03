India Elections 2017 | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

India Elections 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, in a personal triumph that will strengthen his claim to a second term as national leader. The BJP also won overwhelmingly in Uttarakhand, but lost control of Goa. The Congress party was short of a majority in Manipur, but a win in Punjab offered some consolation.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

UK parliament attacker British-born, had been investigated over extremism concerns

LONDON The attacker who killed three people near the British parliament before being shot dead was British-born and was once investigated by MI5 intelligence agents over concerns about violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday. | Video

» More News