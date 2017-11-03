India Elections 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, in a personal triumph that will strengthen his claim to a second term as national leader. The BJP also won overwhelmingly in Uttarakhand, but lost control of Goa. The Congress party was short of a majority in Manipur, but a win in Punjab offered some consolation.
Indians vote in Modi's constituency in last phase of crucial Uttar Pradesh electionReuters IndiaIndians headed to the polls on Wednesday in the final lap of a race for the country's most politically important state, the biggest mid-term verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he stormed to power three years ago.
Can Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav beat Narendra Modi at his own game? We are #FacebookLive from the New Delhi newsroom.
Akhilesh Yadav takes on Narendra Modi at his own gamePrime Minister Narendra Modi out-campaigned all-comers in the 2014 general election but, as he faces his biggest mid-term test, he is up against a rival determined to beat him at his own game. In Uttar Pradesh his opponent, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been repackaged as a youthful and media-savvy go-getter who seeks to steal a unique selling point of Modi's - development.
Colourful voting in Kairana on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh state electionPosted by Douglas Busvine on Friday, 10 February 2017
In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting will take place in seven stages over a month to elect a new assembly in Uttar Pradesh. Read more here.
Commentary: Uttar Pradesh election a blueprint for 2019The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh -- and in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- is the semi-final match between the BJP and other political parties as the outcome will provide a blueprint for the general election in 2019. By Praveen Rai
Ahead of the world's biggest scheduled election this year in Uttar Pradesh, , the BJP is sticking to an old formula: an elite with rap sheets and swelling bank accounts who pit religious communities and caste against each other. Tom Lasseter and Rupam Jain report. Read more here.
Jobless Indian youth could threaten PM Modi - Reuters TVReuters TVIndia's Punjab state heads to the polls this month, a region hit hard by unemployment and economic decline. Tommy Wilkes reports from the state ahead of elections that could challenge PM Narendra Modi, who campaigned on economic revival.
A strong showing by AAP, which won a handful of seats in Punjab in the 2014 general election and governs the city-state of Delhi, would serve as a mid-term warning for the still-popular Modi as the economy fails to fulfil expectations. Read more here.
