India Elections 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, in a personal triumph that will strengthen his claim to a second term as national leader. The BJP also won overwhelmingly in Uttarakhand, but lost control of Goa. The Congress party was short of a majority in Manipur, but a win in Punjab offered some consolation.
UTTAR PRADESH: Trends available for all 403 constituencies. The BJP is ahead in 298 seats, with closest rival Samajwadi Party leading in 58 seats. The Congress is leading in eight seats. Despite an overall vote share of 22 percent, Mayawati’s BSP is leading only in 18 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is on course for a landslide victory in the battleground state of Uttar Pradesh. Latest Reuters update
As per trends and results from Uttar Pradesh, BJP and allies are now ahead on 300 seats from a total of 403. A party can form government in the state with 202 seats. Who will be the BJP Chief Minister is the big question now. Party leaders insist their newly elected lawmakers will choose their own leader in the state.
MANIPUR:Irom Sharmila Chanu, who formed the PRJA party last year after ending a 16-year hunger strike to protest the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the state, gets just 90 votes in Thoubal constituency. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh of the Congress wins the seat with a margin of 10,470 votes. Sharmila came in fourth among six candidates.
GOA: BJP’s Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar is trailing Congress candidate Dayanand Sopte at Mandrem by a wide margin. Overall incumbent BJP is leading in 7 seats while Congress is ahead in 8 seats. Status is known for 20 seats out of the 40 in the state (trend+result).
The BJP's vote share in Uttar Pradesh based on early counting is more than 40 percent, the election commission said. Read more here
Uttar Pradesh: The BJP is leading in 171 out of 403 constituenciesThe ballot in Uttar Pradesh represents the most important electoral test that the BJP has faced since winning the 2014 general election.Having campaigned in the state for two months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his election strategist Amit Shah can take credit if the BJP wins - but may face a backlash from sidelined party elders if they come up short.
